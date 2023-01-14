ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Noozhawk

Soccer: Tully Knoles Gets San Marcos Going in 7-1 Win Over Rio Mesa

Tully Knoles served up three assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Channel League-leading San Marcos rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday. Knoles found Luke Sheffey on two separate runs and connected with Jose Ramirez. Leonel Olivo scored a 25-yard shot to the upper right corner and Favi Rosales scored a goal from outside the 18 yard box as well.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi

Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week

Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara

Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Women Struggle Against UC Irvine’s Press, Suffer 70-60 Loss

In a battle of the top two teams in the Big West Monday night at the Thunderdome, UC Irvine rattled the UCSB women’s basketball team for a 70-60 victory. With the loss UCSB dropped to 11-5 overall, and its 4-2 Big West record now puts them in a four-way tie for second place with Long Beach State, UC San Diego and Hawaii.
IRVINE, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony

After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events

For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Carl Ricky of Santa Barbara, 1954-2023

Carl Ricky passed on Jan. 5, 2023 at age 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought, yet with love.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023

Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive

Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm

One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
MONTECITO, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: We Needed Rain; We Got a Lot of It

The Central Coast and most of the western United States has been in a severe drought condition for a couple of years. We could use some rain; well, we got it. The week of Jan. 9-14, during what’s known as an atmospheric river, the county got several inches of the wet stuff to help resolve water table issues. Almost the entire state of California had flooding issues and major property damage.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week

While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Submit Applications for Performing Arts Scholarships by March 3

Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual awards competition is midnight Friday, March 3. PASF was formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential, who live or study music in Santa Barbara County.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

