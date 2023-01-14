ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Plenty of upcoming chances for quadrant-one wins

Despite a career-high 25 points (and 11 rebounds) from senior center Jesse Edwards, Syracuse basketball couldn’t capitalize on a juicy opportunity to pick up a coveted quadrant-one win on Monday night against No. 17 Miami down in the Sunshine State. Much as a season ago, the ‘Cuse had a...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star hoops target Damarius Owens shines, more

At a recent high-school hoops showcase, a Syracuse Orange basketball 2024 recruiting target caught the attention of various national analysts and scouts. Four-star guard/forward Damarius Owens, a native of Rochester, N.Y., and his teammates at the Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, took on the Southern California Academy in Northridge, Calif., as part of the 2023 Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at the Trent Arena in the Kettering suburb of Dayton, Ohio.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: Melo’s son vs. Elliot Cadeau, Boogie Fland, more

Over the weekend, in one of the premier high-school showcases of the 2022-23 season, one battle pitted the son of Syracuse Orange basketball legend Carmelo Anthony and his New York City high school against the powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which is led by a former Orange five-star recruiting target.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Freshmen forwards Maliq Brown and Justin Taylor emerge for Syracuse basketball

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has received a big lift off its bench from freshmen forwards Justin Taylor and Maliq Brown in recent weeks. The two former AAU teammates have hit their stride and seen their minutes increase in ACC play. The Virginia natives have played key roles in Syracuse’s two wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Boogie Fland, Elijah Moore

It’s another busy week in the Syracuse recruiting world, so let’s get right to it. We start in the basketball world, where the Orange is pursuing two 2024 guards with support from a big-time booster. Syracuse is in the final five for 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore. The other four finalists for the No. 72 overall recruit are Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. “Syracuse feels great. I’ve been there twice and the experience was great,” Moore said to On3’s Joe Tipton. The Orange appears in good position for Moore after businessman and Syracuse booster Adam Weitsman told The Loud House’s Neil Adler that he’s in touch with Moore about an NIL deal.
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star football offers, huge lacrosse honor, more

In recent days, Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered scholarships to a variety of high-school prospects, including several four-star players on the west coast. Now, there is obviously a massive difference between the ‘Cuse making an offer and the team landing a commitment, but it’s still encouraging to see the Syracuse Orange football staff pursuing top-flight prospects.
SYRACUSE, NY
wrvo.org

New cancer center coming to Auburn

Cancer treatment in Auburn will become more convenient following construction of a new cancer center affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital. Right now, residents in the Auburn area have to travel to Syracuse, Rochester or Buffalo for certain cancer treatments, which can be a day long trip, according to Auburn Hospital spokesman Matthew Chadderdon.
AUBURN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Double shooting reported on Oakland Ave. in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A double shooting was reported on Monday evening, around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 according to 911 dispatchers. The shooting took place on Oakland Ave. in the area of East Raynor Ave. and Martin Luther King, East. Chief Cecile and Mayor Walsh are on the scene along with a NewsChannel 9 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE LITTLE GIRL AND THE GALLON OF MILK

Those were Brexialee Torres' last heard words. That's what the store man told the television reporter. She paid $5 for the gallon of milk, she thanked him and, 11-years-old, she stepped out into the night. Through the entrance and the open iron-bar security door with the Bluntville sticker, down the...
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Two Women’s Worlds Collide During One Perfect Storm

Third Play in Syracuse Stage Season Translated for Both English and Spanish-Speaking Audiences. Syracuse, NY – Next up at Syracuse Stage is Espejos: Clean, written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running February 15 to March 5, 2023. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, Espejos: Clean is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, CT and Syracuse, NY.
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Rock band Chicago to perform 2 Upstate NY concerts

Chicago is returning to Upstate New York this year. The Grammy-winning rock band will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino’s Event Center in Verona, N.Y., on Saturday, April, 22, and at the Kodak Center in Rochester on Wednesday, June 21. Both concerts will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets...
VERONA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Colder than average temperatures continue this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It's been a MUCH colder weekend than we've been used to so far this winter season. The Syracuse airport had a morning low temperature on Saturday of 19 degrees. Saturday afternoon we only made it up to the low to mid 20s which is below average for Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
95.3 Big Kat

These Are The 23 Best Places To Order Steak In Upstate New York

Are you looking to buy or order some of the most delicious steak in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas of Upstate New York? Where are you going for dinner?. Here in the United States, steak is normally grilled, and sometimes you will find it pan-fried one menus. Steak can also be cooked in sauce, formed into patties like hamburgers.
UTICA, NY

