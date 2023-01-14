Column: After the cold snap, soggy soils, inner clocks

I think we dodged a bullet as the cold temperatures were in the mid 20 degrees rather than in the teens as had been predicted by some forecasts.

It does not appear that Marionberry floral buds were hurt, so fruit crop, if the weather stays vaguely normal, should be ok. Fuchsias died back to the soil line but will return next year. This happens about every third winter so wasn’t a surprise. Kale seemed to make it through as did undersized chard and semi-mature parsley.

Most root crops still outside in the garden are fine (and probably sweeter) unless the voles (field mice) have found them. But soon, they will start the flowering process and that changes the quality of the root for the worst in both texture and taste. Carrots get quite bitter. So plan on using them soon.

The ice on Friday before Christmas was nasty for driving but not quite thick enough to cause major tree toppling or breakage here. That was not the case further south down the Willamette valley where tree damage was more intense.

I think dahlias with a bit of covering are ok (though field mice/voles may feed on them) as is garlic which only the rare field mouse likes. But winter isn’t over. Carrot picture: U.C. Davis

Soggy soils

Our soils are water saturated now. It is a poor time to work soil or even mow the lawn unless your soil is better drained than most. The damage to lawns is due to soil compaction from your weight and the weight of the mower. But really, it isn’t necessary to mow or fertilize now anyway. That can wait until mid-February or later.

The Inner “Clocks” of Deciduous Trees and Shrubs

Trees know when it is time to go dormant by measuring the daily darkness in the fall. There is a compound in the leaves that changes “form” as darkness increases. That signals the leaves to export all their goodies to the root or other permanent parts of the plant. The leaves turn colors as the chlorophyll is recycled and eventually they drop. Not long after that, the tree or shrub goes more or less dormant and they are able to survive extreme cold temperatures without damage.

But what happens when it time to “wake up”? There are no leaves to measure daylight/darkness. So what do they do? They measure how may hours of temperatures below a certain degree threshold, usually in the mid-40° F range the tree has experienced since it became deeply dormant. Here is a simplified version of what happens: the winter buds are kept dormant by a growth regulator compound (hormone).

But each hour of temperatures below a critical amount for that species (and it varies a lot between species and even within species like apples), degrades some of that hormone until it can no longer keep the bud dormant. The tree has passed the “chilling requirement” and the bud starts to “wake up”. The awakening goes in stages and is accelerated by warmer days, slowed by colder ones.

The challenge is that the now perky buds and in fact, an overall much perkier tree from root to top, are in grave danger if deep cold weather comes. There is nothing you can really do to protect them unless they are very small. Fortunately, this combination of some unusually warm January days followed by extreme cold at the end of the month or into early February doesn’t happen often.

But it did in about 1990 when we had 50-60-degree temperatures toward the end of January and temperatures at 10 degrees or lower in early February. A number of trees and shrubs died and other were really wounded. Since then, I have never trusted that time of the year and nervously watch long-range forecasts.

