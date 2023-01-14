10 of the best rated restaurants in SC for 2023 so far, according to Yelp. Take a look

Tired of eating out at the same places every weekend?

It’s a new year — a time to be bold — a time to try restaurants you might not have considered before. And if you do want to try something new, you might as well start with some of the best-rated places in the state.

The crowd-sourced review site Yelp can help get you started. It’s been keeping tabs on all the best reviewed restaurants across South Carolina in 2023 so far.

Below are 10 of the currently best rated new restaurants in the Columbia, Greenville, Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Myrtle Beach, according to Yelp. The top two best rated restaurants with the most reviews were chosen for each location.

Columbia

Midwood Smokehouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (740 reviews)

Location: 702 Cross Hill Rd., Columbia

This regional chain restaurant has four other locations in North Carolina, but only one in South Carolina. Midwood offers a savory selection of barbecue options. Try their traditional brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, or if you’re extra hungry, order the Roadhouse, which includes an Angus chuck and brisket burger patty, American cheese and various toppings.

If sandwiches aren’t your thing, maybe barbecue plates or Saint Louis style ribs are more up your alley?

Charlotte’s Midwood Smokehouse will open a new location in Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow development. The brand is popular for all-wood cooked brisket, pork shoulders and ribs. Jessica Bentley

Tacos Nayarit

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (343 reviews)

Location: 1531 Percival Rd., Columbia

If you ever want a quick bite of tasty Mexican food in Columbia, Tacos Nayarit should always be near the top of your list. From traditional street tacos and quesadillas, to more unique fare like the quesabirria box and the barrio tacos box, there should be something to your liking. And on warmer days, try one of their refreshing fruit drinks, like the agua de mango.

Charleston

167 Raw Oyster Bar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,703 reviews)

Location: 193 King St., Charleston

This New England-style oyster bar is located in the heart of historic downtown Charleston. The menu tries to highlight the many seafood delights offered across the East Coast, spanning from New Brunswick to Canada.

Like it’s name implies, the restaurant has plenty of raw oysters for customers, but it also sells items like shrimp and clams, caviar, king crab, scallops, lobster rolls and fish tacos.

Magnolias

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,630 reviews)

Location: 185 E. Bay St., Charleston

Since opening in 1990, Magnolias has been a Charleston staple and a leader in Lowcountry cooking, providing upscale Southern cuisine with modern flair.

The menu features classics like fried green tomatoes, grilled filet of beef and shellfish over grits. It also offers modern takes on traditional local cuisine, including Lowcountry Bouillabaisse and Parmesan crusted market catch.

Greenville

The Trappe Door

Rating: 4.5 out 5 (1,066 reviews)

Location: 23 W. Washington St., Greenville

For hearty meals and hefty beer selections in Greenville, The Trappe Door is the place to visit. Enjoy entrees like braised short ribs, sautéed duck breast and marinated pork tenderloin, with a Belgian dark chocolate torte for dessert. And while you’re at it, sample some of the restaurant’s many drafts, ales, witbiers, sours and more. Plenty of wines and cocktails are available too.

Jianna

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (379 reviews)

Location: 600 S. Main St., Greenville

Jianna is a modern Italian restaurant found in the heart of downtown Greenville. At Jianna, house-made pastas are created daily. The restaurant also has a 40-foot signature bar that invites guests to take a seat indoors or outdoors and enjoy freshly shucked oysters. Jianna also offers a variety of handcrafted cocktails and a wine list of Italian and U.S. flavors.

Mount Pleasant

Page’s Okra Grill

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (2,650 reviews)

Location: 302 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Page’s Okra Grill combines the elements of traditional coastal seafood with simple Southern cuisine. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Try the flounder and eggs for breakfast, or maybe the French toast. For lunch, sample the various burgers and sandwiches or order a seafood platter. And for dinner, have a hearty meal of southern fried pork chops or grilled black Angus rib eye.

Customers should be aware, however, that the restaurant’s main dining hall is closed through January for renovations, Page’s website states. However, the restaurant’s food truck remains on site to serve popular items. Also, the restaurant’s heated patio and bar are still available for customers to enjoy their meals.

The Obstinate Daughter

Rating: 4.5 out 5 (1,238 reviews)

Location: 2063 Middle St.

The Obstinate Daughter is a Southern restaurant that is influenced by French, Italian and Spanish cuisine. The restaurant’s menu focuses on pizza, pasta, small plates and a raw bar. The menu changes seasonally, getting many of its products from farms and fishermen in the Lowcountry.

Brunch is calling at The Obstinate Daughter. Courtesy of The Obstinate Daughter

Myrtle Beach

Hook and Barrel

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,132 reviews)

Location: 8014 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach

Hook and Barrel is all about serving seafood as fresh as possible, like preparing a she crab soup right in front of customers at the steam galley. Enjoy seafood entrees such as smoked shrimp and grits, pan-seared golden spiced scallops or crab cakes. And besides the she crab soup, try the steamed mussels, fresh oysters in the shell or a shrimp cocktail from the steam galley.

Angry clams at Hook and Barrel in Myrtle Beach. Emily Smith/For The Sun News

Simply Southern Smokehouse

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,125 reviews)

Location: 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach

Simply Southern Smokehouse offers a buffet-style, fix-your-own-plate type of experience. There’s plenty of entrees, sides, and desserts to choose from, along with specials each day, such as the smoked ham and roasted potatoes on Mondays and the baked spaghetti or grilled pork chops on Wednesday.