How to watch the Wild Card Round of the NFL regular season, live online for free—and without cable

By Chris Morris
 4 days ago

Six games. Six chances to extend the season. It’s wild card time.

This weekend might not have as many games as NFL fans have been used to for the past 18 weeks, but they certainly have a lot more gravitas. Twelve teams will fight their way into the playoff picture, including some that seemed like shoe-ins earlier this year, like the Buffalo Bills, and some that people had lost hope in seeing in the post season, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also in the hunt are the Cincinnati Bengals, who came up short in Super Bowl LVI. Absent from the playoffs entirely? Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

So get the hot wings ready and find a comfortable place to watch. There’s not a dud game in the bunch this week. Here’s a look at all of the matchups this week how best to catch the games.

Which NFL teams are playing this week? And what channels are airing the games?

Here’s this week’s lineup. (The home team is listed second.)

Saturday, Jan. 14

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers , 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars , 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills , 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS

New York Giants vs Minnesota Vikings , 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals , 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC

Monday, Jan. 16

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers , 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

How can I watch NFL games for free—even if I am out of market?

The best way to watch any sort of network programming for free on a big screen is with a good HD antenna. And watching most NFL games is fairly simple, since many air on broadcast networks, meaning you’ll be able to watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. To ensure you're getting the most reliable signal, be sure to test the antenna in multiple locations in your home.

Can I stream NFL games live online if I don't have a cable subscription?

You sure can. Here are few ways to do so:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service will give you access to several games, including all Sunday night matchups. You can get a seven-day free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge. (The free version of Peacock does not include live sports.)

Paramount+

CBS’s streaming service will give you access to games aired on that network. You can get a one-week free trial, followed by a $5 or $10 monthly charge.

Disney+

Disney's bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ no longer has a free trial, so you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three combined (or $19.99 per month for no ads on Hulu). Including Live TV in the bundle bumps the price to $70 per month ($76 with no ads).

Hulu with Live TV

The free trial on this service is no longer offered, as well. It will cost you $70 per month.

YouTubeTV

After up to a two-week trial , you can expect monthly charges of $65.

Sling TV

Dish Network's Sling recently increased its prices. The lower-tiered "Orange" plan will now run you $40 per month. Adding the more comprehensive "Blue" plan bumps the cost to $55 per month. (A $5 per month increase for each.) The seven-day free trial has disappeared along with the price increase, but the cord-cutting service is offering 50% off of the first month’s bill.

DirecTV Stream

Formerly known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $70 per month and up after the free trial option.

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There's a seven-day free trial, followed by monthly charges of $70–$100, depending on the channels you choose.

Can I watch NFL games on Amazon?

Yes, but not until next year. Amazon’s contract with the NFL does not extend into the post season.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch the games I want?

It does!

NFL App

The NFL App will let you stream games that are being broadcast locally in your market on Sundays. If you want to watch an "out of market" game, you've got two choices.

NFL+

Watch live local and out of market games and (with the premium subscription) replays. There's a seven-day free trial, after which you're looking at a $30 charge per season. ($80 for premium.)

NFL Sunday Ticket

DirecTV customers have access to it, but (if you meet the conditions, like living in an apartment complex or some area where you can’t get DirecTV) you can also sign up for an online version, letting you watch any NFL game live this season. There’s a one-week trial, then you’re looking at monthly charges of $73.49 per month for a four-month period or $293.36 for the entire season (or $99 for four months or $396).

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

