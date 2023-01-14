Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Related
testudotimes.com
Maryland men’s basketball’s upcoming home games will be telling of its postseason fate
There are still nearly two months until Selection Sunday, but Maryland men’s basketball is facing a critical juncture at the end of its January schedule that could be the difference between making and not making this year’s NCAA Tournament. Four of Maryland’s next five games will be at...
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 10 Iowa at Michigan State
No. 10 Iowa (14-4, 6-1) is set to travel to Michigan State (10-8, 2-5) on Wednesday night. Tipoff for this contest is set for 6:01 p.m. (CT) inside the Breslin Center in East Lansing. STREAM. The game will broadcast on BTN+. Alexis Ayala, Veronica Bolanos, and Zach Surdenik will call...
athleticbusiness.com
Iowa Reduces Football Season Ticket Prices for 2023
Inflation has been a sore subject for most Americans in recent months, but University of Iowa football fans will at least see some relief with their purchase of 2023 season tickets. According to an athletic department announcement, prices for general public season tickets for the upcoming fall's seven home games...
Sports World Reacts To The Big Ten Game Postponement
This Wednesday's basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern has been postponed. Jeff Goodman of Stadium announced the news just moments ago. Northwestern only has six players available to play due to COVID-19. As a result, the Big Ten has decided to push this game back. Judging by ...
testudotimes.com
MM 1.17: No. 23 Maryland wrestling finishes 3-1 at Virginia Duals
No. 23 Maryland wrestling (8-2) hit the mat in the Virginia Duals this past weekend, finishing 3-1 over the course of Jan. 13 and 14. The action began on Friday with matches against Oklahoma and Ohio. Up late against the Sooners, Maryland redshirt freshman Jaxon Smith locked up the opening...
Daily Iowan
Tony Perkins’ career high lifts Iowa men’s basketball over Maryland
In the three games that preceded the Iowa men’s basketball team’s 81-67 victory over Maryland Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Hawkeye junior guard Tony Perkins had scored a combined 17 points on 6-of-28 shooting from the floor. In the win over Maryland — Iowa’s fourth in a row —...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey praises 'small' lineup in win against Maryland
Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffrey led his team to an 81-67 win against Maryland Sunday afternoon. The result secured Iowa's fourth straight win in conference play, and improved its league record to 4-3, erasing a poor 0-3 start to the Big Ten slate. The Hawkeyes had to secure the win...
Late Kick: Iowa is a mystery program heading into 2023 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Iowa is one of college football's mystery programs heading into the 2023 season.
testudotimes.com
MM 1.16: Maryland football lands N.C. Central offensive lineman transfer Corey Bullock
Offensive lineman Corey Bullock, a 2022 HBCU All-American, announced his commitment to Maryland football Sunday afternoon. After initially committing to Cincinnati on Jan. 10, he flipped his commitment following a visit with the Terps this past weekend. The Accokeek, Maryland, native has been a premier player for North Carolina Central...
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
KBUR
Effort underway to name highway after fallen state trooper
Decorah, IA- Efforts are underway to name a northeast Iowa highway after a fallen Iowa State Trooper. Radio Iowa reports that government entities in Winneshiek, Fayette, Buchanan, and Benton counties are being asked to show their support to name Highway 150 the Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Highway. Smith, who resided...
KIMT
North Iowa semi driver involved in deadly crash in eastern Iowa
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa – A North Iowa driver was involved in a fatal weekend collision in southern Cedar County. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened just after 3 am Saturday near mile marker 277 on Interstate 80. The State Patrol says Rebecca McClaine, 46 of Bettendorf, was driving east in the westbound lanes when she crashed into the westbound semi driven by Stuart Anderson, 65 of Northwood. Both vehicles ended up in the median.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
Lancaster Farming
Former Maryland Ag Secretary Pays Fine for Hunting Violation
The outgoing Maryland ag secretary has pleaded guilty to a hunting violation and paid a fine. Joseph Bartenfelder pleaded Dec. 13 to hunting a wetland game bird over a baited area. Dorchester County court records do not list the amount he paid, but the charge carries a $500 fine with...
Brewery Closes, Wins 6 Medals at World Beer Championship, Opens Temporarily
A lot of craft beer lovers were saddened with the recent announcement that Blue Cat Brewing Co. was closing due to staffing issues. After they made this decision, they also won SIX medals at the World Beer Championship, which is a distinguished competition of the best beers in the world.
Proposal for Chesapeake Bay passenger ferry moves forward
What if you could take a ferry across the Chesapeake Bay from Annapolis or Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, or all the way north to Havre de Grace and Cecil County?
Comments / 0