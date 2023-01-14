Read full article on original website
Related
Pam Grier has a warning for cheating partners: 'Don't worry about my guns. Worry about my chainsaw'
Pam Grier talked about her present day dating life, as well as being self-sufficient. The "Foxy Brown" actress talked about how she has no tolerance for cheaters and knows how to handle them.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Texas mother of 5 killed while defending daughter who ‘was being bullied’ by kids from school: report
Ashley Lopez, a mother from San Antonio, Texas, died after being struck by a car while defending her daughter from bullies that showed up at her home, reports say.
Husband of fallen officer says wife died in unsuccessful attempt to rescue daughter in house fire
A New Jersey woman died in a house fire as she was attempting to save her young daughter. The woman and her six-year-old both died from their injuries.
Ex-Alabama basketball player Darius Miles allegedly killed woman 'because she wouldn't talk to him,' mom says
The mother of the victim in a fatal shooting allegedly involving former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man broke her silence on social media.
Transgender male swimmer struggling against new competition after earning All-American honors as female
Iszak Henig joined Yale's men's swimming team after earning All-American honors as a woman last season but has struggled against new competition.
Luxury NYC hotel housing migrants trashed as massive food waste prompts outrage: 'It's a mess'
Migrants have trashed the once-luxurious Row hotel in Midtown Manhattan, prompting massive food waste at the expense of American taxpayers, one staffer said.
'Struggling' Chicago residents outraged over Lori Lightfoot's decision to house migrants: 'Help my own first'
Woodlawn residents spoke out Thursday about a Chicago proposal to house migrants from the Texas border at a vacant Chicago Public School building.
Patriots legends rip Mac Jones for not controlling emotions: 'I'm tired of seeing it'
After Sunday's embarrassing loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots legends have come out swinging against New England quarterback Mac Jones.
Kamala Harris ripped for complaining about media coverage: 'She can't deal with the facts'
'Outnumbered' hosts responds to Vice President Kamala Harris complaining about her media coverage in an Washington Post op-ed which praised her 'excellent' year.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Tori Spelling says ‘hits just keep coming’ as she reveals 14-year-old daughter Stella is in hospital
Tori Spelling said her daughter, Stella, was in the hospital on Wednesday night. The "90210" star posted a photo on her Instagram Stories showing her 14-year-old in a hospital bed.
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism
The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Biden caught on camera apparently mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service during El Paso trip
President Biden told a member of the El Paso Salvation Army that he spent time with the Secret Service in Poland and Ukraine, confusing the Salvation Army and Secret Service.
Recently fired head coach bought one-way ticket to Thailand, turning away teams interested in services: report
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is taking advantage of being fired with five years left on his contract. He bought a one-way ticket to Thailand.
Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appears to get in shouting match with Republicans on House floor
California Rep.-elect Maxine Waters appeared to get in a shouting match with Republicans on the House floor Thursday during the ninth round of voting to elect a speaker.
Swalwell, Democrats fear Republican will shoot up Congress: 'We could have a workplace violent event'
Democrats like Eric Swalwell expressed concern that Republican colleagues will shoot up Congress if they have an opportunity now that metal detectors are gone.
Fox News
935K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2