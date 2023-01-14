Read full article on original website
wunc.org
Record year for life sciences investments in North Carolina
2022 was a banner year for growth in North Carolina's life sciences industries, and the state continued its push for more life sciences manufacturing investments. The North Carolina Biotechnology Center (NCBiotech) reports that companies announced 33 projects this year that will total $2.1 billion of investments and more than 2,700 new jobs in life sciences and related industries.
