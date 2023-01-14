ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Retail Watch: Two businesses can help you with New Year's resolutions

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlRip_0kEj5LoT00
Let's Play Tag Consignment has opened on State Street in Emmaus. Jennifer Sheehan/The Morning Call/TNS

Most people start off each new year with resolutions.

This week’s Retail Watch looks at a pair of new businesses that can help you keep those resolutions.

First up, we look at health. If you’re someone who wants to improve your health, there’s a lot of expert support for drinking fermented beverages.

Of course, I’m talking about kombucha, that refreshing-but-tart-and-funky fermented tea beverage that contains beneficial probiotics, which can help with digestive balance, much like keifer or yogurt. Some believe that kombucha is also a great source of B vitamins, which can help regulate metabolism and energy and help contribute to a healthy heart, skin and nails.

A new place to taste and purchase this magical beverage is Highpoint Kombucha, which had a soft opening this week at 905 Harrison St., Allentown. It’s a recognizable name for those who are regular shoppers at the Emmaus and Trexlertown farmers markets.

Highpoint offers an immense array of flavors — such as elderberry and mango habanero — using ingredients sourced from Lehigh Valley farms.

The taproom and store will offer a dozen flavors on tap, as well as cans and bottles for purchase.

Hours for now will be 4-7 p.m. Thursdays and Friday. Enter through the HiJinx Brewing door and travel down the building, following the signs for Highpoint.

Info: highpointkombucha.com/

Save money and Mother Earth

If you’re a new parent or about to be one, you know how expensive new children’s and maternity clothes are.

And kids grow so fast you wind up in a constant buy-donate-buy cycle.

Consignment stores are a popular way to save both money and be more friendly to the earth (which are two common New Year’s resolutions).

Let’s Play Tag has just opened at 419 State Ave. in Emmaus, near the Lehigh Street auto mile, offering consignment maternity and children’s clothing.

Being a consignment store means that the shop sells the items secondhand on behalf of the original owner, who then receives a percentage of the sale, which at Let’s Play Tag is 40%. Consigners can also purchase items using their earnings via store credit.

Of course, you can also shop there. The secondhand and resale market is expected to reach about $53 billion by 2023, according to the annual forecast from thredUP, an online resale marketplace. Customers see it as an option to reduce landfill waste by buying recycled clothing rather than brand new.

Let’s Play Tag is also a partner of Kidcycle, a children’s clothing recycling program through Carter’s and Terracycle. The program collects donated worn-out, stained or damaged clothing and shreds and recycles it into materials for another use, such as home insulation and stuffing in workout equipment and furniture. (Think of it as a way to get rid of old children’s clothes without filling up the landfills.)

Info on how to consign, the store and more: https://www.letsplaytag.online/

More Allentown news...

Now, onto other news and updates:

Dunkin’ is adding a new location at Ninth and Hamilton streets, adding to the chain’s massive presence in the Lehigh Valley.

In addition to the Dunkin’ just four blocks away at 112 N. 6th St., there are six other locations in the city as well as in nearby Whitehall and Emmaus. In total the chain has more than 30 locations serving coffee, doughnuts, bagels and more to customers throughout the Lehigh Valley.

Founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts, Dunkin’ has grown to more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide.

Info: https://www.dunkindonuts.com

Silveri & Company has just opened at 902 Hamilton St., Suite 150. There you’ll find vintage, modern and trendy accessories and handbags.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071629584599

Keep those tips coming

While you’re out and about, if you see any business or restaurant that’s opening or closing, let me know! I appreciate all the help I get from readers. Email: jsheehan@mcall.com and include “Retail Watch” in the subject line.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

