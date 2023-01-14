Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Multiple Big Lots! Locations Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Fort Morgan Times
UNC receiver Kassidy Woods enters transfer portal, following several teammates
Junior wide receiver Kassidy Woods announced on Wednesday he will transfer from the University of Northern Colorado football program. He becomes the most recent departure of a dozen. Woods initially came to UNC in 2021 after former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich reportedly pushed Woods out for his activism work.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado wrestling beats Cal Poly, moves up one spot in mid-major poll
The University of Northern Colorado continued its strong season with a jump in the Mid-Major Top 20 after its upset over Cal Poly on Sunday. Then-No. 9 UNC defeated then-No. 7 Cal Poly, 25-9, and improved to 9-1 in its dual matches. “I thought it was a good dual. We...
247Sports
Cormani McClain recruiting: Miami CB commit, 5-star prospect visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado 'not a shocker'
Deion Sanders looks to flip the nation’s top-ranked cornerback recruit for the second year in a row. Miami commit Cormani McClain chose not to sign his National Letter of Intent during the Early Signing Period in December and visited Colorado last week. Steve Wiltfong, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, detailed the latest on McClain's interest in Colorado during a recent segment of Wiltfong Whiparound.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Fort Morgan Times
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
People in Colorado Are Moving to These More Appealing Cities
I'm not saying you should consider leaving Fort Collins, but if you did, where would you go? Usually when you think of friends or family moving away from here, it's usually for a job or college, or maybe a relationship of some sort, that takes them to another state far away.
1310kfka.com
All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18
All Greeley-Evans School District 6 schools, including charter schools, will be closed Wednesday, January 18 due to a large winter storm moving into northern Colorado later tonight, with predictions of large snowfall, wind and low temperatures. ALL AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 WILL GO ON AS PLANNED! All sporting events and practices, after school events, activities and programs, musical performances and practices and all other after school activities will go on as planned this afternoon and evening.
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Historic ghost town may become Colorado's next national park
The historic ghost town of Dearfield, located roughly 24 miles east of Greeley and 70 miles northeast from Denver, could become Colorado's next national park if the U.S. Department of the Interior can prove its national significance. Founded in 1910, the homestead was once the largest black homesteading settlement in...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
1310kfka.com
Heavy snow coming to northeast Colorado, creating tricky travel
Heavy snow is on the way for northeast Colorado. Between 6 and 11 inches of snow is expected to fall in Fort Collins, Greeley, and Boulder starting sometime late Tuesday afternoon or early evening. With the snow, comes gusty winds of up to 35 miles per hour. Depending on the timing of the snowfall, the Tuesday evening commute could be impacted. TheWednesday morning commute will certainly be impacted. I-76, I-25 from Fort Collins south to Castle Rock and Highway 34 from Greeley to the Nebraska state line are expected to be dicey. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northeast Colorado from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
cpr.org
A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day
Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
What caused snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
9News
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Public Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
weather5280.com
Denver forecast: Rain and snow showers on Sunday; tracking potential for significant snow across Eastern CO this week
As we discussed in our update on Friday, we are tracking two systems that will bring rain and snow to the state over the coming days. The first of those systems is moving through the state today, and will bring heavy snow to parts of the high country and at least a chance of rain and snow showers to the plains Sunday later today and this evening.
