Kendall County deputies made one arrest and issued one ticket during a traffic stop at the US Route 30 bypass at Goodwin Drive in Oswego Township Friday. 22-year-old Hector Rosa, of Aurora, is charged with driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, and driving 81 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone. He was also named in a Kendall County warrant for leaving an accident scene. Rosa was taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO