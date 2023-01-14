ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus News: Valdosta State University announces Fall 2022 Dean's list

By Damon
Marietta Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Over 1,700 students were recognized by being named to Valdosta State University's fall 2022 Dean's list.

Local students were:

Carolyn Nelson of KennesawMica Mcghee of Powder SpringsNilah Rutledge of MariettaLauryn Sheppard of AtlantaEmily Lapierre of AcworthKayla Johnson of Powder SpringsNia Hackney of KennesawChristopher Campisi of AcworthJalyn Richey of AcworthErik Perez of MariettaValeria Lindell of MariettaQuisqueyana Griffith of Powder SpringsElizabeth Hopson of MariettaNefertiti Shabazz of MariettaRachel Wilson of AcworthWinston Turner of Powder SpringsNathan Hughes of AcworthAmy Belinfante of AcworthYasmeen Hart of MariettaDeanna Doyle of MariettaLily Herman of MariettaVictoria Brown of AustellCarolina Ramirez Tellez of MariettaJeff Day of MariettaReese Waters of AcworthSophia Restivo of KennesawMorgan Henderson of KennesawImani Lankford of AcworthJordan Roopnarine of Powder SpringsJordan Hewins of KennesawEarth Brown of MariettaJacy Borman of AcworthSaylor McNearney of KennesawElana Lawson of AcworthSterling Scarlett of KennesawTatiana Terrell of MariettaJada Brown of AcworthAnna Ramsey of SmyrnaBraedon Bensley of Powder SpringsPrecious Bissah of AustellJaylan Scott of MariettaSamantha Norman of MariettaAlexander Gibson of Powder SpringsPhyllis Amihere-Faulks of Marietta

