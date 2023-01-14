ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $5.295M SC home sits on a 20-foot bluff overlooking Port Royal Sound. Take a look

By Sarah Claire McDonald
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

This 8,525 square-foot house, found at 30 Oyster Shell Lane in Hilton Head Plantation , has several unique features and just went on the market Thursday for $5.295 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DOULe_0kEj5xuj00
A daylight view of the rear exterior of the home found at 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

Built in 1999, this sound-front home has five bedrooms, six full and two half bathrooms, a three or more car garage, an intercom, in-home theater and more.

Described as an entertainer’s home, the residence features a spacious, eat-in kitchen that adjoins the grand family room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJCTx_0kEj5xuj00
A view from inside the family room found within 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

“There’s a primary part of the house I think an eventual owner will appreciate, which is the area of the kitchen and the family room. It’s just a great spot and a huge kitchen,” said Mike Broadhurst , from The Broadhurst Group of Carolina Realty Group.

“The home lends itself to big gatherings,” Broadhurst continued. “When you cook and entertain, variably everybody wants to be around the kitchen. There is so much space in this home that even 10 or 12 people could be standing around the kitchen counter talking to you as you prepare your meal. The kitchen is definitely the gathering area of the house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3eQo_0kEj5xuj00
A view from inside the kitchen found within 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

The interior of the home additionally features five bedrooms with private bath en suites, two of which house their own private fireplaces, a professionally appointed in-home theatre and a wood paneled library. There are several different types of wood throughout the interior of the home and completely handcrafted doors that are “a work of art.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPbHA_0kEj5xuj00
A view from inside the library found within 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

For those that want to bring the beauty of the Lowcountry indoors, a mural highlighting the region’s beauty can be found alongside the staircase.

“The house is a work of art,” Broadhurst said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PlCO_0kEj5xuj00
A view of the staircase and accompanying mural found within 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

Looking for some charm outside of the home? This home features walking paths that lead to a 20-foot bluff behind the home that overlooks Port Royal Sound to the Atlantic Ocean with completely unobstructed views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K8bAJ_0kEj5xuj00
A sound-front view from a veranda found at 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

For a relaxing time outdoors, this home offers water features, a sea-front pool and spa with spacious decking, verandas and porches accompany the home’s features behind the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UonEw_0kEj5xuj00
A look behind the residence, which features two reflection pools leading to a main pool, found at 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

For a better look at the home, an open house for real estate agents will take place on Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a catered lunch between the hours of 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nXeDd_0kEj5xuj00
A front exterior view of the entrance found at 30 Oyster Shell Lane on Hilton Head Island, SC. Submitted

