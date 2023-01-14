ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive “Spaceship” in Saugerties, New York Explained

There's nothing like a good Hudson Valley mystery, and a recent question from a Saugerties, NY resident has the whole neighborhood talking. The deep history in our corner of New York State means that there's a question to be answered around nearly every corner. Just weeks ago, the truth behind mysterious markings near Fishkill, NY that looked like a mix between crop circles and Stonehenge was finally revealed to be relics of a long-closed resort from the 1970s. Something very different has people scratching their heads in Saugerties, NY.
SAUGERTIES, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations

Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police investigation at Waryas Park continues; public concerned

POUGHKEEPSIE – The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) divers are still working at the foot of Main Street in Poughkeepsie at Waryas Park. The divers, primarily from Troop F in Orange County, have been searching the Poughkeepsie waterfront in Poughkeepsie since Friday. Mid-Hudson News inquiries regarding...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Developing Mystery: What’s This Flying Over Poughkeepsie?

A UFO (unidentified flying object), most recently renamed by U.S. officials as a UAP (unidentified aerial phenomenon), is any perceived aerial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained. Most UFOs on investigation are identified as known objects or atmospheric phenomena, while a small number remain unexplained. The Hudson Valley...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former lawmaker warns that Pleasant Valley in sights of developer seeking to ‘replicate Eastdale Village’

PLEASANT VALLEY – Former Dutchess County Legislator and longtime Pleasant Valley resident Suzanne Horn is speaking out about a potential new development that she claims will alter the rural landscape on the northside of Wigsten Road. The Pleasant Valley Town Board will address the issue at its January 23rd meeting when the members will vote on whether or not to accept the developer’s request to rezone Highline Farm and the Tooker Homestead, both on Wigsten Road.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dog Has Seizure in Poughkeepsie, Stranger Stops To Help

A "dog mom" in Dutchess County is looking to properly thank a woman who pulled over on the side of the road to help save her dog's life. On an average day, I often find myself reading many topics of discussion in certain "mom's groups" on social media. If you've never looked at any of these types of pages you have no idea what you are missing...LOL!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
News 12

2 Hudson Valley hospitals named among America's Top 250 hospitals

Two Hudson Valley hospitals have been named among America's Top 250 Hospitals, according to HealthGrades. Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie have been recognized for superior performance in providing care for dozens of conditions. HealthGrades also recognized their procedures across multiple specialty...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
bkreader.com

Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed

Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages Vails Gate home

VAILS GATE – A fire Sunday evening in a residence at 116 Bethlehem Road in Vails Gate brought out firefighters from that department as well as from Washingtonville and the City of Newburgh. The cause of the two-alarm blaze was not immediately known and there were no reported injuries.
VAILS GATE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
