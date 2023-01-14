Read full article on original website
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’Matthew C. WoodruffDes Moines, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des MoinesTed RiversDes Moines, IA
Popular discount grocery store opens new location in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
Major food chain opens another new location in IowaKristen WaltersAdel, IA
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny girls rack up 26 pins, crown 5 champs en route to CIML team title
During the regular season, the Ankeny girls’ wrestling team went undefeated against the other schools in the CIML Conference. On Tuesday, Ankeny defeated those teams again to win the CIML individual tournament at Valley. It crowned five champions and racked up 230 points, 13 more than runner-up Raccoon River Northwest.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Owen Schwebach, Ankeny boys’ swimming
Junior Owen Schwebach is one of the top swimmers on the fourth-ranked Ankeny boys’ swimming team. He won two individual events and also anchored the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Hawks posted a 90-80 victory at No. 5 Linn-Mar (Marion) on Saturday to finish the dual-meet season with an overall record of 4-3-1.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Cyclones spoil Hunter’s return to Hilton
AMES — With everything from an unwelcomed reunion to an absolute battle of a basketball game, No. 12 Iowa State took down No. 7 Texas on Tuesday in Hilton Coliseum. While there were a lot of things that stood out in the matchup, there were three takeaways that stood out above the rest.
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
Snow returns to Iowa Wednesday, Winter Storm Watch likely
Winter weather is back in the forecast for much of Iowa this week, with a major winter storm shaping up to target much of Nebraska into Central Iowa. After a quiet day Tuesday, snow will be likely by Wednesday evening, impacting the commute home for the southern half of the state. Snow could be heavy […]
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
One Person Hurt in Madison County Crash
(Madison County) One person suffered injuries in a three-vehicle chain reaction accident in Madison County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:04 p.m. on Monday on G68 Truro Road. Authorities identified the injured person as 16-year-old Tyler J. Heitink of Truro, Iowa. According to the report, a...
KCCI.com
Man arrested after police chase in Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A man has been arrested after a police chase in Pleasant Hill early Tuesday morning. Pleasant Hill police say that around 2 a.m. Tuesday, an officer approached 27-year-old Jonathan Huynh, of Des Moines, who was parked in a Pleasant Hill park after hours. The vehicle Huynh was in had no license plates. When the officer approached Huynh, he drove off.
Man dies after central Iowa crash on Highway 6
The victim was suffering from severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and then flown by air ambulance to Mercy hospital in Des Moines. He later died as a result of his injuries.
KCCI.com
Man dies after crashing into building in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after losing control of his truck that crashed into a Des Moines building. It happened in the 1700th block of Keo Way just after 9:30 Saturday evening. Des Moines police say the truck was traveling northbound on Keo Way. It left...
One dead, another injured in West Des Moines shooting
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man shot his girlfriend inside of a West Des Moines townhome before turning the gun on himself, according to West Des Moines Police. The woman survived, and police are investigating the crime as an attempted murder-suicide. Police responded to the 9000 block of Copper Drive just before 4 pm […]
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Iowa Dog Spotted in Car Wearing Shades Like He Owns the Place
A funny thing happened the other day in Iowa. A dog was spotted in a parked car which is not unusual. The fact that he was wearing shades and acting like he owns the place was slightly odd though. This fun video moment was captured in Marshalltown, Iowa recently. The...
KCCI.com
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023. The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes. It states...
