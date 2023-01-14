Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Public Library Celebrating Opening of New Teen Space
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Public Library is celebrating. One of the goals of the library’s renovations was to make it more friendly for teens, and they are celebrating the creation of their new teen space with a party. The teen services department of the library is hosting...
yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike in Tidioute
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will be hiking the Tidioute Riverside Rec Trek Trail on Sunday, Jan. 22. The hike will be out and back and will be approximately four miles. The meeting spot will be the parking lot at the corner of Musante Street and Pleasant...
New Erie grant program could benefit those who apply
The Erie Sports Commission (ESC) is announcing a major change to its facility grant program that applicants could benefit from. Ben Huggler, the events director, said that ESC is providing more funding for facilities and added that the matching funds available have increased from $10,000 to $60,000 this year. The funds will assist local sports […]
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Residents To Protest City’s Response To Growing Homelessness
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Many Jamestown residents have been underwhelmed with the city’s response to the growing homeless population. And now, some plan to take to the street in protest. Starting Friday at 9 a.m., those with Patriots for Chautauqua County plan to gather outside of...
erienewsnow.com
Barb's Family Learning Daycare Provides Care for the Next Generation: Giving you the Business
Parents want to know their children are safe and cared for during the day when they may be at work, especially little ones who are not yet school-age. An Erie County native is growing her home daycare, helping a range of ages now. She's also getting ready for big changes later this year.
erienewsnow.com
Supporting Local Restaurants During Inflation
Restaurant Week is just days away for several local spots around the region. It's an annual push to encourage people to support local businesses when they go out to eat. The Lawrence Park Dinor is one of many restaurants participating this year. This is the first year they decided to take part. Employees said they want to continue to grow in the community and welcome new customers even as staff and customers, deal with inflation.
yourdailylocal.com
Applications Being Accepted for Farmer Veteran Fellowship
WARREN, Pa. – Applications are now being accepted for the Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund, a small grant program that provides direct assistance to veterans who are in their beginning years of farming or ranching. Awards range from $1,000 – $5,000 to purchase equipment or supplies that will support a...
Humane Society welcomes author and children for new event
Saturday, Jan. 14 marked the first “Sit, Stay, and Read” at The Erie Human Society. The book that was highlighted was Samantha Randell’s “Charlie Ryan’s Greatest Adventure.” A group of kids got to read with her while enjoying snacks. After the reading, arts and crafts took place where the kids made masks that match the […]
Pro-life group sees massive turnout for annual breakfast event
A large crowd gathered at The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Pro-Life Breakfast put on by The People for Life Organization. People for Life is described as an education-based organization that strives to teach the community about what abortion is, what policies are, and how it affects a person. This event has been going […]
Local artists gather downtown to showcase their work
Multiple neighborhood artists came together to show off their work. Saturday morning was the Downtown Art Brunch which is a collaboration between the Downtown Art Galleries. This event was put together to bring people to see all the art that Erie has to offer. It took place at four different locations that were all walking […]
yourdailylocal.com
Holtz Tabbed as Warren City Manager
WARREN, Pa. – Mike Holtz has been approved as Warren’s next city manager. ”. The decision was made at Monday’s Warren City Council meeting and approved by a 6-1 vote. “It’s great,” Holtz said. “I appreciate the opportunity. Council has shown a lot of faith in me and I think we’re going to continue to do good work.”
explore venango
Celebration of Life Planned for Tyler Trapano
A Celebration of Life for Tyler Trapano, who passed away December 20, 2022, has been planned for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Family will welcome friends at the Franklin VFW (411 9th Street, Franklin, Pa 16323) from 2-6pm. A full obituary for Tyler can be found here. Copyright © 2023 EYT...
erienewsnow.com
The Government is Not Coming for Your Gas Stove, Not Yet - But How Are Erie Appliance Shoppers and Homebuyers Reacting
Just last week, it seemed that the days of cooking with a gas stove were numbered. The choice between cooking with gas or electric stoves heated up when a commissioner with the Consumer Product Safety Commission said he had not ruled out a ban on gas appliances. But after plenty...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in McKean County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating an accident that saw a pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in McKean County. The accident was at about 6:38 a.m. on Jan. 11 on Port Emporium Road in Liberty Township of McKean County. According to a PSP report, the pedestrian — a 38-year-old […]
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
erienewsnow.com
Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
yourdailylocal.com
Penn State Extension to Host Pest Issue Workshop Feb. 18
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Extension is hosting a workshop for fruit and vegetable growers interested in learning about pest issues in small fruit and vegetable crops. The workshop will also provide opportunities to earn pesticide applicator recertification credits. “Small Fruit and Vegetable Meeting” will take place...
chautauquatoday.com
Longtime member of Sheriff's Office retiring after 29 years of service
A longtime member of the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is leaving the department for retirement. The Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday via social media that Lieutenant Dave Mistretta has retired after 29 years of service with the department and four years in the U.S. Army. Mistretta spent the majority of his years with the Sheriff's Office as a sergeant before being promoted to the Lieutenant of the 3-11 pm shift. Sheriff James Quattrone, Undersheriff Richard Telford and County Executive P.J. Wendel thanked Mistretta for his years of service.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested for Falsely Reporting Person With Gun Outside CVS
A Jamestown man was arrested for falsely saying someone had a gun outside the Brooklyn Square CVS that led to the store being locked down. Jamestown Police report they responded to CVS on South Main Street yesterday to a report of a person with a gun. CVS staff had locked...
wnynewsnow.com
Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
Comments / 0