ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 7

LJWR
4d ago

The only thing standardized tests are good for is measuring how well you take tests. Some people have test anxiety and don't score well. That being said, the situation is ridiculous, as they removed the web site and are hiding what the actual testing is for from parents or the public, for that matter. SMH

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Fake Brain Doc at ‘Filthy’ Special-Needs School Uses Kids as ‘Guinea Pigs,’ Lawsuit Claims

A New York City private school for special-needs children with brain disorders is allegedly so filthy that students’ wheelchairs are teeming with cockroaches, and is run by a scandal-ridden chiropractor masquerading as a “neurologist” who preys on female staffers.The disturbing accusations are detailed in a lawsuit obtained by The Daily Beast, which was filed Monday by a one-time employee who in December quit her job at the International Institute for the Brain (iBRAIN) on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.In it, former iBRAIN publicity associate Katelyn Newman also claims, among other things, that the school hired at least one convicted felon who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz - The "kid glove" treatment for Allen Weisselberg

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shelter provider struggling under crush of migrants

NEW YORK - Busloads of asylum seekers are still arriving in New York City each week from border states. The newcomers are taxing one of New York City's largest shelter providers, a non-profit called "Women in Need" or WIN. Right now, WIN is helping 274 families seeking asylum including 700...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams lays out women's health agenda

NEW YORK -- Major changes for women's health care in the city are coming soon.CBS2 has a look at Mayor Eric Adams' plan to upgrade the lives and livelihoods of women."We're going to make New York City the healthiest city for women and girls in the nation," Adams said Tuesday.The mayor launched into an uncomfortable but necessary conversation about how the city is letting women down when it comes to their health."If men had periods, pap smears and menopause, they would get a paid vacation," Adams said.The mayor announced his vision to change women's health care, including big upgrades for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Legal weed is wreaking havoc on return to office: ‘all of NY is wake and baking’

The ubiquitous reek of pot smoke is making NYC’s streets stink to high heaven. And with NYC’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana open since late last month — and more to follow — the haze is no longer limited to neighborhoods popular with nightcrawlers. Now it’s pervasive on Midtown sidewalks during the morning commute — and irking 9-to-5’ers. Matt, 39, a communications executive, said an assault of marijuana smoke followed him as he ascended from the subway just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and headed to his office near the Empire State Building. “I was like, ‘What the actual f – –...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?

Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?. Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Idled NYC educators do nothing but sign in remotely, even from Europe

This is where the rubber meets the living room. Scores of New York City educators removed from public schools and put in “rubber rooms” — the infamous spaces where those under investigation or awaiting disciplinary trials are held — have been sent home to report remotely, The Post has learned. The suspended staffers, while fully paid, are required to do nothing but sign in and out by email and “stay in the NYC area.” Most comply with the rule, but a few defiantly jetted to Germany and the West Indies, a high school teacher awaiting a disciplinary hearing told The Post....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

NYPD orders school safety agents not to use police frequency on radios

NY1 has learned that the NYPD is reversing course on how school safety agents communicate with police officers. At the beginning of the school year, the education and police departments outlined enhanced safety measures after the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Initially, all school safety agents were given new radios...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Fox News

935K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy