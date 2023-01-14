ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

Penny pinchers: Cut cost — not satisfaction — with these budget-friendly dinners

By By Mary Bilyeu / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOnV6_0kEjCHMF00

Grocery prices continue to rise, and all the post-holiday bills are starting to come due. It’s time to pinch some pennies.

So we’re serving up dinners that don’t cost a lot of money.

These dishes don’t require a lot of time, either, and they don’t rely upon highly processed foods: They’re very vegetable-forward, but with the important addition of protein. And we haven’t forgotten to add some fun and family-friendliness into the mix.

Frankly, it was hard to pick the recipes to feature — oh, there were so many possibilities!

Pancakes topped with fruit sauce instead of syrup make a great breakfast-for-dinner. Frittatas — baked omelets — are a fabulous way to stretch a budget by using up leftover tidbits of meats or cheeses.

Eggs are still comparatively inexpensive, and they can also be scrambled, fried, poached, baked; they play very well with others (ingredients, that is). Potatoes are substantial, filling, and endlessly adaptable, as is pasta which can be found in countless varieties to accommodate virtually any menu.

Soups with barley or mushrooms or a simple bag of frozen mixed vegetables are cozy comfort food. Beans, lentils, and other legumes are healthful and inexpensive in stews or casseroles or tacos or ... oh, the list goes on and on. (You can save more money if you buy them dried, then soak and cook them yourself; but the prepared canned option isn’t too costly.)

Winter panzanella loaded with squash and/or Brussels sprouts with toasted croutons made from leftover bread. Fried rice, into which almost anything can be added to accommodate what you have on hand and what those at your table like to eat.

See? There are so very many choices.

Talk is cheap, but so are these dinners. And today, we’re putting our money where our mouth is.

Cottage Cheese and Cabbage Pancakes

Oil

1 10-ounce package finely shredded cabbage

4 scallions, chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 16-ounce container cottage cheese

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup minced fresh dill

¾ cup milk

1 cup flour

Sour cream, for serving

Heat a bit of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the cabbage with pinches of salt and pepper until it becomes tender. Add the scallions and cook just until they’re tender. Place into a large bowl and wipe out the skillet.

In a blender, blitz together the cottage cheese, eggs, baking powder, dill, salt, pepper, and milk. Stir this mixture into the cabbage, then whisk in the flour.

Reheat the skillet over medium heat, then pour in a thin coating of oil. Portion out the batter by ¼-cupfuls and cook until the undersides of the pancakes are golden brown and the tops are nearly set. Flip the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden, too, and the pancakes are set. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve with sour cream.

Yield: Serves 4 to 6 (about 15 pancakes)

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Confetti Spaghetti Squash

2 small spaghetti squash

Oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium orange pepper, diced

4 large garlic cloves, minced

Half of a 16-ounce package frozen mukimame (shelled edamame)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated parmesan cheese, for serving

Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slices the stem end off the squash, then cut them in half vertically and scoop out the seeds. Brush the insides of the squash with some oil, then place each half upside down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until very tender when pierced with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil and the butter over medium heat. Add the peppers and garlic; sauté until the peppers soften and start to caramelize. Add the mukimame plus salt and pepper to taste; cook for 2 more minutes to heat through.

Place each squash half onto a serving plate and scrape the interiors to create spaghettilike shreds. Top each half with some of the pepper mixture and sprinkle with parmesan.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Quick Curried Chickpeas and Tomatoes with Rice

Oil

1 small red onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more to taste

Kosher salt

1½ tablespoons curry powder (hot or mild)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 14.5-ounce can chili-ready diced tomatoes

Prepared rice, for serving

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender.

Add the red pepper flakes, salt, curry powder, and cumin; sauté for 1 minute.

Add ¼ cup water to the skillet, then add the chickpeas and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Return the mixture to a boil, then turn the heat down to simmer; cover and cook for 20 minutes to tenderize the chickpeas.

Serve the chickpeas over rice.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Mushroom Pizza Quesadillas

Oil

1 small red onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, minced

Italian seasoning

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

10 6-inch super soft flour tortillas

1 8-ounce package shredded Italian cheese blend

Ranch dressing for dipping (optional)

Heat a bit of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until the vegetables soften and start to caramelize. Sprinkle on some Italian seasoning and add the mushrooms; sauté them until they soften and turn golden. Stir in the tomatoes and boil for 2 minutes, to reduce some of the liquid.

Lay 1 tortilla into a large skillet and scoop a scant ¼ cup of the mushroom sauce onto it. Top with about 3 tablespoons of cheese and fold the tortilla in half to form a quesadilla. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

In batches, cook the quesadillas for 2 to 3 minutes over medium heat, until the undersides are toasted and the cheese is melting. Flip and cook another 2 minutes or so until crisp.

Serve hot with Ranch dip, if desired.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings (10 quesadillas)

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

This $10 Dough Press Set Makes Forming Hand Pies A Breeze—And Cuts Down On Cleanup

Comfort foods are a must year-round. Especially in the cooler months, there’s nothing better than a homemade meal that warms the stomach and soul. However, classic comfort foods can be tedious to make. Dishes like golden-brown hand pies are worth the effort, but if the process can be made easier—we’re all here for it.
msn.com

Cabbage: Expert opinions and healthy portions

Cabbage can be served raw, cooked, in salads or soups. It is recommended to eat daily 5 servings of fruits and vegetables such as cabbage, that is about 400 grams a day. This recommendation reduces the risk of development of chronic diseases and helps ensure an adequate daily intake of dietary fiber. Cabbage can be eaten every day, but it is important eat a variety of choices of fruits and vegetables. To ensure that you are buying a fresh cabbage, choose the vegetable that has a large, dense and firm head, clear and bright color and does not have dark spots on the outside.
Mashed

Can You Add Unlimited Veggies To A Subway Salad?

Although the world knows Subway best for its sandwiches, that's not the only thing the chain has on its menu. In fact, some of the most-coveted items on the Subway menu are the sandwich artists' pizzas and salads. While the pizzas are sadly only available at select locations — and even then, not all the time — you can order a salad at most Subway locations.
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Dog Treats

The way to a dog’s heart is through the belly, and nothing tells your furry friend you love them like homemade dog treats. If making your own dog treats seems daunting, this is the recipe for you. Using food you probably already have at home, you can make 3-ingredient dog treats shaped like delicious little “meatballs” for your pup.
SheKnows

Oprah-Loved HexClad Cookware Just Launched a New Lightweight Dutch Oven & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Dutch ovens are one of those magical kitchen tools that can be used for pretty much anything and everything. From baking bread and roasting meat to soups, stews, and pasta dishes, a Dutch oven can be used daily — but there’s always a problem. The things are so darn heavy! That is, until now.
purewow.com

Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles

A party appetizer that looks fancy but is secretly easy to make. We love eating appetizers, but making them? That’s a hard sell, unless it requires about two seconds of our time. Enter puff pastry pizza bundles, which look fancy but take all of 10 minutes to put together (and will disappear from your game watch party in even less).
The Kitchn

Creamy Chicken Soup with Vegetables

Give a meal a creamy twist and its cozy factor immediately skyrockets. It doesn’t matter if it’s pasta, a casserole, or pot of soup — make it creamy and it’s a new level of comfort food. Case in point? Chicken soup. Chicken soup with thick-cut vegetables...
Ellen - Family Around the Table

Classic French Onion Soup

Chilly weather means it's soup weather and one of the easiest soups you'll make is my Classic French Onion Soup. It's a classic dish that’s popular on many restaurant menus. With a bit of time and some patience, you can easily make it at home.
The West Virginia Daily News

Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles

I think this can be added to that list of comfort foods we all have. It’s easy to make and does not use many ingredients — my kind of recipe. The other reason I included this recipe is that I found out cabbage is low in calories, a good source of fiber, an immune booster […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cabbage and Noodles appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
therecipecritic.com

Oatmeal Fig Bars

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. So much better than store bought and so fun to make, these oatmeal fig bars are sweet and salty and everything you hope they would be! The sticky fig jam is sandwiched between two delicious layers of oatmeal crumble and crust. You really can’t beat this sweet treat!
gordonramsayclub.com

Key Lime Poke Cake

This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
Claudia Lamascolo

No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake

This is a no-bake strawberry cheesecake that's one of those desserts you just have to love because it's so simple to make, it's fast, and can be made with any fruit with this basic recipe.
Chef Dennis

Prime Rib Roast Recipe

Prime Rib Roast also known as a standing rib roast, is a cut of beef most people think is too difficult to cook at home. The truth is cooking Restaurant Quality Prime Rib at home couldn’t be easier with my standing rib roast recipe.
SheKnows

Keep Clean-up to a Minimum & Flavor to a Maximum With Giada De Laurentiis’ One-pan Shrimp and Rice Dinner

If you need to get dinner on the table fast but refuse to skimp on flavor, then you need to add Giada De Laurentiis’ one-pan shrimp dinner to your recipe arsenal. This meal comes together in just 20 minutes and when dinner is done, you have a single pan to wash and dry — talk about quick and easy. “This One Pan Italian Shrimp And Rice is a great one-pot dish that is light yet bursting with flavor and packed with protein,” the caption of a recent Giadzy post reads. “Herbs and tomatoes give it great layers of flavor that makes...
Dicle Belul

Garlic Confit

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Garlic Confit.
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy