Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Where the U.S. and schools stand with segregation
As Americans observe the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, many will pause to remember his most famous speech - I Have A Dream. NPR's Alana Wise examines the goals that King set for his country, especially around schools and segregation, and where the nation stands today. ALANA WISE,...
How a freshman congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in
NPR's A Martinez talks to newly sworn-in Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas of Oregon, about joining Congress following a hard-fought, expensive campaign against a Republican multimillionaire. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Freshman lawmakers got an early taste of legislative dysfunction earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives. They were sworn...
The U.S. faces 'unprecedented uncertainty' regarding abortion law, legal scholar says
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. It's only been a few months since Roe was struck down, ending a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, leaving it up to the states to decide on the legality of abortion and restrictions surrounding it. But the battle over abortion rights continues in state legislatures, state supreme courts and Congress. Anti-abortion activists are pushing for further restrictions with the goal of totally outlawing abortion. Abortion rights activists are trying to find ways to maintain access to abortion. New developments in medical procedures, including medication abortions through pills, have led to new arguments and strategies on each side.
