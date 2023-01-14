Former All-MAC basketball player Justin Ingram now thriving as assistant coach

As Andre Lorentsson put the finishing touches on a resounding 102-74 win over Western Michigan last Friday, a few thousand University of Toledo supporters cheered as the team rose to its feet to share in the revelry.

Every person in Savage Arena that was wearing midnight blue and gold was happy, but none more so than UT assistant coach Justin Ingram. That’s because he was responsible for the Western Michigan scouting report.

“You put a little bit more into it because it’s your scout,” the 37-year-old Ingram said. “You want to win every game, but you definitely want to win yours.”

Becoming a coach was almost preordained for Ingram, the son of a coaching legend and the brother of three college basketball players, including a WNBA draft pick. Ingram’s father, Mike, is in his 33rd season at Lansing Community College in Michigan, where he’s won nearly 20 conference championships and coached an NBA player (Nate Huffman).

Mike is in not one but two Halls of Fame — the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan.

“If I could be a quarter of the coach that he is, I’d be OK with that,” Justin said.

Toledo head coach Tod Kowalczyk already thinks he is.

Ingram, a former All-Mid-American Conference guard for the Rockets, kept in touch with the UT men’s basketball program throughout a decade-long professional career in Europe. Kowalczyk was impressed with his basketball acumen and told him to stay in touch when he entered the coaching profession.

The two actually crossed paths when Ingram was a player, with Kowalczyk attempting to recruit Ingram to Wisconsin Green-Bay. A few years ago, Ingram found handwritten letters Kowalczyk had sent him. Ingram didn’t deny Kowalczyk a second time.

When an opportunity to coach at Division III Olivet College in Michigan arose in 2016, Ingram sat down with his wife, Tiewjuan, and asked if she was prepared for the turbulent, nomadic coaching lifestyle. She was all in, but she had a question for Ingram: What’s your five-year plan?

“I wanted to coach at Toledo,” he said. “Once I got to Toledo and played there, I always knew I wanted to come back and coach at Toledo.”

It only took one year. Former UT assistant DeAndre Haynes, a close friend of Ingram’s, told him that an opening could be coming after the 2016-17 season. Haynes was leaving for Illinois State, which created shuffling on Toledo’s staff.

Kowalczyk remembered back to the conversations he had with Ingram and hired him as the director of operations, a role he filled for one season before becoming a full-time assistant.

“He’s a fantastic coach,” Kowalczyk said. “He has the whole package. He can recruit. He can relate to players. He’s a very good X’s and O’s guy. There’s no doubt in my mind that he will be a Division I head coach.”

Ingram’s fingerprints are all over the current roster and he helped lure Ryan Rollins to Toledo when major Division I programs shied away. When the future Golden State Warrior committed, Ingram called his dad and told him that he just got an NBA player.

“I think he presents himself really well,” Mike Ingram said. “He has a good eye for talent. He stays in touch with kids and is honest with them and their parents. He’s very likable. He had success as a player, so he relates a lot of different ways.”

During the same recruiting cycle, Ingram worked diligently to sign a guard from the Chicagoland area named Dante Maddox, Jr., who ultimately committed to Cal State Fullerton. The rejection hit Ingram hard, but Kowalczyk believes that bridges should never be burned when a player says no.

In March, Maddox entered the transfer portal, and Ingram was waiting for him.

“Coach Ingram was the person I developed a relationship with the fastest throughout my high school recruitment,” said Maddox, who’s averaging 10.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 steal for the Rockets. “I bonded with him extremely well. Once I got in the portal, two years had gone by, but it still felt the exact same.

“Fast forward now, coach Ingram is constantly on me to meet the standards here at Toledo. He genuinely cares and wants me to be the best person, man, and basketball player I can be. I feel that with him by my side I’m moving in the direction of success.”

It’s not just a common theme about Ingram. The atmosphere of acceptance flows throughout the locker room. Ingram, Kowalczyk, and fellow assistants Jeff Massey and Jordan Lauf are all close. The players have formed tight bonds. Players and coaches have positive relationships.

“The chemistry that we have as a staff is tremendous,” Ingram said. “We work really hard, but we have a lot of fun. We enjoy our job. I think our players see that we enjoy our job and have fun together, so they have fun with us and with each other. It’s easy to come to work. There are a lot of people I know that dread going to the office or practice because they don’t want to deal with a certain player. We don’t have that problem. We have great kids. [Kowalczyk] is phenomenal to work for. He doesn’t grind us into the ground.”

Ingram’s young sons Justin, Jr., and Jaxson are a regular presence at Savage Arena, and Tie can often be heard a few rows up from the bench disagreeing with officials. At an exhibition game in Puerto Rico, Kowalczyk hilariously told an official the person screaming at him was Ingram’s wife. The incident sparked laughter from all the parties involved.

Camaraderie, competitiveness, and compassion drew Ingram to the sport. Those traits help illustrate Ingram’s own qualities and the characteristics of Toledo basketball. Where the journey takes him is continually evolving, but the lessons have piled up over a lifetime.

“He just soaks everything in,” Mike Ingram said. “I think he’s committed. I think he’s loyal to the players. He really works hard. I told him after his first couple years of coaching that he worked harder in two years of coaching than I had in 25 years. He has an energy and passion to recruit, to practice, to follow-up with players, and to be a great father and husband.”