ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Saks Fifth Avenue Takes a Gamble on NYC Casino

By Rob Lenihan
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mmq3o_0kEj7HD900

The iconic New York City department store would see its top three floors converted into a Monte Carlo-style casino.

Saks Fifth Avenue is feeling lucky.

The iconic New York City department store, which opened its doors on September 15, 1924, is looking to get into the casino business.

Hudson’s Bay Company, the owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue department store chain, said it would bid with the state to convert the top three floors of its flagship store in Midtown Manhattan into a Monte Carlo-style casino, according to the New York Times .

The project, starting on the ninth floor of the luxury department store, will cover about 200,000 square feet, including a new lobby with a separate red-carpet-lined entrance for the casino.

New York voters first approved the legalization of Las Vegas-style casinos in the state in 2013.

In April, New York State authorized up to three casino licenses for downstate New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and Westchester County.

The state’s gaming commission issued its request for applications (RFA) for three available license on Jan. 4. The New York Gaming Facility Location Board has a Feb. 3 deadline to gather the first set of answers from the RFA.

Long List of Competitors

Hudson Bay will be competing with the likes Steve Cohen, the owner of the New York Mets, and Related Companies, the developer behind Hudson Yards real estate development.

The list also includes a partnership between Thor Equities and other companies to erect a casino in Coney Island in Brooklyn; and an SL Green partnership with Caesars Entertainment and others to convert a Times Square high-rise into a casino.

In-person sports betting became legal in New York State in 2019, while online sports betting became legal in the Empire State in January 2022.

Online sports betting in New York set industry benchmarks for its first year, with a 12-month handle of $16.2 billion, total gross gaming revenue at $1.36 billion and tax revenue totaling $693 million, according to Legal Sports Report .

The Saks Fifth Avenue Building was planned in the early 20th century by Horace Saks, head of Saks & Company, which then had a flagship store at Herald Square.

The building was constructed from 1922 to 1924 as "Saks-Fifth Avenue", a joint venture between Saks and his cousin Bernard Gimbel. Saks Fifth Avenue later became a department store chain in its own right, and the Fifth Avenue store became a flagship location.

Across the Street from St. Patrick's Cathedral

The building is also located across the street from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

Reaction on social media to the idea leaned toward the negative.

One person tweeted a video clip of Staler and Waldorf, the cranky audience members from "The Muppet Show" laughing uproariously.

"Saks Fifth Avenue wants to turn their flagship store in midtown, beside St. Patrick's Cathedral, into a casino. Scuse me?" the tweet read.

"Great," one person tweeted . "Gamblers can pop across the street to St Patrick’s to pray they’ll hit the big one or for consolation after losing everything. NYC is a helluva town."

"I thought all the casinos were down on Wall St," another person said .

"Give teachers a raise? Naaaah. Build casinos? Oh hell yeah!" another tweet read ,

But one person seemed enthusiastic about the casino conversion.

"You can imagine some fabulous movie from the '30s or '40s where Nick & Nora Charles or the chorus girls from "42nd Street" stop in at the Saks Casino ...", the tweet read .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WZOZ 103.1

There’s a Secret Tunnel in New York Celebrities and Presidents Use to Escape

Did you know there's a secret tunnel in New York celebrities and past presidents have used to avoid getting mobbed by the public?. Track 61 sits under the Waldorf Hotel in New York City. There's said to be an unmarked brass door that leads to the underground station. It's rumored to still be used as a secret escape after never being properly abandoned, according to Atlasoscura.com. There's even an antique train car once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt that remains in the hidden tunnel today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California's Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
cntraveler.com

The 11 Best Spas in New York City

New York is universally known as the city that never sleeps—and for good reason: Between the world-class restaurants and bars, incredible shopping, and acclaimed museums alone, you could never sleep again and still wouldn't have time to experience everything the Big Apple has to offer. But with so many high-energy activities and attractions, it's easy to forget that New York City is also home to some of the best spas and world-class wellness hubs in the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Can you use an expired at-home COVID-19 test?

Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?. Many of us may have stored some extra at-home COVID-19 tests in case it's needed in the future, but what should be done if the testing kit surpasses its expiration date?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

Weird Facts about NYC Even New Yorkers May Not Know

There’s more to the city that never sleeps than meets the eye. Apart from the obvious advancement and beauty New York City is known for, we’re here to delve into the weird, the peculiar, and the strange side of the city that hides behind the facade of skyscrapers and night lights. Some weird facts about NYC are sure to pique your interest—well enough so that you would be interested in traveling to the city itself. As for New Yorkers and seasoned migrants who think that they know everything there is about the city, some of these may stump even you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Suzanne Vega Sells Upper West Side Apartment

The protagonist from her highest-charting hit “Luka” may have lived on the second floor, but Suzanne Vega resides on the fifth — and she’s officially heading out. There are certain celebrities who have become synonymous with the Upper West Side, and Vega is indisputably one of them. After growing up on Broadway and 102nd Street (following a stint in East Harlem), she graduated from the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School — only to remain uptown to attend Barnard College. While studying English at the elite institution, she penned her signature song, “Tom’s Diner,” inspired by the sights and sounds at Tom’s Restaurant on the corner of Broadway and 112th Street (Seinfeld fans are particularly familiar).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Baccarat Hotel Is Now Serving One of the Most Decadent Afternoon Teas in New York City

There are plenty of places to get afternoon tea in New York City, but one Manhattan mainstay just unveiled a new service that promises to be more extravagant than the rest. The Baccarat Hotel, part of the legendary French crystal company King Louis XV founded 250 years ago, has launched an aptly named Crystal Tea that will bring gourmands glitz, glamor and gorgeous food. The “first-of-its-kind offering” will see a range of elevated sandwiches and pastries served up to diners on one of Baccarat’s elegant three-tier pastry stands. “Afternoon tea service is not part of the Baccarat crystal brand’s legendary history, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WilliamSal

"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"

New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hot 99.1

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
rew-online.com

Ariel Property Advisors Announces Sale of Adjacent Upper West Side Multifamily Buildings for $16.2 Million

Ariel Property Advisors has arranged the sale of two adjacent, six-story mixed-use buildings at 992-1000 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side near Columbia University for $16.2 million. The acquisition was managed by an Ariel Investment Sales team including Founding Partner Victor Sozio, President and Founder Shimon Shkury, Director Howard...
MANHATTAN, NY
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] Colorized Video Shows New York City and Third Ave El in 1950s

I colorized, restored and created a sound design for this video of New York 1955, Third Avenue Elevated (sometimes abbreviated to Third Avenue El) was an overhead subway line in the borough of Manhattan, New York City. The original design for the line was developed by the New York Elevated Railroad Company, which also operated the IRT Ninth Avenue Line, and was incorporated into the Manhattan Railway Company on May 20, 1879.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
156K+
Followers
91K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy