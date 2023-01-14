ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

wfirnews.com

Fatal accident around 6am in Roanoke

An early morning crash on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke claimed the life of an adult male driving one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. Roanoke police say it happened when that driver lost control of his vehicle; speed is believed to be a factor. The other driver – also an adult male – was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WSMV

Driver dies following crash into building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning. According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said detectives are pursuing active leads in a fatal shooting in the Napier-Sudekum community on Saturday night. Police found Fredrick Sparks, 23, with a single gunshot wound outside an apartment on Cannon Street around 10:45 p.m. Sparks was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

Watertown antique shop closing this month

A quarter-century-old Watertown business will shutter its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 31, its owner said, and will be missed dearly by locals and day-trippers alike. Jim’s Antiques has been open “eight days a week” since late November 1996. However, it’s more about three-quarters-of-a-century-old shopkeeper Jim Amero than his curiosity shop.
WATERTOWN, TN

