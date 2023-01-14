Have you ever been texting and ended up being confused by certain acronyms and Internet slang like "idk?"

Online communication has certainly changed over the last several decades, and there seems to be new abbreviations being used every day. Sometimes, these quick and to-the-point acronyms are not so easy to decipher.

But don't worry, we're here to help. Here is a rundown of different texting acronyms, such as "idk."

What about 'tbh'? What does 'tbh' mean? Here's what to know.

What does 'idk' mean?

"IDK" is an abbreviation that means " I don't know ," according to Merriam-Webster.

The term, often spelled out in lowercase as "idk", is one of many acronyms used in texting, social media and among other parts of digital culture.

It can be used in any situation, whether you are confused, unsure or dejected.

What does 'ngl' mean? Make sure you're using this internet, texting acronym correctly.

What does 'smh' mean? Defining the texting acronym and how to use it in your conversations

How to use 'idk'

Here are some examples of how to use "idk":

"Idk when I'll get home later."

"Idk how John and Andrea know each other."

"Maybe I'll work out later but idk."

What does 'OTP' mean? Breaking down the fandom term, slang

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What does 'idk' mean? Here's what the acronym means and how you can use it in conversation.