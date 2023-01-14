ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?

Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His job called for him to document human rights violations around the world. When he left that job last year, he says he received a call from the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney

Donald Trump may have severely damaged his case in the defamation lawsuit brought against him by a woman who accused him of rape by expressing "repeated lies" during his deposition, according to an attorney. Katie Phang, legal analyst and MSNBC host, was reacting to the unsealed transcripts of the testimony...
NEW YORK STATE
NPR

After weeks of violence, protests expected to continue in Peru

More than 40 people have now been killed in protests in Peru, with the death count rising notably in the last week. Protesters demand the resignation of the current president, Dina Boluarte. She has apologized for the violence but declared that she is not stepping down. These protests started after the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was forced out of office back in December. And in response to the most recent protests, Peru's government has just extended its state of emergency another 30 days, meaning security forces will continue to operate under special authority.
NPR

German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz accepts his defense minister's resignation

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned yesterday. She's the highest ranking member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Cabinet to do so, and her departure is shining a spotlight on what many see as Germany's lackluster support of Ukraine and its fight against Russia. Germany announced today that she'll be replaced by politician Boris Pistorius. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin. Rob, Lambrecht served just over a year as the country's top defense minister. Why did she resign?
NPR

'Washington Post': Santos is linked to a cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch

We've learned more about the finances of embattled freshman Congressman George Santos, who lied about much of his life story during his election campaign last year. Reporters at The Washington Post have uncovered close ties between the New York lawmaker and a businessman who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. For more, we're joined now by Isaac Stanley-Becker, political investigations reporter with The Washington Post. Thanks for being here.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is at the White House this week. He'll meet with President Biden where he'll discuss the war in Ukraine and also semiconductors. The U.S. and the Netherlands are both global leaders in semiconductor technologies. And the U.S. wants the Dutch to cut off competitors, specifically China. It's part of a wider strategy by the Biden administration to curb tech exports to China. For more, let's turn to Jon Bateman. He's a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Jon, you've described this as the boldest leap toward technological decoupling by the U.S. so far. But why do you think they need to be careful how it's done?
NPR

Germany's defense minister resigns after missteps during her short term

Germany's defense minister resigned today after a series of missteps during her short term in office. She is the highest ranking member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government to resign. And her departure shines a spotlight on what many see as Germany's lackluster support of Ukraine in its fight against Russia. NPR's Rob Schmitz reports.
NPR

France's new far right

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: (Speaking French). JORDAN BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: (Speaking French). BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: Jordan Bardella's desk is immaculate, like his appearance. He sports a navy blazer. His dark hair is trimmed close. BARDELLA: (Speaking French). BEARDSLEY: "Order is an important quality," he tells me. Despite his youth...
NPR

Greta Thunberg was detained by German police while protesting a coal mine expansion

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was briefly detained Tuesday by police at a protest over the controversial expansion of a western Germany coal mine that has become a flashpoint for that country's climate debate. Protests at Lützerath, a tiny village slated to be cleared and demolished to make way for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy