Eveleth VFW canteen volunteers at the Hipp face uncertain future

EVELETH—The 100-year-old Hippodrome is hockey through-and-through, and for decades the canteen operated by the Eveleth VFW has been a big part of the tradition and a favorite with fans.

But those days of hot dogs and popcorn may be changing, with the new school district combining Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia and more games played at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Members of Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172 who operate the canteen expressed their thoughts on the situation in an email interview.

Post Commander Tom Gilpin said, “I have a proud member of our ‘canteen crew’ for over 40 years. I want to give a big thank-you to all the high school hockey fans who have supported us over the years.

“The money we make, after expenses, both supports our post for the year, but more importantly, makes the monetary donations to the worthwhile causes that we support. Both as a canteen crew member as well as being the post commander, I have a vested interest in seeing our canteen operation continue.

“Unfortunately, that seems to be beyond our control. As a taxpayer in the Rock Ridge School District, I am not happy about the fact we pay 30 plus thousand dollars for ice time in Virginia than we do in Eveleth.”

Bill Jarvi, who has worked at the canteen more than 10 years, said, “This is a volunteer function and all of proceeds go to support VFW programs locally and nationally, local schools and sports programs. Everything goes back to the community (the VFW) being non-profit.”

Jarvi said, “Right now, I’m concerned about the future of the Hippodrome. This past year we shared 50 percent of boys and girls hockey with the new arena in Virginia, and at this point there are no more scheduled at the Hipp to my knowledge.

“We (the Eveleth VFW canteen crew) are proud of the function we perform to the fans who attend the games. We are head and shoulders above the Virginia canteen in terms of the food items offered when it comes to variety, quality, quantity and at very reasonable prices. I can’t tell you how many times fans have complimented us on the service and food we provide.” Jarvi said, “Don’t see us combining or running the Virginia canteen as I believe their canteen is under contract and the workers there are paid. We are volunteers and proceeds go back to the community.”

George Walters, member of VFW Post 1172 and canteen volunteer for at least a decade, said, “The future of the canteen at the Hippodrome is unknown.” As to the Eveleth VFW operating a canteen at the Iron Trail Center, he said, “No, we have been informed that that is staffed by Virginia city employees.”

Walters added, “Revenue from the canteen is essentially the sole source of income for the Post. Funds raised go out as donations to community, e.g., 4th of July, youth sports, youth scholarships, etc. Pricing is more of a community service. Our margins are very slight, for example a cup of coffee is $1, candy bars are still $1.

“Working at the canteen offers the opportunity to be with fellow veterans while demonstrating that our Post is still active in the community. The motto of ‘Still Serving’ holds true.”

Butch Blight, member of Post 1172 involved with the canteen about 8 years, said, “I like talking to other players and other people in general. Sometimes I’ll strike up a conversation with someone I used to work with. We all like to have fun. This is the only source of revenue we have. The poppies we sell in the spring are for the Auxiliary.”

Blight added, “We would like to be able to purchase uniforms for teams. And fire gear for the Fire Department and to help anyone else who needs help, especially other veterans. People like coming to the Hipp. If we cannot have games at the Hipp, then I guess we will not be able to support our community. And other vets.”

Jim Keller, of Post 1172, said, “I’ve been involved for 30 years and have enjoyed the time with my fellow members and of course, the community connection. Always fun to see everyone that attends the games. To know that we could support many local youth activities and various VFW programs has always been important to me.

“Losing this source of income will limit what we can do in the future.”

Mike Newman, a VFW Auxiliary life member representing his father Bernie, a World War II veteran, is a passionate supporter of the Eveleth Hippodrome. He said, “Working at the canteen keeps me close to the Hipp atmosphere as I was the Hipp maintenance lead worker as well as a former Golden Bear and Ranger hockey player plus all youth activities. The post uses the gained sales to sponsor the area bantam hockey team as well as funding requests from the community.”

Newman added, “The Hipp is the birthplace of successful American hockey dating back to 1922. It would be a travesty to not have hockey at all levels continue in this national shrine. New is not always better!!! The post was never approached to be a part of the Iron Trail scheme of things.

“I’ve been a part of the Hippodrome scene all my life. From being there for Ranger and Golden Bear games starting in the early ’60s, then playing until the 2000s. The canteen was all part of these. My father Bernie was the PA announcer for 45 years,” Newman said. “Let’s hope the post can continue to offer all the coffee and goodies for years to come.”

Tony Kostanko, Post 1172 member, started working at the canteen at the start of the 2016-2017 hockey season. “I haven’t been involved in the canteen long enough. I regret not starting a lot sooner. I was to learn how to make popcorn, change out the cheese in the cheese heating unit and take care of the cappuccino machines. We have White Caramel Chocolate, hot chocolate, French Vanilla, and hot apple cider.

“What I like is working with a great bunch of veterans and auxiliary members. Then it’s all the fans from the away teams. Of course, the home fans are the best. Sometimes I see fans from other teams that I know. If we are not too busy, we can chat a bit. It is nice to hear how the visiting fans like the Hipp with all the pictures. The fans like what se sell. Some visiting fans ask if we could do their canteens. VFW Post 1172 makes the revenue that pays for our supplies, and the profits go to different requests that are mailed to the post,” Kostanko said.

He added, “I have no idea what is in store for the canteen and the Hipp. I just hope we still have games. The 2022 November and December games were great.

“Operating from the Iron Trail Center is something that could be talked about. I don’t see that happening!”