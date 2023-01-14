ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

School bus goes off road, hits home in Montco

RED HILL, Pa. - A school bus wound up off the road and into a home in Montgomery County. The bus could be seen up on a lawn and sidewalk on Main Street in Red Hill. The bus was carrying students from the Upper Perkiomen School District. The students were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Arrest made after man, 56, shot to death inside Frankford business

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man was killed after shots rang out inside a business in the city's Frankford section Wednesday morning. The victim, a 56-year-old man, was found shot multiple times throughout his body on the 4300 block of Josephine Street around 8:20 a.m. He was transported to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Gas Station Stick Up Leaves 1 Dead In Northeast Philly: Police

A man is dead following a suspected armed robbery at a Tacony gas station early on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Philadelphia police told Daily Voice. First responders were called to the Exxon at 7150 Torresdale Avenue just after 4 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun, the department said. There, authorities found a 40-year-old Asian man dead with a gunshot wound to the back, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Pa. takeout restaurant: reports

Two people were killed and a third was seriously injured when gunfire broke out at a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to reports from WPVI and NBC10 Philadelphia. At least 16 shorts were fired around 11:30 p.m. at the Shangri-La restaurant located along the 5400 block of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shooting inside Kingsessing takeout restaurant leaves 2 dead, 1 critically injured

PHILADELPHIA - Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left two dead and one injured in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section. According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting inside Shangri-La Chinese Restaurant on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Multiple units oust chimney fire in Wyndmoor

Fire company crews from Wyndmoor, Flourtown, Oreland, Glenside, Lamott, and Barren Hill responded to a chimney fire on the 8300 block of Flourtown Avenue in Wyndmoor on Sunday evening. The fire was contained to the chimney and crews were able to extinguish the fire. Wyndmoor Fire Company would like to...
WYNDMOOR, PA
fox29.com

2 men critically injured in shooting at North Philadelphia deli

PHILADELPHIA - Two men have been hospitalized in critical condition after police say both were shot at a deli in North Philadelphia. The shooting occurred on the 2200 block of North Broad Street at the City Market Deli shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday. According to police a 42-year-old man was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A deadly triple shooting happened Tuesday night in the city's Kingsessing section.Police say it happened just before 11:30 p.m. inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street in Kingsessing.All 3 victims — 2 men and one woman — were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.The woman, 43, and a 19-year-old man were pronounced dead at the hospital within 30 minutes of each other. The third victim, a 20-year-old man, is in critical condition."Possible that she was collateral damage," said Philadelphia police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Violent MLK Day in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, several injured

PHILADELPHIA - A night of violence capping Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Philadelphia left two people dead and several others injured, including a 12-year-old boy. In just three hours, police say they responded to at least four separate shootings across the city, two of which were fatal. Around 8...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

