Spring break 2024 dates, legal fees, representation under consideration by Round Rock ISD trustees
Round Rock ISD trustees will consider some changes to the 2023-24 academic calendar for spring break as well as discussing and possibly taking action regarding legal representation and fees. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Shifting dates for spring break and exploring options for legal fees and representation are on the agenda for...
Insurance agency Avila Medicare Solutions to open Feb. 10 in Cedar Park, providing Medicare assistance
The grand opening for Avila Medicare Solutions will be held Feb. 10. (Courtesy Pexels) Independent health insurance agency Avila Medicare Solutions will open an office in Cedar Park on Feb. 10. Avila Medicare Solutions provides assistance to Medicare beneficiaries with transitioning to Medicare while helping them understand plan options and...
Leander ISD to rezone, decide timeline for next bond
Leander ISD is navigating unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities. (Community Impact staff) District officials, the board of trustees and the Leander ISD Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee have “some tough decisions” to make in the coming weeks, Superintendent Bruce Gearing said, as the district navigates unbalanced growth and a need for new facilities.
Hutto ISD trustees talk possible May bond election
Trustees received a presentation on new bond proposals at a Jan. 12 meeting. (Screenshot courtesy Hutto ISD) With the February deadline for calling a bond election on the way, Hutto ISD trustees continue to weigh a bond package proposal from the district's long-range facilities planning committee. At a Jan. 12...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
Candidate filing for Georgetown ISD board, Georgetown City Council opens ahead of May 6 election
The candidate filing period for the May 6 election runs from Jan. 18-Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Those seeking to run for spots on the Georgetown ISD board of trustees and Georgetown City Council have from Jan. 18 until Feb. 17 to file for candidacy. Two Georgetown ISD board of...
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
KWTX
Health coverage for thousands of Central Texans in jeopardy amid unresolved contract negotiations
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Ascension Texas health care network and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas are locked in ongoing contract negotiations that, if unresolved by the end of January, could affect the coverage of thousands of Central Texans. Ascension Texas, parent company of facilities in Waco, Austin...
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Hutto ISD trustees OK construction contract for Gus Almquist Middle School
Gus Almquist Middle School will be located just south of Kerley Elementary and will have a capacity of 1,200 students. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Hutto ISD is ready to begin construction on the main part of its new middle school, Gus Almquist Middle School. At a Jan. 12 meeting, the district's...
Dripping Springs ISD introduces community series Taxpayer Tuesdays
Dripping Springs ISD will host the first of Taxpayer Tuesdays on Jan. 17 at Dripping Springs Middle School. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD announced Jan. 9 a community information series, Taxpayer Tuesdays. Taxpayer Tuesdays invites members of the community to join Superintendent Holly Morris-Kuentz and Deputy Superintendent Elaine Cogburn...
Georgetown ISD officials expect increase in recapture payments
Georgetown ISD is projected to pay $7.5 million more in recapture payments than what the district had allocated for in the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. (Community Impact staff) Projections show an increase in recapture payments Georgetown ISD will have to pay to the state this year, although the exact dollar amount remains unclear.
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
Comal ISD focuses on future growth in proposed 2023 bond
The Comal ISD superintendent, board of trustees and several members of staff met to consider possible projects on the proposed May bond. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The proposed 2023 May bond for Comal ISD is focused on future growth with additional schools, land acquisition and technology among the proposed propositions voters may see on the ballot this spring.
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
TxDOT seeks to record public comments about updates to I-35 project
The I-35 Capital Express Central Project preferred design in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released Dec. 7, and the public comment period is on until March 7. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to record public comments about the latest updates to the...
