ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look

By Patrick McCreless
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCN0H_0kEj6jla00

Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?

It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.

The crowd-sourced review site Yelp can help get you started. It’s been keeping tabs on all the best reviewed restaurants across South Carolina in 2023 so far.

Below are 10 of the currently best rated new restaurants in the Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp. The top two best rated restaurants with the most reviews were chosen for each location.

Columbia

Midwood Smokehouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (740 reviews)

Location: 702 Cross Hill Rd., Columbia

This regional chain restaurant has four other locations in North Carolina, but only one in South Carolina. Midwood offers a savory selection of barbecue options. Try their traditional brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, or if you’re extra hungry, order the Roadhouse, which includes an Angus chuck and brisket burger patty, American cheese and various toppings.

If sandwiches aren’t your thing, maybe barbecue plates or Saint Louis style ribs are more up your alley?

Charlotte’s Midwood Smokehouse will open a new location in Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow development. The brand is popular for all-wood cooked brisket, pork shoulders and ribs. Jessica Bentley

Tacos Nayarit

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (343 reviews)

Location: 1531 Percival Rd., Columbia

If you ever want a quick bite of tasty Mexican food in Columbia, Tacos Nayarit should always be near the top of your list. From traditional street tacos and quesadillas, to more unique fare like the quesabirria box and the barrio tacos box, there should be something to your liking. And on warmer days, try one of their refreshing fruit drinks, like the agua de mango.

Charleston

167 Raw Oyster Bar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,703 reviews)

Location: 193 King St., Charleston

This New England-style oyster bar is located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston. The menu tries to highlight the many seafood delights offered across the East Coast, spanning from New Brunswick to Canada.

Like it’s name implies, the restaurant has plenty of raw oysters for customers, but it also sells items like shrimp and clams, caviar, king crab, scallops, lobster rolls and fish tacos.

Magnolias

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,630 reviews)

Location: 185 E. Bay St., Charleston

Since opening in 1990, Magnolias has been a Charleston staple and a leader in Lowcountry cooking, providing upscale Southern cuisine with modern flair.

The menu features classics like fried green tomatoes, grilled filet of beef and shellfish over grits. It also offers modern takes on traditional local cuisine, including Lowcountry Bouillabaisse and Parmesan crusted market catch.

Greenville

The Trappe Door

Rating: 4.5 out 5 (1,066 reviews)

Location: 23 W. Washington St., Greenville

For hearty meals and hefty beer selections in Greenville, The Trappe Door is the place to visit. Enjoy entrees like braised short ribs, sautéed duck breast and marinated pork tenderloin, with a Belgian dark chocolate torte for dessert. And while you’re at it, sample some of the restaurant’s many drafts, ales, witbiers, sours and more. Plenty of wines and cocktails are available too.

Jianna

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (379 reviews)

Location: 600 S. Main St., Greenville

Jianna is a modern Italian restaurant found in the heart of downtown Greenville. At Jianna, house-made pastas are created daily. The restaurant also has a 40-foot signature bar that invites guests to take a seat indoors or outdoors and enjoy freshly shucked oysters. Jianna also offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails and a wine list of Italian and U.S. flavors.

Mount Pleasant

Page’s Okra Grill

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,650 reviews)

Location: 302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Page’s Okra Grill combines the elements of traditional coastal seafood with simple Southern cuisine. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Try the flounder and eggs for breakfast, or maybe the French toast. For lunch, sample the various burgers and sandwiches or order a seafood platter. And for dinner, have a hearty meal of southern fried pork chops or grilled black Angus rib eye.

Customers should be aware, however, that the restaurant’s main dining hall is closed through January for renovations, Page’s website states. However, the restaurant’s food truck remains on site to serve popular items. Also, the restaurant’s heated patio and bar are still available for customers to enjoy their meals.

The Obstinate Daughter

Rating: 4.5 out 5 (1,238 reviews)

Location: 2063 Middle St.

The Obstinate Daughter is a Southern restaurant that is influenced by French, Italian and Spanish cuisine. The restaurant’s menu focuses on pizza, pasta, small plates and a raw bar. The menu changes seasonally, getting many of its products from farms and fishermen in the Lowcountry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qicMM_0kEj6jla00
Brunch is calling at The Obstinate Daughter. Courtesy of The Obstinate Daughter

Myrtle Beach

Hook and Barrel

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,132 reviews)

Location: 8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Hook and Barrel is all about serving seafood as fresh as possible, like preparing a she crab soup right in front of customers at the steam galley. Enjoy seafood entrees such as smoked shrimp and grits, pan-seared golden spiced scallops or crab cakes. And besides the she crab soup, try the steamed mussels, fresh oysters in the shell or a shrimp cocktail from the steam galley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOXVs_0kEj6jla00
Angry clams at Hook and Barrel in Myrtle Beach. Emily Smith/For The Sun News

Simply Southern Smokehouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,125 reviews)

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach

Simply Southern Smokehouse offers a buffet-style, fix-your-own-plate type of experience. There’s plenty of entrees, sides, and desserts to choose from, along with specials each day, such as the smoked ham and roasted potatoes on Mondays and the baked spaghetti or grilled pork chops on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Autobell® Car Wash Debuts In Greenville, SC, Market With Three Locations

CHARLOTTE, NC -- Autobell Car Wash, headquartered here, is bringing its “More Clean, Less Wait” brand of vehicle cleaning and customer service to the Greenville, SC, market with the acquisition and transformation of three existing wash locations in Greenville, Greer, and Simpsonville. The family-owned company now operates 12 locations in South Carolina and a total of 85 washes in four South Atlantic states.
GREENVILLE, SC
luxury-houses.net

This $2.195M Beautiful Estate Affords Priceless Privacy and Comfort in Greenville, SC

The Estate in Greenville is a luxurious home showcasing dramatic landscape renovation with park-like surroundings now available for sale. This home located at 15 Greenlee Hill Ct, Greenville, South Carolina; offering 04 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ronnetta Griffin (864 884-8369) – Griffin Fine Real Estate for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Top Buffet In South Carolina

When deciding what to do for a meal, especially for a large group, it can be difficult to come up with a solution that everyone will enjoy. That's where a buffet comes in, giving each person a wide selection of food to choose from so they can curate their own perfect meal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
thisismysouth.com

Staying at Wild Dunes Resort

Wild Dunes Resort is located 18 miles outside downtown Charleston along the South Carolina coast on Isle of Palms. Like Kiawah Island Golf Resort, it’s accessible via Charleston International Airport and is an easy drive. Set on 1,600 acres, the resort was first developed in 1972 and has gone...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Kristen Walters

New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
counton2.com

National Bagel Day: Top 10 bagel shops in the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – January 15th is National Bagel Day. Whether you like plain bagels with cream cheese or an everything-bagel breakfast sandwich, Sunday is the perfect day to enjoy a bagel. Where can you get the top bagels in Charleston?. News 2 narrowed the list to the top...
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
16K+
Followers
375
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy