Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
Noozhawk
Girls Basketball: San Marcos Knocks Off Oxnard, Moves Into Tie for First in Channel League
San Marcos played its best game of the season and defeated Channel League girls basketball co-leader Oxnard, 61-57, on Tuesday night to move into tie for first place with the Yellow Jackets and Pacifica. “Great overall game,” said San Marcos coach Tiffany Simms. “Our best game of the season. The...
Noozhawk
Soccer: Tully Knoles Gets San Marcos Going in 7-1 Win Over Rio Mesa
Tully Knoles served up three assists in the first 15 minutes of the game as Channel League-leading San Marcos rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday. Knoles found Luke Sheffey on two separate runs and connected with Jose Ramirez. Leonel Olivo scored a 25-yard shot to the upper right corner and Favi Rosales scored a goal from outside the 18 yard box as well.
Noozhawk
Dos Pueblos Routed by Crespi
Dos Pueblos was overpowered by a strong Crespi team in a MLK Day Showcase boys basketball game on Monday, 76-49. The Celts stormed out to a 19-5 first-quarter lead and led 32-17 at halftime. Justin Stock scored 15 points to lead Dos Pueblos and Shane Grant added 11. “Daniel Mauldin...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara’s Niko Proft, Sophia Mora of Carpinteria Named Athletes of Week
Niko Proft of the Santa Barbara High wrestling team and Carpinteria soccer’s Sophia Mora were named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week. Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the SBART didn’t hold a press luncheon on Monday. Proft and Mora will be presented their Athlete of the Week awards at the next luncheon on Jan. 23.
Noozhawk
Cate Scores Key TVL Win Against Santa Clara
Cate evened its Tri-Valley League record at 2-2 with a 59-50 boys basketball win over Santa Clara on Monday night. The Rams built a 34-21 halftime lead and held off a Saints’ comeback in the second half. Babarcar Pouye led Cate with 17 points. “Babacar was great for us...
Noozhawk
UCSB Women Struggle Against UC Irvine’s Press, Suffer 70-60 Loss
In a battle of the top two teams in the Big West Monday night at the Thunderdome, UC Irvine rattled the UCSB women’s basketball team for a 70-60 victory. With the loss UCSB dropped to 11-5 overall, and its 4-2 Big West record now puts them in a four-way tie for second place with Long Beach State, UC San Diego and Hawaii.
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: Gauchos Have Miles To Go With Their Well-Traveled Basketball Star
Miles Norris thought he’d completed the last act of his highlight-reel basketball career at the Thunderdome. UC Santa Barbara’s Man on the Flying Trapeze launched himself into the arena’s wood-beam rafters and tipped in a teammate’s miss for the final basket of a 67-60 victory over Hawaii in last year’s home finale.
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s Tennis Opens Season With 2 Wins in Florida
The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning ways on Sunday, defeating the University of South Florida, 4-0, on the second day of their trip to the Sunshine State. The Gauchos defeated Florida Atlantic in their season opener on Saturday, 4-2. Against USF, the doubles team of...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foresters Bringing Back Hall of Fame Ceremony
After two seasons on the bench due to COVID-19, the Hugs for Cubs/Santa Barbara Foresters Hall of Fame Hot Stove Dinner is returning. The collegiate summer baseball team will be inducting three former players who played in the major league. The induction ceremony and dinner is on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion at East Beach.
Noozhawk
UCSB Campus Posts Winter Events
For those who put “attend more live performances and cultural events” on their list of new year’s resolutions, UC Santa Barbara’s performing arts and culture hubs offer plenty of opportunities to stay on target. From film screenings to visual music concerts, the winter quarter has plenty in store for students, scholars and events enthusiasts.
Noozhawk
Carl Ricky of Santa Barbara, 1954-2023
Carl Ricky passed on Jan. 5, 2023 at age 69. Ricky was born in Santa Barbara to Carl and Esperanza ( Vasquez) Urzua of Goleta, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ricky was the most “live your life out loud” that you can get. Even to the point of telling you exactly how he felt or what he thought, yet with love.
Noozhawk
Tommy Soto of Santa Barbara, 1995-2023
Tommy Soto, CPA, son, brother, musician and friend; a talented and loving soul, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 27, following a four-year battle with a rare form of cancer (metastatic myxoid liposarcoma). Tommy and his girlfriend of seven years, Maddy Hahn, shared big plans for...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks: Councilwoman Alejandra Gutierrez Says ‘I Am Not Going to Sugarcoat Things’
Alejandra Gutierrez’s father used to give her advice in Spanish that roughly translated to this: “When you are moving forward, you are going to hear the dogs barking,” she recalled. It’s an apt adage for Gutierrez, the councilwoman who represents District 1 on Santa Barbara’s Eastside....
Noozhawk
Event Unites Communities to Keep MLK’s Legacy Alive
Noting that many view the third Monday in January as “just a holiday,” speakers in Lompoc instead urged people to remember and fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s life, legacy and dream. The Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday attracted more than 125 people to the Dick...
Noozhawk
Vandenberg Village Road Now Honors ‘True Public Servant’ Camillo ‘Mel’ Wilde
A segment of Constellation Road in Vandenberg Village now recognizes a man who considers himself a regular guy. However, many others view Camillo “Mel” Wilde, a retired Army colonel, Cabrillo High School‘s first principal and a longtime member of the Santa Barbara County Assessment Appeals Board, differently.
Noozhawk
Montecito Debris Net in San Ysidro Creek Fills Following Rainstorm
One of the debris nets installed on creeks above Montecito is packed with rocks and sediment after last week’s major rainstorm, while others are clean, according to the nonprofit group that installed them. Photos and drone footage of the Upper San Ysidro Canyon net across the creek show water...
Noozhawk
Ron Fink: We Needed Rain; We Got a Lot of It
The Central Coast and most of the western United States has been in a severe drought condition for a couple of years. We could use some rain; well, we got it. The week of Jan. 9-14, during what’s known as an atmospheric river, the county got several inches of the wet stuff to help resolve water table issues. Almost the entire state of California had flooding issues and major property damage.
Noozhawk
Emergency Dredging at Santa Barbara Harbor to Begin Next Week
While Santa Barbara’s waterfront is holding up through the latest storms and large swell events, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club remains closed and the harbor entrance remains “non-navigable” to most vessels, Waterfront Director Mike Wiltshire said last week. The large swell event Jan. 5-6 washed away the...
Noozhawk
Art, Design & Architecture Museum Presents Native American Artist Ishi Glinsky’s First Museum Show
A year and a half ago, Gabriel Ritter visited the Chris Sharp Gallery in Los Angeles hoping to discover some compelling new art. He was not expecting to be gobsmacked by a garment. “This jacket stopped me in my tracks,” he recalled. “It’s almost a story tall. It looks like...
Noozhawk
Submit Applications for Performing Arts Scholarships by March 3
Calling all vocalists and musicians. The deadline to apply for the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation’s (PASF) annual awards competition is midnight Friday, March 3. PASF was formed in 1982 to provide financial aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional performance potential, who live or study music in Santa Barbara County.
Comments / 0