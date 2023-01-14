Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Site of fatal Watterson Expressway crash slated for overhaul, including median barrier
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The site of a fatal car crash on the Watterson Expressway is slated for an overhaul that will include a concrete median barrier. The interchange improvement will also add an additional lane in both directions and pave the existing grassy median, said Jim Hannah, a spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5.
Deadly crash crossed over only significant section of Watterson without barrier in median. Why wasn't it installed?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man lost his life on the Watterson Expressway Tuesday morning after police said he crossed over a median and into a semi-truck. Noah Matthews, 20, lost his life near the Brownsboro Road exit. "That one section of I-264 is the only significant portion of an...
wdrb.com
1 killed in collision with semi tractor-trailer on I-264 near Brownsboro Road early Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after crashing head-on into a semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to a news release from Louisville Metro Police. The early investigation indicates that the driver of a red car traveling eastbound "at a high rate of speed lost control and crossed over the median."
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-264 West after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-264 West after a crash happened Sunday afternoon. TRIMARC reported the crash at 12:17 p.m. at mile marker 11.5 just past I-65. At least two cars were involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for an hour.
Wave 3
Highway 146, Locust Lane intersection in Oldham County completely blocked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The intersection of Highway 146 and Locust Lane in Oldham County is completely blocked. Oldham County Emergency Management confirmed that this is due to an injury accident. It’s not known how long the closure will be, so Tuesday morning commuters should take a different route if...
wdrb.com
Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands reopens after brief closure due to water main break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baxter Avenue Theatres in the Highlands reopened Wednesday, after shutting down Tuesday because of a water main break. The movie theater posted the news of its closure on its website on Tuesday. In a follow-up email Wednesday morning, the theater's owner, Apex Entertainment, said it has reopened:
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. In the player above: Barrier planned for site of fatal I-264 crash. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash...
WLKY.com
Beloved Highlands bookstore Carmichael's Kids temporarily closed due to water damage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved children's bookstore in the Highlands is temporarily closed due to extensive water damage. Outside Carmichael's Kids, WLKY ran into several bookworms who were saddened by the news. "It's a disappointment that we don't get to go inside and look at books, but I hope...
WLKY.com
57-year-old dies days after being hit by car in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department says that a man hit by a car in the Taylor Berry neighborhood last week has died in the hospital. Police said that just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, they responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at Taylor Boulevard and Longfield Avenue.
wdrb.com
18-year-old woman dies after hit-and-run in west Louisville, police searching for suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a hit and run crash in west Louisville early Wednesday that sent a woman to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil, according to a news...
Wave 3
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Carroll County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North going toward Cincinnati after 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway. Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Louis Coleman Drive and Dumesnil Street. That's on the border of the Parkland and Chickasaw neighborhoods.
Wave 3
Man hit, killed by car in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man in Downtown Louisville. The crash happened Sunday around 3:00 AM near the Kentucky International Convention Center at the intersection of South 3rd and Jefferson Street. LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Woman dies after crashing truck into overpass on 4th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after losing control of her truck and crashing into a trestle supporting an overpass Friday evening. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on 4th Street at Industry around 10 p.m. A...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies men killed in Russell neighborhood double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identities of the men killed in a double homicide in the Russell neighborhood have been released. On Tuesday, officers responded to the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue around 6:45 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a statement. Officers arrived and found a man shot...
WLKY.com
Coroner: 34-year-old identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Louisville over the weekend. They said the man was 34-year-old Vennie Jacoway. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. Jacoway was...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month. He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure. "I feel like we've got some opportunities...
WLKY.com
Dozens of firefighters battle fire at auto shop in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An auto shop in Shively is closed after catching fire Thursday night. The fire was reported around 11:30 at Derby City Tire and Auto Services on Dixie Highway. Officials say it took nearly 40 firefighters from three local departments to control the flames. It was so...
WLKY.com
Jaggers opening 2nd Louisville location next week
SPRINGHURST, Ky. — Louisville's second Jaggers location is opening next week. The new location is opening on Jan. 25 at 10690 Westport Road near the Springhurst Shopping Center. Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant created by the late Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor. Its menu consists of burgers, chicken tenders...
