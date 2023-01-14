Read full article on original website
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new logo to go along with its new campus is set to be unveiled by Muskegon County. The logo, featuring a lake, trees and sun, was tentatively approved by the board of commissioners. It replaces one of a lighthouse that has been used for the past decade.
WESTPORT — A towering American sycamore has been rooted about two centuries at the edge of where a huge development may be built in Saugatuck. The tree, about 6 feet in diameter at chest height, has somehow grown to the upper range of its species, despite being squeezed over time between the roadway that is now Charles Street and a paved area near a dry cleaners.
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts has a new executive director. Festival of the Arts announced Wednesday, Jan. 18 that its new director is Missy Summers, who will lead the event into its 54th year. Summers is the chief rural officer of Junior Achievement...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — This spring, shoppers at Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue are expected to have more room to shop for flowers, plants and shrubs as well as an expanded retail area inside the store. The Grand Rapids-based market, which opened in 2012, is planning an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Come spring, sheriff deputies in Muskegon County will have sweet new tools for law enforcement: two new Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The department is purchasing two motorcycles to revive its motorcycle, or “motor,” unit that currently has one 2005 Harley-Davidson. In addition to providing a...
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 16, 2023) – An 18-year-old Spring Lake woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash into a building in Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, the unnamed motorist was driving her sedan eastbound on Cleveland Street around 7:30 PM when she apparently suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a building near the intersection with Main Street, causing “significant” damage to both the vehicle and the building.
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting is what has garnered her the most fans in West Michigan. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a very special reason. Naturally, her fans are saddened by the news and have many questions. The primary concern is whether or not they will see her on air again. Here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — While winter can be a drag at times, the season can always be spiced up with some drag queens. As a part of the World of Winter festival, the Winter’s a DRAG show welcomed attendees on Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. The...
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Kent County GOP headquarters was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and white-supremacy graffiti. The vandalism was reported Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Gerald R. Ford Republican Headquarters at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW. Graffiti covered all sour sides of the building. It happened two months...
Firefighters from Lowell were dispatched to Key Heights Village on Sara Street SE near M-21 just west of downtown Lowell around 6 p.m.
After investigation, deputies discovered the driver, an 18-year-old female, had experienced a medical emergency while traveling east on Cleveland Street.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
