ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

With New College gambit, DeSantis aims to ‘recapture higher education’

By Divya Kumar
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BiPO_0kEj5HHZ00
The entrance to New College of Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed six conservative members to the board of trustees, sparking questions about the Sarasota school's future. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Nestled between Sarasota Bay and the Tamiami Trail, the small campus once dubbed “Barefoot U” has been a progressive enclave in a conservative county for 60 years.

New College of Florida has clung to its identity since its founding at the peak of the counterculture movement.

Now, the 110-acre liberal arts school with fewer than 700 students finds itself in the national spotlight, thrust into the culture wars after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of six noted conservatives to its board of trustees on Jan. 6.

The new members include Matthew Spalding, a former vice president of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative Washington, D.C., think tank; professors and right-leaning authors Charles Kesler and Mark Bauerlein; and Christopher Rufo, an activist who spurred a national backlash against critical race theory and LGBTQ issues.

Rufo, who appeared with DeSantis when the governor unveiled Florida’s “Stop Woke Act” in 2021, already has announced an ambitious plan to quickly revamp New College. In an interview with the New York Times, he said plans are afoot for a “top-down restructuring” and the design of “a new core curriculum from scratch.”

He predicted the school would look “very different in the next 120 days.”

Some Republicans say the appointments are an opportunity for Florida to emulate Hillsdale College, a small, private Christian university in Michigan that has helped DeSantis shape education policy since 2019. New College, they say, could be “a Hillsdale of the South.”

While a Hillsdale spokesperson called the comparison flattering, the label elicited polarized views and concern among some alumni, faculty, students and prospective students.

Both supporters and critics see the six appointments to the 13-member board as part of a larger, rapid push to alter Florida’s higher education system in much the same way DeSantis put his mark on K-12 schools in 2022.

Late last month, the governor’s budget office required all state universities and colleges to detail what they spend on diversity initiatives and critical race theory. And later this month, the state Board of Governors will consider a new policy that restricts faculty tenure and ties enforcement to the Stop WOKE Act.

DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin said New College is due for a change.

The new trustees will be “committed to refocusing the institution on academics and truth and ensuring that students are receiving a quality education,” he said. “The campus will become a place for learning and discourse, as it was designed to be.”

The newly reelected governor, supporters say, is out to “recapture higher education.”

‘Just the beginning’

When Bella Croteau first toured New College, the senior at Lakewood High in St. Petersburg immediately felt at home.

“My first thought was I don’t want to take a gap year anymore,” Croteau said. “I want to be here now. The demographic is exactly my type of people. There are so many LGBT students, there are a lot of Dungeons & Dragons players.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6I5S_0kEj5HHZ00

Croteau gasped with delight during a visit when someone on campus said, “You look like you go here.”

“I was like, ‘That’s the best compliment ever,’” Croteau said.

Bella Croteau [ Courtesy of Bella Croteau ]

“It’s so important to feel like your existence can be acknowledged, especially in school, when you are always beneath someone, when you’re always the small fish,” they said. “Having an unconditional love for people, just humans, regardless of age or what major they’re in or what they identify as, having that there and saying we see you and we work with you — not around you — is what New College does and what makes it New College.”

The school, which has a ratio of six students for every faculty member and an average class size of 11, is known for its atypical approach. Students receive evaluations rather than grades and pursue independent research projects between traditional semesters.

Alaska Miller, a second-year student studying cognitive science and minoring in gender studies, described the campus as “quirky, queer and creative.” In trying to capture it, she mentioned she knew multiple people who read philosopher Michel Foucault for fun.

“Have you ever met that person who is a little quirky, but they’re like the smartest person you’ve ever met?” she said. “That’s like the kind of people who go to New College.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iLvFJ_0kEj5HHZ00
Alaska Miller, a second-year cognitive science major, described the New College atmosphere as “quirky, queer and creative.” [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Miller said the school’s significant LGBTQ population is a hallmark of its culture. She heard about the six new trustees on the way to a dining hall.

“To see suddenly we’re in the middle of a culture war is completely insane,” Miller said. “I never in a million years thought they even knew we existed sometimes. But now they want to turn New College into this weird ‘Hillsdale of the South’? It’s very strange.”

To Miller, who considers herself a leftist, the portrayals of New College as a bastion of “woke ideology” don’t hold up. In a class on political theory, she read Karl Marx and Thomas Hobbs, Frantz Fanon and Niccolo Machiavelli, a group encompassing a wide range of thought.

Sam Sharf, a second-year student from Tampa studying international politics, agreed.

“We come here as a predominantly LGBT student body and have a progressive vision for society,” Sharf said. “It’s not like they’re teaching us to be like this. We would be like this regardless if we came here or not. This is just a place where freedom of thought is allowed to flourish. Not all teachers are sympathetic to our visions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss0Dr_0kEj5HHZ00
Sam Sharf, a second-year international politics major, predicted the move to put a conservative stamp on New College could spread to other Florida schools. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Sharf said she’s concerned about the attention the campus has drawn in recent days.

“Our small school is becoming a battleground in the conservative culture war, and with that it could bring violent actors to our campus,” she said.

She’s also concerned at the direction the new trustees may take.

“The alternative they’re positing is actually what they’re projecting us as being,” she said. “They want to create a conservative, dogmatized education where only that thought process is accepted … They don’t want people to learn things that are critical of the state or America, or just critical thinking in general. This is just the beginning. If they succeed, they’ll be emboldened to try this everywhere. They’ll try this at Florida State University or the University of Florida.”

A school ‘on the ropes’

Though U.S. News & World Report ranks New College No. 5 among public liberal arts colleges nationally, the school has faced troubles in recent years.

“They’ve kind of been on the ropes,” said Christian Ziegler, vice chairperson of the Florida GOP. After the new trustees were announced, he sent a message to supporters about DeSantis’ “aggressive and incredible actions,” asking them to “let the victory saturate — THIS IS WINNING!”

Christian Ziegler [ Sarasota County Commission ]

The college’s most recent state accountability plan outlined two challenges to overcome. It said, “New College of Florida must become an inclusive community where all independent thinkers and innovators eager to learn in an engaging academic environment experience a strong sense of belonging.” Also, the college “must fully realize the transformative power of integrating career education with a challenging honors curriculum,” the plan said.

It laid out a goal that every student complete an internship or apprenticeship before graduating. It set a target to increase enrollment to 800 undergrads by 2026.

Since 2016, when New College welcomed a freshman class of 861, enrollment and revenue have declined. Patricia Okker became president in 2021 and was handed the task of building community partnerships, boosting the endowment and improving the school’s numbers. The most recent fall class saw a slight increase in enrollment and the largest group of transfer students in recent years.

Okker started a task force to improve retention rates and recently launched the New College Challenge, bringing students and scholars at top universities together to solve coastal resiliency issues.

For some, like faculty union chair Steve Shipman, the newest call for changes came as a surprise.

“It’s a little disheartening,” he said. “It felt like we were on an upswing.”

Griffin, the DeSantis press secretary, said the new trustees have a firsthand understanding of Florida’s education system after working with the state on other initiatives.

He pointed to the values section on New College’s mission page, which says the school is committed to creating a more “inclusive community” and “ensuring that historically marginalized and oppressed groups are not experiencing trauma and harm.”

Griffin said the passage illustrates the college has been “completely captured by a political ideology that puts trendy, truth-relative concepts above learning.”

“The public expects their tax dollars to go towards the statutorily stated mission of ‘provid[ing] a quality education,’” he said in an email, quoting state law. The school’s mission statement, Griffin argued, “quite literally admits the institution will adjust outcomes based on non-academic factors of their choosing.”

Ziegler, the GOP leader, said the change is beneficial for everyone involved.

“Their mission, vision and values have the same woke principles the governor and Legislature frankly are fighting against every day,” he said, adding that New College might fare better with state budget writers after undergoing “a reset.”

Ziegler said Hillsdale College has “carved out a reputation going back to the basics and really focusing on history as it really was, rather than going to college, getting brainwashed by liberals.”

He said that, as a father of three young daughters and a Sarasota County business owner, he’s excited by the prospect of broader higher education options for his family and the community.

“This is the first step,” Ziegler said. “And hopefully there are more steps when it comes to reforming higher education.”

What will happen?

On Monday, President Okker issued a statement giving a “warm welcome” to the new trustees, who are awaiting confirmation by the Republican-controlled state Senate. She said she was eager to hear their ideas for making New College “a national model for a top-tier liberal arts college.”

For the first time in years, Okker added, the school has a “tremendous opportunity” to be led by a full board.

Florida gives university boards of trustees broad powers — from hiring the president to planning and budgeting and deciding which academic programs stay or go. Each board has 13 members — six appointed by the governor, five by the state Board of Governors and one representative each for the students and faculty.

The Board of Governors, which is mostly appointed by the governor, soon will add a new trustee as well, likely giving the New College board a seven-member majority that could execute the governor’s vision for the school. State officials declined to answer questions about how the governor’s six vacancies came open at once and how the new trustees were vetted.

Others were more cautious than Okker but still optimistic about New College’s future.

Joey McMahon, a third-year transfer student, said he looks forward to talking with the new trustees, particularly Rufo, who compared his 120-day plan to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgSpM_0kEj5HHZ00
Joey McMahon, a transfer from the University of South Florida, is studying psychology and philosophy at New College. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Shipman, the faculty union chair, said he was unsure how much could be achieved in that time frame, given academic hiring cycles. “We’re adopting a wait-and-see mentality,” he said.

Even Rufo’s fellow appointees expressed skepticism about his timeline.

Bauerlein, the Emory professor, said he felt the board would operate in a way that would be “a lot less political and a lot more managerial,” with a healthy mix of personalities.

“At this point, it’s good to have a guy like Christopher in the room,” he said, referring to Rufo. “We’re going to have a student representative on the board, who I’m betting will be very much on the opposite side of Christopher. There’ll be a faculty member who I imagine will not share Christopher’s outlook on things.”

Spalding, the Hillsdale professor, said in a statement that the “political controversy” surrounding the appointments was “overwrought.”

“I appreciate the complimentary nods to Hillsdale College,” he said, “but we are not going to serve New College’s mission by remaking it into a carbon copy of another institution.”

Croteau, the Lakewood High student, said they still plan to attend New College.

“It’s not like we’re going to disappear,” Croteau said. “Until something changes, it’s still the New College I toured and the one that I love. I’m just having high hopes now.”

Times Staff Writer Jeff Solochek contributed to this report. Divya Kumar and Ian Hodgson cover higher education for the Tampa Bay Times, in partnership with Open Campus.

• • •

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Comments / 53

Tom
4d ago

As our nation falls behind others someone needs to start getting us back to success. We waste allot of time with frivolous divisive issues rather than the academics to succeed.

Reply(9)
18
Rosalind Johnson-Pezze
4d ago

I agree universities need a major overhaul, but this is the tip of the iceberg. Higher education has lost a great deal of its value.

Reply
8
Vaccer
4d ago

Florida, where the freedom to pursue our choice of education comes to die!

Reply(15)
37
Related
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Blocks AP African-American Studies Course for Breaking Florida’s Anti-CRT Law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rejected a College Board request to approve an African-American Studies course in his state on the grounds that the course violates state law, according to a report. The Advanced Placement (AP) program, of which a pilot has been launched, was reportedly rejected by DeSantis’ administration in a letter to the College Board from the Florida Department of Education’s Office of Articulation. The rejection letter dated Jan. 12 said “as presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” according to National Review. The letter reportedly added: “in the future, should College Board be willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion. DeSantis’ controversial “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” signed into law last April, aimed in part to combat the teaching of critical race theory in Florida.Read it at National Review
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis announces new head of Florida State Guard

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday appointed a new director of the Florida State Guard after the previous director died last year. Capt. Luis Soler, a captain in the United States Navy Reserve, will take over leading the newly reactivated force that DeSantis said will provide additional support during state emergencies beyond the Florida National Guard.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declares war on 'Woke' teachings to please Far-Right base

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In a brazen move to pander to his far-right base, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared war against the state's teachers over "woke" teachings. His latest effort includes an unprecedented request for spending data on diversity programs from colleges and universities and pushing legislation that would set a threshold for unions to represent teachers, which would involve at least 50% of teachers approving union membership.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

When Joe Biden says no, Florida says go

Florida officials visit a new pipeline bringing natural gas to residents of Vero Beach. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s Peninsula Pipeline Company began boring natural gas pipelines Tuesday, Jan. 10, to bring natural gas to residents in the Vero Beach area. To understand this new project, elected officials joined Peninsula Pipeline...
VERO BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida name, image and likeness law moves closer to change Tuesday

Florida schools soon could see a potential competitive disadvantage in name, image and likeness (NIL) wiped away after a legislative subcommittee hearing Tuesday. The issue stems from one part of the state’s current name, image and likeness law: caused compensation. It prohibits schools and their employees from causing compensation to be directed to players.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis installed 6 new trustees at Sarasota’s New College. Who are they?

Gov. Ron DeSantis stirred controversy this month with his selection of six noted conservatives for the board of trustees at New College of Florida. Most of his picks are not new to Florida education politics — having advised the governor on state policy or curriculum. What is new is the degree of direct influence they will have on the State University System’s smallest school.
SARASOTA, FL
floridaphoenix.com

Ag Commissioner Wilton Simpson discusses the price of eggs. He should know

Wilton Simpson, Florida’s new commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services, warned Tuesday that people need to treat the food supply as a national security issue. The Republican who replaced Democrat Nikki Fried in the job following the November elections raised the issue following his first formal meeting of the Florida Cabinet — which, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, helps set policy for an array of state agencies.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida still recognizes 3 Confederate holidays

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Floridians gathered on Monday to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., another holiday loomed just days away on the state calendar — the birthday of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. It's just one of three Confederate holidays still...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in the Florida Panhandle on Tuesday where he laid out new COVID-19 rules and mandates that he hopes the Legislature will pass in the upcoming legislative session. The governor spoke at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach. "When the world lost its mind, Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

How a Tampa exec navigated 2 recessions in her career — and is bracing for another

Central Florida market director LaShawn Bates has seen a few seasons of economic turbulence. She weathered them at pivotal points in her commercial real estate career. Bates switched from the debt and equity side of real estate to investment sales during the 2008 recession at Cushman and Wakefield. Then she was hired at real estate firm JLL as a Central Florida market director in Tampa a few months before the pandemic hit. Now she’s bracing herself for another potential recession.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Florida wants its own version of a small conservative college in Michigan

When Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six conservative members to the New College of Florida board of trustees on Jan. 6, top state officials expressed a desire to turn the Sarasota school into “a Hillsdale of the South.” It’s a reference to Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in southern Michigan known for its increasing ties to DeSantis’ education initiatives.
SARASOTA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Rep. Carolina Amesty issues Reedy Creek response

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' unveiling of a plan to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District, new District 25 State Rep. Carolina Amesty issued a statement about the plan. “Disney is a great asset to Florida and its tourism industry,” Amesty said. “The entire Disney complex has played a critical...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis likes to say Florida is where “woke” goes to die. If by “woke” he means tolerance, science, inquiry, free expression, and knowledge, yes, Florida is where “woke” goes to die. Florida is where public education goes to die; Ron DeSantis is poisoning it. Not content with installing the quack Joseph Ladapo at the […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ attack on New College isn’t about philosophy; it’s about votes appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida veterans’ nursing homes grapple with staffing shortages

TALLAHASSEE — Grappling with problems that began during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida veterans’ nursing homes have empty beds because of staffing shortages. Bob Asztalos, deputy executive director of the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, told a House panel Tuesday that 34 veterans have met criteria for admission to nursing homes but are waiting for placement. He also said 120 applications are in the process of being completed.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy