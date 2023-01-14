Read full article on original website
Biden’s Personal Attorney Met with US Attorney Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Secret Service Says They Keep No Log of Visitors at Biden Vacation House Where Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Enjoy The Eerie Stuff? Plan a Visit to This Historic Pennsylvania PrisonMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
Campbell’s to make room for snacks business in Camden
Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced Wednesday it is expanding to accommodate the consolidation of its snacks businesses. The company said it will invest about $50 million over the next three years to construct new buildings to accommodate more than 1,600 employees. The last major expansion of Campbell’s headquarters was completed...
Art that stares back: Life-size figures reflect cultural identities at the Clay Studio
George Rodriguez put his own face on an imagined Mexican antiquity. His clay sculpture, “Memoria Ancestral,” stands a little more than six feet tall — or roughly the same height as Rodriguez — inspired by a small shamanistic sculpture discovered in the Mesoamerican pyramids of Teotihuacan outside Mexico City.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
Parking rates are going up in Newark, Del.
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- If you currently live in Newark, Delaware or are venturing there anytime soon expect to pay a higher parking fee than normal. These parking rate changes just went into effect Tuesday. But not to worry, the city says fees will be cut in half during the winter and summer months when the University of Delaware enrollment rate is lower. There is a silver lining though, you can still expect free parking on holidays. This is Newark's first parking price increase since 1999.
Tires on tires: Volunteers tackle short-dumping along Tacony Creek for MLK Day
Dozens of volunteers honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday by picking up trash and tackling short-dumping at Tacony Creek Park in North Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood. About 400 tires dumped in the park earlier this month were carted away Saturday, but hundreds more littered the landscape along Takony Creek...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023
Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust
Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.
visitwilmingtonde.com
Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware
The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
nccpdnews.com
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man
(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
What should be the focus for Philly’s next mayor? Voters weigh in
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. This story is a part of the Every Voice, Every Vote series. With public safety a top concern for voters as Philadelphia prepares to elect new city leadership, WHYY’s...
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
delawarebusinessnow.com
A tale of two cities and their parking tickets
A heads up for those stopping off in Newark on business. Parking fines are going up, and forgetting about that ticket will put a dent in your credit card or checking account. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, rates on city lots and parking meters will go up a dollar an hour for the first time since the late ’90s.
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
Do You Know Why Certain People Call South Jersey Beaches “The Shore?”
I'm a South Jersey girl, don't get me wrong. But, I grew up in Gloucester County. Some people from Atlantic and Cape May counties have literally yelled at me and said that Gloucester County's not "South Jersey". I told them to get a map. It is South Jersey, it's just...
Flyers defenseman Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night
Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as...
tourcounsel.com
Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
Police pursuit out of Philadelphia ends with crash in Delaware County
A police pursuit that began in Philadelphia ended with a crash in Delaware County on Tuesday afternoon.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 5-11, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 5-11, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Entries list property address followed by selling price,...
Sheetz, Wawa, Primanti Bros., Hershey’s on Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inaugural party menu
Guests at Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inaugural party Tuesday night will nibble on potato chips, sip famous Farm Show milkshakes and fill their plates with sandwiches from convenience store rivals Sheetz and Wawa. It’s only fitting the celebration for Pennsylvania’s 48th governor showcase some of the state’s top food and...
