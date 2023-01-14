Read full article on original website
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
MotorAuthority
Carroll Shelby's 1968 Ford Mustang Black Hornet headed to auction
A 1968 Ford Mustang from Carroll Shelby's personal collection is up for grabs. Nicknamed Black Hornet, it's scheduled to be auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the company's Scottsdale, Arizona, event to be held Jan. 21-29. In the 1960s, Shelby American worked closely with Ford to develop new Mustang variants, keeping...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Trumps The Harley-Davidson Iron 883 On All Counts
Love it or hate it, the Chinese motorcycle market is an interesting place. Sure, it’s ripe with obnoxious doppelgangers, but just like you find crucial metals in the otherwise unimportant soil, you can find some impressive motorcycles in there. A fitting example of the latter is the Benda Dark Flag (commonly known as BD500), a 500cc cruiser that trumps the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 on all counts. We recently checked it out in the flesh, and it left us impressed, at least in a first impression. Yes, we know Harley-Davidson fans will still pick the Iron any day, but the Benda is for everyone else who doesn’t mind healthy competition and is happy to see new motorcycles push the boundaries.
Ford CEO Jim Farley to race at Daytona
Ford CEO Jim Farley will race a Mustang GT4 at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway, competing in the VP Racing Sportscar Challenge.
Gear Patrol
Chevy May Launch Its Most Revolutionary Corvette Yet Next Week
2023 is the 70th anniversary of the Corvette — and to celebrate, Chevrolet has just teased a new version launching on January 17, 2023. Judging from the video, it should be the most revolutionary C8 Corvette yet. And that's saying something, considering the C8 already moved the Corvette to a mid-engine layout and ditched the manual transmission.
3 Most Common Ford F-150 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
What problems does the Ford F-150 include? Should you overlook them and consider the Ford F-150 reliability rating? The post 3 Most Common Ford F-150 Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Used Ford F-150 Models Have an Irresistible Advantage
People want the used Ford F-150 more than any other vehicle. But is buying a used Ford F-150 model a good idea? Is it reliable? The post Used Ford F-150 Models Have an Irresistible Advantage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
Autoweek.com
Richard Petty Delivers NASCAR's Most Incredible, All-Time Greatest Season in 1967
There's a pretty good reason that Richard Petty—he of the 200 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series—will forever be known in the sport as The King. Petty was never more dominant than in 1967. In the 1967 season, Petty won his second Cup championship, won 27 of...
lsxmag.com
Chevrolet Performance Releases The Impressive L8T As A Crate Engine
Chevrolet Performance has recently announced the release of the Gen V Small Block V-8 crate engine known as the L8T. Until now, this particular Gen V version could be found in 2020 and newer GM 2500HD and 3500HD trucks. It is now available for purchase through GM Performance dealers and select authorized retailers. The L8T is the latest addition to GM’s line of high-performance engines and is sure to be a hit with car enthusiasts and builders alike.
MotorAuthority
One-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible heads to auction
A unique 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible is set to cross the block at an RM Sotheby's auction in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 16. The Monaco Orange droptop is the only one of its kind. It's one of just two factory-documented ZL-1 Corvettes built for 1969, and the only convertible to get the ZL-1 treatment, an option that added a race-derived 427-cubic-inch V-8 engine to the C3 'Vette.
2 Ford Models Land the List of the 3 Cheapest 2023 Pickup Trucks
Ford offers two affordable trucks in the Maverick and Ranger. Hyundai also offers a cheap truck for today's standards. The post 2 Ford Models Land the List of the 3 Cheapest 2023 Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Mazda's Rotary Engine Is Back... With a Twist
Mazda's first EV, the MX-30, left a bad taste in everyone's mouth after a disappointing range of only 100 miles and sluggish driving despite the beautiful design. However, Mazda announced that the MX-30 will return as a plug-in hybrid, featuring a rotary engine as the internal combustion half of the equation. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The "R" stands for "Rotary."
Cheapest New Ram Is the Most Affordable Full-Size Truck Available
Not only is the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic the most affordable new Ram model, but it’s also the cheapest full-size truck that you can get. The post Cheapest New Ram Is the Most Affordable Full-Size Truck Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Dudes and Warlocks: Dodge Knows How To Put A Trim Package On A Pick-Up
Nobody had more fun in the classic muscle car era than Dodge, with eye-catching trim options on their vehicles. The Charger Daytona, the Coronet Super Bee, and the Challenger T/A are some of the coolest and most memorable variants of the time. What people may not remember is that Dodge had a little fun branding their pickup trucks too.
Column: Hendrick checking off his own personal bucket list
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hendrick Motorsports started as All-Star Racing in a old shop with wood-paneled walls and just enough room for its eight employees. Rick Hendrick had cobbled together just enough money to launch that unsponsored NASCAR team for the 1984 season. He had owned City Chevrolet in Charlotte for just over five years, but racing was his first love, so he gave it a go as NASCAR’s growth began sprawling past its Southern borders.
General Motors Is Testing the Ford Maverick
The Ford Maverick is an extremely popular truck. Now, GM is putting it to the test. The post General Motors Is Testing the Ford Maverick appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
