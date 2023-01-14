ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Eveleth VFW canteen volunteers at the Hipp face uncertain future

By By LINDA TYSSEN MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyGvJ_0kEj8LQA00

EVELETH—The 100-year-old Hippodrome is hockey through-and-through, and for decades the canteen operated by the Eveleth VFW has been a big part of the tradition and a favorite with fans.

But those days of hot dogs and popcorn may be changing, with the new school district combining Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia and more games played at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Members of Mesaba Range VFW Post 1172 who operate the canteen expressed their thoughts on the situation in an email interview.

Post Commander Tom Gilpin said, “I have a proud member of our ‘canteen crew’ for over 40 years. I want to give a big thank-you to all the high school hockey fans who have supported us over the years.

“The money we make, after expenses, both supports our post for the year, but more importantly, makes the monetary donations to the worthwhile causes that we support. Both as a canteen crew member as well as being the post commander, I have a vested interest in seeing our canteen operation continue.

“Unfortunately, that seems to be beyond our control. As a taxpayer in the Rock Ridge School District, I am not happy about the fact we pay 30 plus thousand dollars for ice time in Virginia than we do in Eveleth.”

Bill Jarvi, who has worked at the canteen more than 10 years, said, “This is a volunteer function and all of proceeds go to support VFW programs locally and nationally, local schools and sports programs. Everything goes back to the community (the VFW) being non-profit.”

Jarvi said, “Right now, I’m concerned about the future of the Hippodrome. This past year we shared 50 percent of boys and girls hockey with the new arena in Virginia, and at this point there are no more scheduled at the Hipp to my knowledge.

“We (the Eveleth VFW canteen crew) are proud of the function we perform to the fans who attend the games. We are head and shoulders above the Virginia canteen in terms of the food items offered when it comes to variety, quality, quantity and at very reasonable prices. I can’t tell you how many times fans have complimented us on the service and food we provide.” Jarvi said, “Don’t see us combining or running the Virginia canteen as I believe their canteen is under contract and the workers there are paid. We are volunteers and proceeds go back to the community.”

George Walters, member of VFW Post 1172 and canteen volunteer for at least a decade, said, “The future of the canteen at the Hippodrome is unknown.” As to the Eveleth VFW operating a canteen at the Iron Trail Center, he said, “No, we have been informed that that is staffed by Virginia city employees.”

Walters added, “Revenue from the canteen is essentially the sole source of income for the Post. Funds raised go out as donations to community, e.g., 4th of July, youth sports, youth scholarships, etc. Pricing is more of a community service. Our margins are very slight, for example a cup of coffee is $1, candy bars are still $1.

“Working at the canteen offers the opportunity to be with fellow veterans while demonstrating that our Post is still active in the community. The motto of ‘Still Serving’ holds true.”

Butch Blight, member of Post 1172 involved with the canteen about 8 years, said, “I like talking to other players and other people in general. Sometimes I’ll strike up a conversation with someone I used to work with. We all like to have fun. This is the only source of revenue we have. The poppies we sell in the spring are for the Auxiliary.”

Blight added, “We would like to be able to purchase uniforms for teams. And fire gear for the Fire Department and to help anyone else who needs help, especially other veterans. People like coming to the Hipp. If we cannot have games at the Hipp, then I guess we will not be able to support our community. And other vets.”

Jim Keller, of Post 1172, said, “I’ve been involved for 30 years and have enjoyed the time with my fellow members and of course, the community connection. Always fun to see everyone that attends the games. To know that we could support many local youth activities and various VFW programs has always been important to me.

“Losing this source of income will limit what we can do in the future.”

Mike Newman, a VFW Auxiliary life member representing his father Bernie, a World War II veteran, is a passionate supporter of the Eveleth Hippodrome. He said, “Working at the canteen keeps me close to the Hipp atmosphere as I was the Hipp maintenance lead worker as well as a former Golden Bear and Ranger hockey player plus all youth activities. The post uses the gained sales to sponsor the area bantam hockey team as well as funding requests from the community.”

Newman added, “The Hipp is the birthplace of successful American hockey dating back to 1922. It would be a travesty to not have hockey at all levels continue in this national shrine. New is not always better!!! The post was never approached to be a part of the Iron Trail scheme of things.

“I’ve been a part of the Hippodrome scene all my life. From being there for Ranger and Golden Bear games starting in the early ’60s, then playing until the 2000s. The canteen was all part of these. My father Bernie was the PA announcer for 45 years,” Newman said. “Let’s hope the post can continue to offer all the coffee and goodies for years to come.”

Tony Kostanko, Post 1172 member, started working at the canteen at the start of the 2016-2017 hockey season. “I haven’t been involved in the canteen long enough. I regret not starting a lot sooner. I was to learn how to make popcorn, change out the cheese in the cheese heating unit and take care of the cappuccino machines. We have White Caramel Chocolate, hot chocolate, French Vanilla, and hot apple cider.

“What I like is working with a great bunch of veterans and auxiliary members. Then it’s all the fans from the away teams. Of course, the home fans are the best. Sometimes I see fans from other teams that I know. If we are not too busy, we can chat a bit. It is nice to hear how the visiting fans like the Hipp with all the pictures. The fans like what se sell. Some visiting fans ask if we could do their canteens. VFW Post 1172 makes the revenue that pays for our supplies, and the profits go to different requests that are mailed to the post,” Kostanko said.

He added, “I have no idea what is in store for the canteen and the Hipp. I just hope we still have games. The 2022 November and December games were great.

“Operating from the Iron Trail Center is something that could be talked about. I don’t see that happening!”

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mayor Emily Larson: ‘NO We Do Not Live In The Twin Cities’

DULUTH, Minn. — As the Duluth mayoral race heats up, Mayor Emily Larson is squashing rumors that she and her husband, Doug, do not live in Duluth full time, but that she may actually live sometimes in Twin Cities. Below is Larson’s full post on Facebook Monday afternoon:
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

A Popular Zoo in Minnesota Just Announced Sad News

The sad announcement from this Minnesota Zoo came late last week regarding a popular resident. The Lake Superior Zoo is located on Minnesota's scenic North Shore on a 19-acre site along Kinsbury Creek in Duluth. According to its website, it's been a staple in the Land of 10,000 Lakes for quite a while:
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

The Best Car Washes In The Duluth – Superior Area

When nice weather rolls around, it seems like everyone wants to wash off that dirt and grime that Mother Nature inflicts upon our vehicles during the winter months. The need for a car wash is especially important in the Northland - where road salt and sand can wreak havoc with the exterior finish of our vehicles if it's left on for any length of time.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Mystery Photo: Who Is The Duluth Couple Pictured In This Vintage Photo Listed For Sale?

If you search around on eBay looking for vintage memorabilia and photos, you may find the listing that has direct ties to the Northland. The listing is a vintage cabinet photo that was taken between 1880 and 1889. It features a husband and wife and what is most interesting to me is that the couple is from Duluth the photographer imprinted on the photo was located in downtown Duluth.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Grand Rapids company announces expansion, making hundreds of jobs

GRAND RAPIDS, MN (Northern News Now) - Yanmar Compact Equipment North America announced Tuesday they will be expanding their Grand Rapids facility and creating hundreds of jobs along the way. The company, whose Grand Rapids office is located on Lily Lane, manufactures excavators, tracked carriers, wheel loaders and more. Tuesday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family displaced after fire destroys camper in Esko

ESKO, Minn. -- A family is without a home after a fire destroyed their camper Saturday afternoon at a Northern Minnesota campground.Authorities say Carlton County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a camper fire at Knife Island Campground in Esko shortly before 5 p.m.Firefighters say they were able to get the two occupants -- a 24-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl - safely out of the camper.The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.
ESKO, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Update of Esko’s post office burglary and mail theft

On January 10th, the Esko Post Office was burglarized in the morning, with several packages and mail letters stolen. Two days later, Steven Russell Macdonald of Willow River, was arrested by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office for the burglary. Macdonald’s arrest include multiple unrelated charges, and an active warrant in Carlton County.
ESKO, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy