houstonherald.com
School board hears reports, sets next year’s out-of-district tuition
Members of the Houston board of education held a short meeting last week. •Set the out-of-district tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year at $5,250. The current school year figure is $5,000. •Heard a report from the district athletic director and administrators updating the board on building activities. •Heard Dr....
houstonherald.com
Houston students All-SCA Band honors
Several Houston High and Junior School students were recently selected for the All-South Central Association Band. They are: Chris Leighty – 12th chair junior high clarinet; Aubrey Crockett – 5th chair high school clarinet; Laken Peede – 8th chair high school clarinet; Ty Bratt – 7th chair junior high trumpet; Cassius Crawford – 3rd chair junior high horn; Levi McConnell – 1st chair high school tuba; and Cason Woosley – 3rd chair junior percussion.
houstonherald.com
Balloting to begin for MU Extension Council
The names of five persons will be on the ballot for election of five Texas County University of Missouri Extension Council members. Council Chair Elaine Campbell said the county residents will be elected from Texas County at large to fill this year’s vacancies. The new council begins its duties March 1, according to state law.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball vs. Fordland
The Houston High School boys basketball team took on Fordland on Tuesday night (Jan. 17) in the second annual Houston Community Foundation Tournament. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
Sheriff’s department adds new deputy
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey has announced the hiring of Paul Nawrath as a new deputy. Nawrath graduated from the law enforcement academy at Drury University on Dec. 17, 2022, and is assigned to the patrol squad of Sergeant Reuben Salazar. Prior to attending the law enforcement academy, Nawrath served...
houstonherald.com
Walgreens to close Houston location, employees told
Houston is about to lose a dear, old friend. Walgreens, the acquirer of the town’s corner drug store in 2012, will close the Grand Avenue location on March 7. It will make the first time since 1866 that a drug store has not operated from the location. It is Houston’s oldest business. Employees were told on Friday. Some preliminary outreach has occurred with potential candidates to fill an independent pharmacy.
houstonherald.com
JOHN ARTHUR BELLER
John Arthur Beller was born Sept. 9, 1929, in New Castle, Neb., to Russell Dean and Laura Eva (Miille) Beller. His siblings were Mary, Leo and Lois. The family moved to Houston, Mo., in about 1933, where John attended school, graduating with Houston High School’s class of 1947. He was raised in the Houston Christian Church.
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
houstonherald.com
Resources, selfies and something new next month
The Houston Herald is one of the many resources the library uses to promote our book inventory and activities for the community. Another resource we like to use is Facebook. If you have not found our Facebook page and “liked” it, please do. Jan. 25 is “Library Shelfie...
Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two
CORRECTION: Previous versions of this story said a “4-year-old body” or “the body of a 4-year-old” was in the buggy. It should have read “a 4-year-old boy.” The boy is uninjured. HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and […]
houstonherald.com
Man making threats ends without injuries, officers say
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A deputy responded Jan. 7 regarding a report of burglary and theft at a Highway 137 property at Raymondville. The officer made contact with a 61-year-old man there who said a building he owns on...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County Sheriff's Department warns of recent scam demanding money over the phone
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a possible phone scam currently making the rounds. The victims have told deputies the caller claims to be a member of the Sheriff’s Department and needs them to send money for missing a court appearance or jury duty. The caller threatens that if the person doesn’t do so, they face jail time.
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes horse-drawn buggy
Two persons were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle struck a horse-drawn buggy in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Nathaniel Poynter said a northbound 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, struck the buggy in the rear that was operated by Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Howell County man charged with the murder of his father
WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A Howell County resident was arrested after his father was found severely beaten in his home. Christopher Thomas Greenough, 34, of West Plains, was arrested on Jan. 12 and formally charged with one count of second-degree murder. According to court documents, a man who sounded intoxicated called 911 on Jan. 11 […]
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
kjluradio.com
Juvenile suspected of stealing cars taken into custody in Phelps County
A juvenile suspect is taken into custody for stealing a vehicle in Phelps County. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning on social media Monday, reminding people to lock their cars and take the keys out on County Road 7570 between I-44 and Highway P. Deputies said a juvenile auto theft suspect had fled on foot and was possibly still in the area.
