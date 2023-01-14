ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 13-14, 2023

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318lkP_0kEj3xhT00

Kimberly A. Bracks

Kimberly Ann Bracks, 59, of Tri-Cities, died Jan. 7 in Pasco.

She was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Katherine A. Chadwick

Katherine Ann Chadwick, 68, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Trios Southridge Hospital.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Food Pavilion grocery story.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Hess

Terry Lee Hess, 76, of West Richland, died Jan. 11 at home.

He was born in Aberdeen, Wash., and moved to the Tri-Cities from Pendelton, Ore., 14 months ago.

He was retired from being self-employed doing educational school assemblies in “Pioneer Living.”

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kristin M. Ash

Kristin Marie Ash, 38, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 at home.

She was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a waitress.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marlane G. Straight

Marlane Georgia Straight, 90, of Pasco, died Jan. 11 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Toppenish and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1995.

She was a retired librarian in the Sunnyside branch of the Yakima Regional Library.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marlene R. Bryson

Marlene Rae Bryson, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Newport, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a retired from customer service work.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joretta Garrison Pritchett

Joretta Garrison Pritchett, 82, of Bothell, died Jan. 10.

She was born in Wadestown, W.V., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 78 years.

She was a retired technical editor for Rockwell.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Springer

John Austin Springer, 48, of West Richland, died Jan. 9 in West Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was vice president of Metalfab Inc.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward M. Zurcher

Edward Martin Zurcher, 58, of Mesa, died Jan. 11 at home.

He was born in Upland, Calif., and lived in Mesa since 1997.

He was a dairy farmer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary W. Northrop

Gary Walter Northrop, 86, died Dec. 20.

He lived in the Tri-Cities for about 47 years and was a retired elementary school principal.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Blondella Norwood

Sarah Blondella Norwood, 72, died Jan. 5.

She lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years and was a retired medical assistant.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Pippitt

Robert Lee Pippitt, 84, died Jan. 8.

He lived in the Tri-Cities area for his entire life and was the former owner of Power Motion Industrial Supplies.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.



Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Semi blocks 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on scene of a semi truck and trailer experiencing mechanical issues that is blocking 395 in Kennewick. According to Trooper Chris Thorson the semi is blocking the southbound lanes of SR 395 near 7th Ave. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
KENNEWICK, WA
phswasco.com

Tri-Cities Country Mercantile

The country mercantile is a family-owned and operated business since 1996, located on the side of the 395 Highway in Pasco. The Mercantile started off as a small produce stand that would sell seasonal products, throughout the years it gained attention from people traveling in and out of town, locals, people around town, even news outlets! The mercantile was doing good and booming fast when they expanded their products, in 2002 they tripled the size of the Pasco Mercantile and in 2015 they opened their new store in South Richland which has been gaining attention from regulars and people passing by.
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates fatal crash in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – A woman from Walla Walla was killed on U.S. 12 westbound Monday afternoon after her 2014 Buick Encore left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and came to rest down an embankment. The Washington State Patrol reports Deborah M. Backous, 68, died at the scene. The cause...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP rescues a kidnap victim

ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
BOARDMAN, OR
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail

Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla woman identified after fatal crash

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A Walla Walla woman has been identified after a fatal crash near the city Monday afternoon. It happened on SR 12 and Smith Road, about five miles east of Walla Walla City limits. According to the Washington State Patrol, Deborah Backous, 68, was driving her vehicle going west just before 4:30 p.m. when she drove off...
WALLA WALLA, WA
610KONA

Beware-Another Powerful Winter Punch In Store for PNW Drivers

Attention drivers, Mother Nature isn't through with us just yet. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is warning motorists of a moderate fog threat for the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, Kittitas Valley, and High Valleys all could be experiencing fog and freezing fog for the next few days. Great....
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance

PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 16. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still “actively looking” for the driver of the car. According to...
TOPPENISH, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
92
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy