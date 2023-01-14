Read full article on original website
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
wfirnews.com
Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke
An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Driver rescued from Wilson County creek
Crews were called to Fall Creek along Baldy Ford Road near the Rutherford County line around 10 a.m.
Confusing ramp has drivers going wrong way in Hendersonville
For the third time in nine months, Elliott said she came face to face with a wrong-way driver on Highway 386 in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Driver dies following crash into building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Schools to reopen in Montgomery County Wednesday following Clarksville water main break
Students in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School will spend Tuesday at home due to a water main break. District officials announced all schools would be closed because of water outages and mandatory water restrictions.
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
Man killed in Kentucky oil well explosion
One man was killed, and another man was injured in an oil well explosion that occurred in Southern Kentucky early Monday morning.
TBI: Fugitive wanted in Hickman, Giles counties taken into custody
Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.
North Nashville woman calls for accountability after dozens of guns stolen from cars in first two weeks of 2023
The Metro Nashville Police Department saw an overwhelming number of guns taken from cars in 2022. Meanwhile, 2023 is off to a very similar start.
I-24 closed after 'unsubstantiated' bomb threat in Rutherford County
Traffic was stopped in both directions on I-24 Sunday evening after a bomb threat on the interstate in Rutherford County.
WSMV
Metro Police investigating fatal shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Nashville woman murdered while asleep on the couch
More than four years after a woman was shot and killed while she was asleep on the couch, her killer remains on the run.
WSMV
Several lanes at Clarksville intersection closed after wreck with injuries
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is on the scene of a wreck with injuries on Fort Campbell Boulevards at Charlemagne Boulevard. Police said the crash happened at 9:13 p.m. All southbound lanes are shut down and only one northbound lane is open. Officials are diverting drivers onto...
smithcountyinsider.com
Parked car, police chase results in multiple charges including possession of methamphetamine
On December 12th, Sergeant Ridge Long observed a vehicle parked at the shell gas station in Gordonsville. Upon further inspection of the vehicle’s tags, it was shown that the driver was Mr. Derek N. Shortt. Shortt currently was on a revoked license, and had warrants for his arrest for possession of meth and resisting arrest.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
Man hit, killed by semi truck on I-65
46-year-old Ross Comeaux, a Brentwood resident, died after he was hit by a semi truck on I-65 N Tuesday afternoon in Nashville.
Old Hickory Boulevard Fatal Shooting Victim Identified
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing active leads in Wednesday evening’s fatal shooting in the 600 block of East Old Hickory Boulevard. Timothy Fetter, 48, was discovered outside of his red Pontiac GTO with multiple gunshot wounds after someone in a light-colored sedan fired several rounds at him. The suspect...
wilsonpost.com
Watertown antique shop closing this month
A quarter-century-old Watertown business will shutter its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31, its owner said, and will be missed dearly by locals and day-trippers alike. Jim’s Antiques has been open “eight days a week” since late November 1996. However, it’s more about three-quarters-of-a-century-old shopkeeper Jim Amero than his curiosity shop.
‘One of the worst cases I’ve seen’: Dozens of cats rescued in Middle Tennessee
Dozens of cats were rescued from a home in Giles County early Saturday morning.
