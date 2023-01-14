It’s another busy week in the Syracuse recruiting world, so let’s get right to it. We start in the basketball world, where the Orange is pursuing two 2024 guards with support from a big-time booster. Syracuse is in the final five for 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore. The other four finalists for the No. 72 overall recruit are Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. “Syracuse feels great. I’ve been there twice and the experience was great,” Moore said to On3’s Joe Tipton. The Orange appears in good position for Moore after businessman and Syracuse booster Adam Weitsman told The Loud House’s Neil Adler that he’s in touch with Moore about an NIL deal.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO