ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westportjournal.com

Older than Lincoln, can a Saugatuck sycamore be saved?

WESTPORT — A towering American sycamore has been rooted about two centuries at the edge of where a huge development may be built in Saugatuck. The tree, about 6 feet in diameter at chest height, has somehow grown to the upper range of its species, despite being squeezed over time between the roadway that is now Charles Street and a paved area near a dry cleaners.
SAUGATUCK, MI
98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Gilda’s LaughFest announces headliners for 2023 festival

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Gilda’s LaughFest is returning to Grand Rapids, as well as Lowell and Wayland, to again celebrate “laughter for the health of it.”. This year’s festivals features such comic notables as Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes. The community-wide festival of laughter presented by Gun...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Saginaw News

Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan

BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
927thevan.com

Spring Lake Teen Hurt After Crash Into Building in Nunica

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 16, 2023) – An 18-year-old Spring Lake woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash into a building in Nunica on Sunday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, the unnamed motorist was driving her sedan eastbound on Cleveland Street around 7:30 PM when she apparently suffered a medical emergency. Her vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a building near the intersection with Main Street, causing “significant” damage to both the vehicle and the building.
NUNICA, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Valerie Lego Leaving 13 On Your Side: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?

Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting is what has garnered her the most fans in West Michigan. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a very special reason. Naturally, her fans are saddened by the news and have many questions. The primary concern is whether or not they will see her on air again. Here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 injured, road closed by vehicle collision near Grand Rapids

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A two-vehicle crash sent a woman and child to the hospital and shut down an intersection west of Grand Rapids Saturday night, police said. At about 7:07 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash causing injuries near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Johnson Street in Tallmadge Township, west of Grand Rapids. Initial reports of the crash claimed power lines had been knocked down and were blocking the intersection, police said.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

$10,000 stolen from Ottawa County animal shelter

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — An animal shelter in Ottawa County is in need of help after thousands of dollars were stolen from its bank account. Harbor Humane Society director Jen Self-Aulgur says after recently checking a bank statement, they discovered a $10,000 charge that was not made by the shelter. She believes someone got ahold of their checking account information and used it to pay off a credit card bill.
WEST OLIVE, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy