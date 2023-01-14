Read full article on original website
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Says They Keep No Log of Visitors at Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
After killing a 13-year-old and confessing it on instagram, teen asked how to hide the dead bodyWestland DailyBensalem Township, PA
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Part of Route 422 eastbound closed in Montgomery County after truck goes off highway
Video from Chopper 6 showed crews working to remove a dump truck with heavy front-end damage.
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco
RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
fox29.com
Young man killed after shootout erupts on street corner in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Tuesday night shooting is now a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries. Police say a man walked up and shot the man in the thigh at the corner of Frankford and Foulkroud streets around 9:30 p.m. A shootout ensued when the victim started...
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
fox29.com
Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street around 8:20 a.m. He was transported to...
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police
A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PennLive.com
2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports
Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
fox29.com
Police: Shooting inside Kingsessing takeout restaurant leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured
PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.
Armed carjackers target South Philadelphia auto worker waiting to start shift
Police are investigating a pair of violent crimes in South Philadelphia where suspects appeared to target victims sitting in their cars.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
fox29.com
Police: Truck duo worked together to steal $3,000 in diesel fuel from Wawa in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - A diesel fuel theft in Bucks County totaled more than $3,000, and now police are looking for the drivers of two white trucks they claim to be responsible. Police say two trucks illegally accessed the control unit of a diesel fuel pump at a Wawa on Route 131 in Hilltown Township last week.
fox29.com
Authorities investigating deaths of 2 people in Abington Township
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after two people were found dead in Abington Township. SKYFOX flew over the scene of the 1100 block of Beverly Road in Abington and observed crime scene tape and a police presence outside of a property. Police did not release...
glensidelocal.com
Multiple units oust chimney fire in Wyndmoor
Fire company crews from Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Oreland, Glenside, Lamott, and Barren Hill responded to a chimney fire on the 8300 block of Flourtown Avenue in Wyndmoor on Sunday evening. The fire was contained to the chimney and crews were able to extinguish the fire. Wyndmoor Fire Company would like to...
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 4 injured including child
Two people have died and four others were injured, including a young child, following four separate shootings in Philadelphia Monday evening.
fox29.com
2 men critically injured in shooting at North Philadelphia deli
PHILADELPHIA - Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition after police say both were shot at a deli in North Philadelphia. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at the City Market Deli shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to police a 42-year-old man was...
Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made.
16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly triple shooting happened Tuesday night in the city's Kingsessing section.Police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street in Kingsessing.All 3 victims — 2 men and one woman — were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.The woman, 43, and a 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the hospital within 30 minutes of each other. The third victim, a 20-year-old man, is in critical condition."Possible that she was collateral damage," said Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very...
fox29.com
Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured
PHILADELPHIA - A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy. In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal. Around 8...
fox29.com
Bicyclist, 66, dies after Columbus Boulevard crash in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Friday evening crash has claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the driver of a Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn onto the 500 block of Columbus Boulevard when it struck a bicycle just before 5:30 p.m. The bicyclist,...
