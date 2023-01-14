Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County State's attorney expects assault weapons ban to be found unconstitutional
Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis says he expects the assault weapons ban to be found unconstitutional. Weis says that his office will not be investigating cases brought solely on charges from the law for now, but that could change based on what happens in court. Your browser does not...
WSPY NEWS
Third suspect in Aurora carjacking and shooting sentenced
The third and final suspect in the 2021 carjacking and shooting of a woman in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora is pleading guilty. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 20-year-old Darrell D. Frazier agreed to a 33-year prison sentence last week in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking.
WSPY NEWS
Boulder Hill man charged with domestic battery and having a gun without a FOID card
A Boulder Hill man is facing charges after an incident Sunday evening. Kendall County deputies arrested 30-year-old Javier Perez Sunday from the 0-99 block of Amesbury Road. Police were initially called for a report of domestic battery just after 7:30. After an investigation, police charged Perez with domestic battery and found that he allegedly had a gun but no FOID card and charged him for that as well.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Arrested for DUI After Being Stopped for Doing 95 mph in a 55 Zone
On Saturday January 14, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Landyn Montross of Dixon. Montross was traveling east on Illinois Route 2 near Sink Hollow Road at 95 MPH in a posted 55 MPH zone. After further investigation, Deputies suspected impairment. Following field sobriety testing, Montross was arrested for...
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville police search school bus after report of gun
The Yorkville Police Department searched a school bus at Yorkville Intermediate School Tuesday afternoon during student dismissal. A letter from the district, shared by the police department, says that students had made statements on a bus that a gun was present. The district says it turns out there was no gun.
DuPage sheriff gets pushback for stance on new gun law
Several members of the DuPage County Board today expressed concerns about the sheriff’s suggestion his department won’t enforce provisions of Illinois’ new ban on the sale of assault weapons
WSPY NEWS
Wisconsin man arrested after traffic stop leads to drug bust
A Walworth, Wisconsin man was arrested by Kane County detectives earlier this week following a traffic stop on I-90 in Rutland Township. The Kane County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Aaron Mitchell was pulled over for alleged speeding. Mitchell was taken into custody for alleged possession of a firearm by a felon after police saw a handgun in the driver's side door frame.
wlds.com
Sheriff’s Association Warns of Phone Scam Soliciting Donations to Fight Assault Weapons Ban
The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning the public of a scam related to the recent Illinois gun ban. According to a telephone solicitation scam alert by the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association on Friday, residents in Illinois are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego trustee opposes early voting site in Yorkville; county clerk defends her position
Between Oswego and Yorkville, the distance is about five miles. But Oswego Village Board Trustee Kit Kuhrt voiced his opposition to the early voting site at the Kendall County Office Building at 111 Fox Road in downtown Yorkville at a recent Oswego Village Board meeting. He wants the location at the Oswego Village Hall. Kuhrt is not up for re-election.
WSPY NEWS
One arrested and one ticketed in Oswego Township traffic stop
Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
depauliaonline.com
“It just never, ever has worked”: Activists, law experts question CPD decision to reactivate gang database
After four years, the Chicago Police Department seeks to reactivate their “gang database” despite no proven effectiveness, according to law experts. The Criminal Enterprise Information System (CEIS) collects information on individuals who are suspected to be affiliated and/or associated with gangs, according to the Chicago Tribune. The Illinois Attorney General conducted an investigation about its effectiveness and poised questions about racial bias.
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
WSPY NEWS
Diamond Man Pleads Guilty To Aggravated Robbery
A Grundy County man’s court case could be concluding in Will County. Corey Ingram, 31, of Diamond pled guilty last week to a new charge of Aggravated Robbery, a class one felony. As part on the blind plea agreement, the charge of Armed Robbery, a class X felony and other two felonies were dropped.
Two drivers hit Illinois State Police squad cars in 2 days, cited with DUIs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have investigated two separate crashes involving ISP squad cars hit by two different drivers within two days, both cited with DUIs. These are the first two Scott’s Law-related crashes of 2023. The first incident occurred when an ISP Trooper was inside the squad car on the right shoulder […]
wjol.com
Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet
The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Deputy Lee Cooper named employee of the quarter
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is announcing that Patrol Deputy Lee Cooper is the employee of the fourth quarter. He was nominated by a supervisor. Cooper has been with the sheriff's office since 2016. He helped develop a training program that teaches deputies alternatives to deadly force and ways to de-escalate potentially violent encounters. Cooper is also a field training officer who mentors new deputies.
1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police
St. Charles police arrived at the Fox Run Apartments and found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging James Gheradini, wounded in the chest with a gunshot wound. Police say they and at least one other person came in and zip tied people in the apartment.
WSPY NEWS
Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer
A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
Remains of missing Downers Grove woman Cheyann Klus, missing since 2017, positively ID'd
The Cook County Sheriff's Office said they have positively identified the remains of a woman from Downers Grove who has been missing for more than five years.
