Revisiting the Chargers' history of playoff misfortune, from Nate Kaeding's missed FG to collapse vs. Jaguars

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says he's 'good to go' after taking hit vs. Jaguars
The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key. Key fell on Mahomes' leg after reaching the...
NFL wife made major move against Colts owner
Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels almost joined the Indianapolis Colts when seeking a head coaching position as a then-longtime offensive coordinator under Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in 2022. We now know that move never came to fruition, and according to one media report, that’s directly a result of how McDaniels‘ wife, Read more... The post NFL wife made major move against Colts owner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round
The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
Sporting News
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Sporting News
What is the Q-Collar? Explaining the band NFL players like Dalton Schultz, Tony Pollard wear around their neck
If you've tuned in to an NFL game recently, you may have noticed something interesting around the necks of NFL players. No, it's not jewelry, but something that might be the new wave in head injury prevention: the Q-Collar. The Q-Collar is the latest attempt in head injury prevention, but...
Sporting News
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes
No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Jaguars free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The Jaguars might still be riding the energy from their historic comeback win over the Chargers in the wild-card round, but they can't afford to start the same way in Kansas City. What worked against a Chargers team prone to late-game collapses likely won't against Patrick Mahomes, who has never...
Sporting News
Chad Henne playoff history: How Chiefs backup helped KC beat Browns after Patrick Mahomes injury in 2021
Chad Henne was thrust into a difficult position. When Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's AFC divisional round contest against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to turn to their backup quarterback. Henne responded well. The 37-year-old led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive to extend their...
Sporting News
Who do Chiefs or Jaguars play next? Potential opponents for 2023 AFC championship game
Very few would have predicted a Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs at the beginning of the season (or parts of the regular season, for that matter). Sure, the Chiefs have been up towards the top of the standings all season. But the Jaguars...
Sporting News
NFL world reacts to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes injury vs. Jaguars: 'This is not OK'
Patrick Mahomes was injured late in the first quarter of the Chiefs' divisional round playoff game vs. the Jaguars on Saturday. Mahomes appeared to have his ankle and knee injured on a hit by Jacksonville's Arden Key. Instead of leaving the game, the 2018 NFL MVP remained on the field despite being clearly hobbled, finishing the remainder of the drive: six plays following the injury, which also included a break between the first and second quarters.
Sporting News
Who has the most catches in an NFL playoff game? Chiefs' Travis Kelce falls one short of mark in impressive performance
It's hard to make a case against Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the NFL. He continued to bolster his claim early against the Jaguars on Saturday, hauling in 10 catches in the first half of the teams' AFC divisional round game, even with Patrick Mahomes exiting with an ankle injury toward the end of the first quarter.
Sporting News
How do you pronounce Travis Etienne? A guide for how to (correctly) say Jaguars RB's name
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars will attempt a franchise-defining upset at the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Etienne, who has 1,234 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season — including a 109-yard performance vs. the Chargers in the wild-card round — stands to be a central figure to Jacksonville's upset bid. Chances are, the NBC announcer crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth or Melissa Stark will mispronounce his name. At the very least, there will be multiple iterations of it.
Sporting News
Why did the Giants trade Kadarius Toney? How Chiefs landed 2021 first-round receiver
The 2021 NFL Draft produced some incredibly impressive receiving talent. Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Elijah Moore were all part of this class. But one draftee, No. 20 overall pick Kadarius Toney, seemed destined to be a bust. Toney was drafted by the Giants, and he never seemed...
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes furious with being sent to locker room after injuring ankle in Chiefs vs. Jaguars
It's no secret that Patrick Mahomes is a gamer, and it was evident again after he was injured in the AFC divisional round against the Jaguars on Saturday. After Arden Key rolled onto Mahomes' leg while delivering a hit, Mahomes was visibly hobbled as he walked back to the Chiefs huddle, leaving the fans in Arrowhead Stadium holding their breath.
Sporting News
Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from 2023 NFL playoff game
The NFC East proved perhaps the most competitive division in football in 2022. On Saturday, a pair of its famous foes will clash for a spot in the conference championship. The Eagles (14-3) were football's best team in 2022. Fueled by strong performances from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown and Darius Slay, among others, Philadelphia moved like a buzz saw, thrashing teams left and right en route to the NFL's best record.
Sporting News
Who is Isaiah Hodgins? How Giants plucked Daniel Jones' favorite target off waivers from Bills
The Giants entered the season with Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson expected to be their top receivers. The hope was that the steady veteran and dynamic rookie would be able to complement one of their disgruntled pass catchers — Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney — to give the team a solid receiving corps.
Sporting News
Why Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is obsessed with ice cream: 'I just want plain vanilla’
Everyone loves ice cream. Not everyone loves ice cream like Jaguars coach Doug Pederson loves ice cream. Pederson made post-practice ice cream a staple of the Eagles' routine during his five seasons as Philadelphia's head coach, and the tradition has carried over to Jacksonville. The ice cream tradition has helped...
Sporting News
Chiefs-Jaguars FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The Chiefs host the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon to kick off the divisional playoff round at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC). The Chiefs currently sit as 8.5-point home favorites, with the total set at 53 points according to BetMGM. Kansas City is attempting to reach the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season while Jacksonville's looking for its second AFC Championship Game appearance since 2017. For DFS players looking for lineup advice, we've assembled our favorite single-game lineup on FanDuel that includes a chalky Chiefs' stack and two reliable Jaguars' pass catchers.
Sporting News
Fastest QBs in the NFL: Best 40 times by Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts & more from NFL Combine
Since the start of 2021, five quarterbacks have tallied more than 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season. Three of them will be in action during the NFL divisional round this weekend. Two will clash in a head-to-head matchup. Quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts have helped...
Sporting News
Jaguars vs. Chiefs weather updates: Rain, snow expected to impact AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium
The Jaguars and Chiefs will find themselves in something of a winter wonderland for their AFC divisional clash. Temperatures are expected to be near freezing, while precipitation — in the form of both freezing rain and snow — appears likely, especially toward the end of the game. Patrick...
Comments / 0