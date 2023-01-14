ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Paul Muschick: Illinois is 9th state to ban assault rifle sales. Pennsylvania should become the 10th

By Paul Muschick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Not every state is ignoring the death toll from gun violence.

While Pennsylvania lawmakers refuse to even try anything, their counterparts in Illinois took a big step this week.

Illinois became the ninth state, along with Washington, D.C., to restrict the prevalence of assault rifles.

The new law, which took effect immediately when it was signed Tuesday, bans sales of the killing machines. The law allows current owners to keep them. To be legal, they must be registered with state police.

Second Amendment worshippers already are howling about violations of their constitutional rights and threatening lawsuits. But similar bans in other states have withstood legal challenges.

And for a decade, assault weapon sales were banned nationwide, under the Public Safety and Recreational Firearms Use Protection Act that expired in 2004.

Meanwhile, here in Pennsylvania, let me remind you of our most-recent legislative action regarding assault rifles.

Last May, the Republican-controlled Legislature endorsed them, barely 24 hours after one was used to kill 21 kids and teachers at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

Largely along party lines, Pennsylvania lawmakers voted not to hold a vote on legislation to enact a ban similar to the one in Illinois. The best they could do to honor the Uvalde victims was to hold a moment of silence.

A different Legislature is in place now. Republicans no longer have a death grip on the state House. They hold a slim majority today, but that’s expected to change after special elections are held to fill three vacancies in districts that are Democratic strongholds.

Hopefully, there will be a new chair of the House Judiciary Committee, the starting point for legislation targeting gun violence.

The previous chair, Rep. Rob Kauffman, R-Franklin, for years refused to allow votes on common sense legislation such as enacting a red flag law to temporarily remove firearms from people who have shown they could be dangerous.

The new House Speaker, Rep. Mark Rozzi, would be making a mistake to allow Kauffman to continue in that post. Rozzi is a Democrat who has pledged to act as an independent speaker.

Republicans still run the show in the state Senate, so passing legislation to try to reduce the bloodshed still won’t be easy. But with a more balanced Legislature, there should at least be room to begin negotiations.

In Illinois, the political landscape made it easier to pass the legislation that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Tuesday. He is a Democrat, and Democrats control the Legislature.

“No Illinoisan, no matter their zip code, should have to go through life fearing their loved one could be the next in an ever-growing list of victims of mass shootings,” Pritzker said in a statement. “However, for too long people have lived in fear of being gunned down in schools, while worshipping, at celebrations or in their own front yards. This legislation will stop the spread of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches and make our state a safer place for all.”

The legislation, dubbed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, is reasonable because it doesn’t force people to surrender weapons they purchased legally .

The new law enables merchants to sell or return current stock and Illinois-based manufacturers can sell their wares outside Illinois or to law enforcement.

The law prohibits the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and switches, devices that allow firearms to function as automatic weapons. It lists dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Rifles are limited to 10 rounds, and handguns limited to 15.

The other states that ban semiautomatic weapons, defining them as “assault weapons,” include California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

New Jersey’s law is being challenged in court.

Previous attempts to overturn bans have failed. Here’s what a federal judge said in 2018 when he rejected an attempt to end the ban in Massachusetts.

“The AR-15 and its analogs, along with large capacity magazines, are simply not weapons within the original meaning of the individual constitutional right to ‘bear arms,’” U.S. District Judge William Young said.

It’s time for other states to recognize that, too.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com

Comments / 0

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

