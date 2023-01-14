ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: No. 10 Iowa at Michigan State

No. 10 Iowa (14-4, 6-1) is set to travel to Michigan State (10-8, 2-5) on Wednesday night. Tipoff for this contest is set for 6:01 p.m. (CT) inside the Breslin Center in East Lansing. STREAM. The game will broadcast on BTN+. Alexis Ayala, Veronica Bolanos, and Zach Surdenik will call...
EAST LANSING, MI
athleticbusiness.com

Iowa Reduces Football Season Ticket Prices for 2023

Inflation has been a sore subject for most Americans in recent months, but University of Iowa football fans will at least see some relief with their purchase of 2023 season tickets. According to an athletic department announcement, prices for general public season tickets for the upcoming fall's seven home games...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement

This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago.  Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back.  Judging by ...
IOWA CITY, IA
testudotimes.com

MM 1.17: No. 23 Maryland wrestling finishes 3-1 at Virginia Duals

No. 23 Maryland wrestling (8-2) hit the mat in the Virginia Duals this past weekend, finishing 3-1 over the course of Jan. 13 and 14. The action began on Friday with matches against Oklahoma and Ohio. Up late against the Sooners, Maryland redshirt freshman Jaxon Smith locked up the opening...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper

Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy