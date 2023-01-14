Read full article on original website
Going organic: How new North Dakota farmers and ranchers can make the change
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are a new farmer in North Dakota, or want to try out organic farming, there is a free organic farming training session happening later this month in our state. The USDA and other agricultural leaders will be at the Organic Academy Roadshow session in Fargo on January 26 and […]
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
valleynewslive.com
Vanna Adventure Vans expanding to West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans will be expanding to West Fargo. The city commission approved a 5-year incentive to help the business make the move. Vanna Adventure Vans builds and manufactures vans into a camper, workstation, or mobile home. They say it’s the next...
wdayradionow.com
"Silver snowflakes" hidden in West Fargo come with prize packages "valued at over $860 each"
(Fargo, ND) -- If you are looking for some winter time fun, consider taking part in the hunt silver snowflakes hidden at city park facilities in West Fargo. "It started a couple of years ago, we've been doing it, and we hide actual physical snowflakes throughout our parks and facilities. So there's four of them, and we put out a clue everyday until they are found and people go crazy," said West Fargo's Communications Specialist Erin Fons.
valleynewslive.com
Diocese of Fargo removes pastor from ministries
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Diocese of Fargo has removed a pastor from the ministry, after receiving allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults. Officials say that Father Neil Pfeiffer is removed from ministry as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in Jamestown, St. Margaret Mary in Buchanan, and St. Matthias in Windsor, pending the outcome of the investigation.
kfgo.com
Enchantasys misses signature goal, owner says stores grandfathered in as ‘retail’ business
FARGO (KFGO) – Enchantasys, a Fargo company that has been circulating a petition to recall a new City of Fargo zoning ordinance, was unable to gather the required signatures, but their owner said Tuesday that the new ordinance does not apply to their two stores as they currently operate.
valleynewslive.com
Noble Hare cocktail bar eyes vacant spot along Sheyenne Street
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re looking for a different kind of bar experience or a new date night spot, Noble Hare may be just what you’re looking for. The business owner says it’s an experience-driven cocktail bar that will have a focus on whiskey and wine. Noble Hare is working with EPIC on fitting up the corner lot at THE FIRM, located at 344 Sheyenne Street Unit C.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Eventide Senior Living Community in Moorhead responds to bed bug complaints in 4 apartments
(Fargo, ND) -- The Executive Director at a senior assisted living facility in Moorhead says they are clearing bed bugs found in apartment units. "Our first case started around September of 2022, so September of last year, and the case was under control, we treated it, and that was an isolated incident at the time, said Emily Kollar.
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Man killed outside Wahpeton ice arena identified
WAHPETON, N.D.–A man is dead after a shooting outside an ice arena in Wahpeton Monday night. Wahpeton Police say they were dispatched on a shots fired call to the area near the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena at 7:11 p.m. Responding officers found an injured man outside a car across the street from the arena and began life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead after being transported to St. Francis hospital in neighboring Breckenridge, Minnesota.
hpr1.com
A Fresh Look for a Fargo landmark: Blarney Stone Pub arrives at the Hotel Donaldson
After a year of darkness, the windows at the corner of First Avenue and Broadway – the building that sparked the Downtown Fargo renaissance – are once again aglow. Friends shrug off their coats and servers scurry through the crowd with perfectly poised plates heaped high with bangers and mash, spicy shrimp and crispy chicken salad. As the door to the new Blarney Stone Pub at the Hotel Donaldson swings open, a rush of warmth and laughter spills out into the chilly January night.
hpr1.com
Mauled and Abandoned
Sick riffs, extreme vocals, chaotic energy: all these and more are among the reasons that people listen to metal in all of its countless subgenres. The Fargo-Moorhead area has no shortage of both fans and talent when it comes to banging one’s head. The band Maul has been making waves in this pool of talent for the last several years and shows no sign of slowing down. Recently I had the opportunity to interview Garrett Alvarado, the vocalist, lyricist, and manager of the band.
740thefan.com
UPDATE: Victim ID’ed in Monday night shooting outside Wahpeton ice arena
UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. – Wahpeton Police Chief Matt Anderson has identified the victim in Monday night’s shooting as 40-year-old Jeremiah Jeffery Medenwald of Hankinson, N.D. Anderson says they are still searching for a suspect in the case and if anyone has any information about Medenwald’s associations or whereabouts in the days and hours leading up to the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Wahpeton police.
valleynewslive.com
Early morning apartment fire in Moorhead
Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A call came in around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, regarding an apartment fire near MSU Moorhead’s campus. Upon arrival, fire crews rushed into Unit 3 on the lower floor of apartment 912 on 10th Ave South in Moorhead and were on the scene for about 20 minutes.
newsdakota.com
First Responders Record Busy Day In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Rural Fire District first responders and law enforcement officers with the Highway Patrol, Barnes County Sheriff’s office and Valley City police department responded to a number of vehicle crashes due to extremely icy road condition in the area on January 16th.
valleynewslive.com
Kitchen fire prompts early morning wake up call
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night for people in one south Fargo apartment complex with fire alarms rang out in the very early morning hours. The call for a fire came in around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 for the 3300 block of 15th Ave. S.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pair of apartment fires under investigation in FM Metro
(Fargo, ND) -- A pair of early morning apartment fires here in the FM Metro are under investigation. The first happened in South Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio crews responded to the complex East of West Acres Mall off 15th avenue south around 1:30 a.m. after alarms rang out for a fire.
News Channel Nebraska
Former NDSU commit switches pledge to Wayne State
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State football team secured a significant commitment on Monday, snagging former North Dakota State commit Ahmar Brown. The Creighton Prep product racked up 100 tackles as a senior for the Junior Jays. He had been committed to FCS power North Dakota State before de-committing from the Bison.
Fargo rollover crash leads to drug arrest
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) has reported that a rollover crash on Interstate 29 has led to the arrest of one driver, who has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs. According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 1:00 p.m. CST, a 2004 Malibu was traveling […]
newsdakota.com
Catholic Diocese Investigating Inappropriate Conduct Allegations Involving Jamestown Priest
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A statement released Saturday evening by Bishop John Folda, said the Catholic Diocese of Fargo is investigating allegations of inappropriate conduct with adults involving Father Neil Pfeifer. According to the statement, Father Pfeifer has been removed as pastor of the Basilica of St. James in...
lakesarearadio.net
Victim ID’d After Wahpeton Shooting Outside Ice Arena; Suspect Still At Large
WAHPETON, ND (KDLM) – A man has died following a shooting outside the Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena last night while a youth hockey game was taking place inside the arena. Wahpeton Police were dispatched on a shots-fired call to the area near the Ella Stern &...
