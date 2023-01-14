ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Staten Island Advance

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at deli on Staten Island’s Hylan Blvd.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everyone hopes to win the Powerball jackpot, but taking home the third-place prize of $50,000 is nothing to scoff at. KP Deli Corp. at 255 Hylan Blvd. in Rosebank recently sold such a desirable ticket for the Saturday, Jan. 14, drawing, New York Lottery officials announced. Another third-prize ticket was also sold at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, N.Y., giving that store three winners in the span of a week.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
William "Dollar Bill" Mersey

Puttin' On the Ritz

Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mark Star

HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Miami

NYC man: Miami Lyft driver disappears with $50K worth in jewelry, clothes

MIAMI - A New York City-based designer flew into Miami last week with designs to show his new collection to potential clients, but after taking Lyft to his hotel in South Beach, McKenzie Liautaud arrived to a nightmare scenario."I have not slept," said Liautaud.He left luggage in the trunk of his Lyft ride.  It contained expensive jewelry and clothes, items he said were worth more than $50,000. "It's hard to have this conversation because I'm telling you 50,000, but it could be much more," Liautaud explained.Liautaud arrived so excited to show off his new designer collection to sell to clients in Miami. "I'm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
addictedtovacation.com

The 5 Best Weeklong Road Trips Around New York City

A road trip offers a great means of escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City. Here are some weeklong road trips from NYC that you can take. Some of the best weeklong road trips that you can take from New York City include NYC to New England, NYC to Montreal, NYC to Philadelphia, a drive along the Appalachian Trail, or a drive to South Carolina. Each of these road trips will offer you a unique, memorable experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC cabbie now a viral streetballer

NEW YORK - A former cab driver and bridge painter is now making a name for himself as a viral streetballer in New York City. From the moment he rises from the subway in the West Village, George Papoutsis has a plan to put on a show. FOX 5 New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Free Bee-Line Bus for the Holiday’s Program a Success

The benefit to the traveling public was approximately $2.9 million. In November, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced the return of fare-free Bee-Line buses just in time for the holidays. The program ran from November 19 through November 27, and again on December 7 through December 26. Over the course...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

