Attorneys seek to exonerate Colorado woman convicted in fatal fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Attorneys in Colorado believe a husband and wife who've been in prison for over a decade are innocent. Now, they want the district attorney in El Paso County to take another look at the case. A house fire on March 7, 2003 killed three of...
Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school based out of Pueblo and known for online learning is currently facing discrimination claims after a lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this month. Three former employees at GOAL Academy claim their former employer discriminated against them because they are Hispanic. The three say the charter school’s The post Former employees file federal discrimination lawsuit against GOAL Academy appeared first on KRDO.
Some illicit spas in Colorado Springs remain open despite citations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates first started exposing illicit spas in Colorado Springs four years ago. Now, new court records are shedding light on the battle between the City of Colorado Springs and massage businesses accused of selling sex. 13 Investigates has discovered that police citations are not stopping some spas from keeping their doors open.
Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses. Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO.
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
Avian flu confirmed in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Health officials are warning citizens to be cautious around birds after avian flu was confirmed in Pueblo County. The city-county health department announced the presence of the virus in a social media post late last week. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a new strain of...
Jan. 16 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CISNEROS-MENA is wanted for Felony Menacing, Disorderly Conduct and Trespass 1. SPENCER […]
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
Man arrested for shooting near Airport and Murray
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man and injuring him on Thursday, Jan. 12 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive, north of Airport Road, on a reported shooting. […]
Woman cut across the face after physical altercation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) have arrested a suspect after a physical altercation led to a woman being cut across the face. On Jan. 15 around 4:20 p.m., CSPD officers were called to the 2800 block of South Academy Boulevard near Hancock Expressway. When officers arrived they learned a […]
Three in custody after CSPD serves search warrant
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A routine search warrant led to three people being taken into custody Monday night, after Colorado Springs Police officers stumbled upon several stolen items in the suspect’s front yard, including two excavators. According to CSPD, officers arrived in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard...
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
Property theft suspect speaks out after arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The man at the center of a major theft investigation tells 11 News he has no idea where the stolen items came from. Colorado Springs police officers discovered more than $50,000 in stolen construction equipment while serving an unrelated warrant at a home on Meadowland Boulevard Monday. Suspect Adam Vanmeter and two others were taken into custody on unrelated charges.
CO Springs retired couple ditch car for a couple of recumbent tricycles
In the heart of Colorado Springs, you'll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel. CO Springs retired couple ditch car for a couple …. In the heart of Colorado Springs, you'll find one traditional bike rider who switched gears and added a third wheel.
Three women charged in Medicaid fraud scheme involving Pueblo inmate
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three women face numerous charges for a Medicaid fraud scheme out of Southern Colorado involving an inmate. According to a press release from Attorney General Phil Weiser, the women claimed one of them provided home healthcare services to the others while she was still in prison. An investigation by the Medicaid The post Three women charged in Medicaid fraud scheme involving Pueblo inmate appeared first on KRDO.
City officials look into renaming a major road in Pueblo after Martin Luther King Jr.
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colorado People's (NAACP) Pueblo branch proposed renaming Pueblo Blvd. after civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. The Pueblo City Council gave the initial green light to the idea of renaming a street in Pueblo. However, local leaders haven't...
Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes. According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.
‘I was begging for him to let us out’: Colorado kidnapping victim speaks as suspect faces multiple charges
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Kera Quintana says she and her 4-year-old daughter were held against their will while her ex-boyfriend drove them across county lines. Eric Morales is facing multiple felony charges, 11 News’ initial reporting of the crime can be found here. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office...
