Penny pinchers: Cut cost — not satisfaction — with these budget-friendly dinners

Grocery prices continue to rise, and all the post-holiday bills are starting to come due. It’s time to pinch some pennies.

So we’re serving up dinners that don’t cost a lot of money.

These dishes don’t require a lot of time, either, and they don’t rely upon highly processed foods: They’re very vegetable-forward, but with the important addition of protein. And we haven’t forgotten to add some fun and family-friendliness into the mix.

Frankly, it was hard to pick the recipes to feature — oh, there were so many possibilities!

Pancakes topped with fruit sauce instead of syrup make a great breakfast-for-dinner. Frittatas — baked omelets — are a fabulous way to stretch a budget by using up leftover tidbits of meats or cheeses.

Eggs are still comparatively inexpensive, and they can also be scrambled, fried, poached, baked; they play very well with others (ingredients, that is). Potatoes are substantial, filling, and endlessly adaptable, as is pasta which can be found in countless varieties to accommodate virtually any menu.

Soups with barley or mushrooms or a simple bag of frozen mixed vegetables are cozy comfort food. Beans, lentils, and other legumes are healthful and inexpensive in stews or casseroles or tacos or ... oh, the list goes on and on. (You can save more money if you buy them dried, then soak and cook them yourself; but the prepared canned option isn’t too costly.)

Winter panzanella loaded with squash and/or Brussels sprouts with toasted croutons made from leftover bread. Fried rice, into which almost anything can be added to accommodate what you have on hand and what those at your table like to eat.

See? There are so very many choices.

Talk is cheap, but so are these dinners. And today, we’re putting our money where our mouth is.

Cottage Cheese and Cabbage Pancakes

Oil

1 10-ounce package finely shredded cabbage

4 scallions, chopped

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 16-ounce container cottage cheese

2 eggs

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ cup minced fresh dill

¾ cup milk

1 cup flour

Sour cream, for serving

Heat a bit of the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté the cabbage with pinches of salt and pepper until it becomes tender. Add the scallions and cook just until they’re tender. Place into a large bowl and wipe out the skillet.

In a blender, blitz together the cottage cheese, eggs, baking powder, dill, salt, pepper, and milk. Stir this mixture into the cabbage, then whisk in the flour.

Reheat the skillet over medium heat, then pour in a thin coating of oil. Portion out the batter by ¼-cupfuls and cook until the undersides of the pancakes are golden brown and the tops are nearly set. Flip the pancakes and cook until the other side is golden, too, and the pancakes are set. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve with sour cream.

Yield: Serves 4 to 6 (about 15 pancakes)

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Confetti Spaghetti Squash

2 small spaghetti squash

Oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium red pepper, diced

1 medium orange pepper, diced

4 large garlic cloves, minced

Half of a 16-ounce package frozen mukimame (shelled edamame)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Grated parmesan cheese, for serving

Preheat the oven to 400F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slices the stem end off the squash, then cut them in half vertically and scoop out the seeds. Brush the insides of the squash with some oil, then place each half upside down on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, until very tender when pierced with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil and the butter over medium heat. Add the peppers and garlic; sauté until the peppers soften and start to caramelize. Add the mukimame plus salt and pepper to taste; cook for 2 more minutes to heat through.

Place each squash half onto a serving plate and scrape the interiors to create spaghettilike shreds. Top each half with some of the pepper mixture and sprinkle with parmesan.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Quick Curried Chickpeas and Tomatoes with Rice

Oil

1 small red onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes, or more to taste

Kosher salt

1½ tablespoons curry powder (hot or mild)

1 teaspoon cumin

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 14.5-ounce can chili-ready diced tomatoes

Prepared rice, for serving

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté until tender.

Add the red pepper flakes, salt, curry powder, and cumin; sauté for 1 minute.

Add ¼ cup water to the skillet, then add the chickpeas and stir to combine. Cook for 2 minutes, then add the tomatoes. Return the mixture to a boil, then turn the heat down to simmer; cover and cook for 20 minutes to tenderize the chickpeas.

Serve the chickpeas over rice.

Yield: 4 servings

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Mushroom Pizza Quesadillas

Oil

1 small red onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves, minced

Italian seasoning

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

10 6-inch super soft flour tortillas

1 8-ounce package shredded Italian cheese blend

Ranch dressing for dipping (optional)

Heat a bit of the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until the vegetables soften and start to caramelize. Sprinkle on some Italian seasoning and add the mushrooms; sauté them until they soften and turn golden. Stir in the tomatoes and boil for 2 minutes, to reduce some of the liquid.

Lay 1 tortilla into a large skillet and scoop a scant ¼ cup of the mushroom sauce onto it. Top with about 3 tablespoons of cheese and fold the tortilla in half to form a quesadilla. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

In batches, cook the quesadillas for 2 to 3 minutes over medium heat, until the undersides are toasted and the cheese is melting. Flip and cook another 2 minutes or so until crisp.

Serve hot with Ranch dip, if desired.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings (10 quesadillas)

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Contact Mary Bilyeu at 419-724-6155 or mbilyeu@theblade.com , and follow her at facebook.com/FoodMavenMary .