Prince Harry's memoir details his life as the 'spare.' Here are 8 other royal spares from around the world.

By Jordan Parker Erb
 4 days ago
Prince Harry and Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

  • Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, "Spare," was released on Tuesday.
  • The title refers to Harry's role as the royal "spare" — or a back-up to the heir.
  • Other spares around the world include Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Astrid of Belgium.
Prince Harry just released his tell-all memoir, "Spare." The title refers to a term he said his family called him — which means a backup to the heir.
Prince William on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to the BBC , which obtained a Spanish translation of the book before it officially went on sale, Harry wrote that his family called him the "spare."

"An heir and a spare" is a term used by royal families to describe the child who will inherit a title or estate. The "heir" — and their younger sibling — the "spare" — would replace the heir if anything happens to them.

In this case, 38-year-old Prince Harry is the understudy to his 40-year-old brother, Prince William.

"Wonderful. Now you've given me an heir and a spare, my work is done," then-Prince Charles reportedly said to Harry's mother, Princess Diana, after his birth, according to his memoir.

"They would say it without a spirit of judgment, but straight out," Harry writes, according to the BBC. "I was the shadow, the supporting actor, the plan B."

He continued: "I was brought into this world in case something happened to Willy."

Prince Harry isn't the first spare in his own family or in royal families around the world. From Princess Charlotte to Princess Astrid of Belgium, here's a list of other spares and heirs around the world.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are another heir and spare in the British royal family.
Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are another heir and spare, respectively. According to The Guardian , Princess Charlotte is fourth in the line of succession, following her grandfather Charles — who is currently the king — her father William, and George.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden was set to become the heir — until a change in succession laws gave the spot to his sister.
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are another royal heir and spare.

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Carl Philip, 43, was born heir to Sweden's throne, until a change in the country's succession laws in 1980, per the Swedish Institute . The new law changed the order of succession by determining that the oldest child, regardless of gender, should inherit the throne.

That meant that Prince Carl Philip's older sister, 45-year-old Crown Princess Victoria, suddenly moved up in the line of succession — bumping Carl Philip to the "spare" position.

Princess Astrid of Belgium is the spare to her older brother and the country's current king, Philippe.
According to The Telegraph, there was talk of changing Belgium's laws so Princess Astrid could usurp her brother, King Philippe of Belgium (above).

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, 60-year-old Princess Astrid is so well-liked that there was talk of changing Belgium's laws so she could take over the throne from her "less-than-admired" brother, Phillippe, 62.

Spain's Infanta Cristina, spare to King Felipe, was tried in 2013 alongside her former husband, on charges of embezzlement and misusing their royal titles.
Spain's royal spare Infanta Cristina was ultimately acquitted — though she was stripped of her title, Duchess of Palma de Mallorca.

Thomson Reuters

While her husband was found guilty, according to The Telegraph , Infanta Cristina was acquitted. Afterward, however,  her brother stripped her of her royal title — Duchess of Palma de Mallorca — and she moved to Switzerland.

Princess Irene of The Netherlands is "perhaps the most controversial spare of recent times," The Telegraph reports.
Princess Irene of The Netherlands secretly converted to Catholicism while second in line to the throne.

Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

In 1963, Princess Irene, 80, was second in line to the Dutch throne, following her older sister, the former Queen Beatrix, 84. The princess secretly converted to Catholicism , per The Telegraph, a shock to her Protestant mother, former Queen Juliana.

Princess Martha Louise of Norway was bumped from "heir" to "spare" following the birth of her little brother.
Despite being two years older than her brother, Crown Prince Haakon, Princess Martha Louise of Norway is still the royal spare.

Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Despite being two years older than her brother, 49-year-old Crown Prince Haakon, he was always destined to inherit the throne, according to People .

Absolute primogeniture — the right to rule regardless of gender — wasn't constitutionally adopted in Norway until 1990, per the Royal House of Norway . That means that for any heirs to the throne born before 1990, males take precedence over females.

8-year-old Princess Gabriella is Monaco's royal spare, following her twin brother.
Despite being born before her twin brother, Princess Gabriella is Monaco's royal spare.

SC Pool - Corbis/Getty Images

As Insider previously reported , Princess Gabriella was born just two minutes before her twin brother, Jacques. Prince Jacques is next in line to Monaco's throne, despite being the second-born child.

Prince Seeiso of Lesotho is the younger brother of Lesotho's King Letsie III.
Prince Seeiso of Lesotho (right) founded a charity, Sentebale, with Prince Harry.

David M. Benett / Contributor / Getty Images

Prince Seeiso, 56, is the brother of 59-year-old Lesotho's King Letsie III, as Insider previously reported .

In April 2006, Seeiso launched a charity , Sentebale, with Prince Harry. The charity was named in honor of the princes' late mothers, according to the royal family's official website.

Read the original article on Insider

Deb Williams
1d ago

Princess Anne was a spare and she has managed to do quite well for herself in support of her sister, Queen Elizabeth. That is because she is a grown up and a mature human. Grow up, Harry.

