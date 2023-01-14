Read full article on original website
bitpinas.com
Lele Gold Shuts Down Following SEC Advisory: Ponzi Scheme Scams Investors
Lele Gold Farm, a mobile application that promised earnings through playing games, has shut down following an advisory from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) warning the public about it being a Ponzi scheme. After the shutdown of Lele Gold Farm, the question of INFLUENCER RESPONSIBILITY has come to the...
bitpinas.com
SEC Advisory vs Lele Gold Farm Draws Mix Reactions From Public, Influencers Allegedly Remove Lele Gold Content
UPDATE: Lele Gold has reportedly shut down. After the shutdown of Lele Gold Farm, the question of INFLUENCER RESPONSIBILITY has come to the forefront. After the SEC issued a public advisory about Lele Gold Farm and tagged its investment scheme as Ponzi, known social media influencers and content creators have been said to remove their content about the game.
bitpinas.com
Crypto Job Listings | UnionDigital, iTrust Holdings | Jan. 18, 2023
Welcome to today’s edition of BitPinas Crypto Job Listings, where we bring you the latest job opportunities in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. If you’re looking for your next career move, be sure to check out the listings below. Find more crypto jobs at https://bitpinas.com/job/. Collections Lead –...
bitpinas.com
Crypto Winter Effect? Here are the Web3 Firms that Recently Had Employee Layoffs
It is not a good start for some of the companies in the web3 industry for 2023, as a number of employees had already cut off from their organizations. According to CoinDesk, there are at least 26,000 employees who lost their web3-related jobs in 2022. The common reason behind these...
