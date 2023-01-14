ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

WHYY

Campbell’s to make room for snacks business in Camden

Camden-based Campbell Soup Company announced Wednesday it is expanding to accommodate the consolidation of its snacks businesses. The company said it will invest about $50 million over the next three years to construct new buildings to accommodate more than 1,600 employees. The last major expansion of Campbell’s headquarters was completed...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cape Gazette

Former Bests’ Ace building demo begins

Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Philly

Parking rates are going up in Newark, Del.

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- If you currently live in Newark, Delaware or are venturing there anytime soon expect to pay a higher parking fee than normal. These parking rate changes just went into effect Tuesday. But not to worry, the city says fees will be cut in half during the winter and summer months when the University of Delaware enrollment rate is lower. There is a silver lining though, you can still expect free parking on holidays. This is Newark's first parking price increase since 1999.  
NEWARK, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Personnel File: Jan. 17, 2023

Send your personnel news to drainey@delawarebusinessnow.com. After nearly three decades, Bancroft’s Vice President of Operations, Bart Nave, retired on January 1. Bart joined Bancroft Construction, Wilmington, in 1993 as a Project Manager and was named to operations vice president in 2008. Mike Petka was named as Nave’s successor as...
WILMINGTON, DE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world. The company is Mars. Because of this global domination, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the richest woman in the family who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitwilmingtonde.com

Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware

The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

Gold Alert Issued for Missing Wilmington Man

(Wilmington, Del. 19803) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Benjamin Dorsey, a 35-year-old man from Wilmington. Benjamin left his residence during the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th. It is believed that he left in a 2005 red Jeep Cherokee with Delaware registration PC64725.
WILMINGTON, DE
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

A tale of two cities and their parking tickets

A heads up for those stopping off in Newark on business. Parking fines are going up, and forgetting about that ticket will put a dent in your credit card or checking account. Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, rates on city lots and parking meters will go up a dollar an hour for the first time since the late ’90s.
NEWARK, DE
WHYY

Flyers defenseman Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night

Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov boycotted the pregame skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Oxford Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

With more than a hundred stores, Oxford Valley Mall is another of the shopping centers in Philadelphia with the longest history, having been open for almost 50 years. It is northeast of the city, just half an hour from downtown Philadelphia. Among its most outstanding stores are the department stores JCPenney and Macy's (offering clothing from a wide variety of brands, as well as jewelry, accessories, shoes and products for the home), the clothing brand Forever 21 or the famous makeup store Sephora. There are also places for children to either dress up their own teddy bear at Build-A-Bear or buy clothes for them at The Children's Place. If you want to buy official products from TV series, movies, comics or even musical groups you can go to the Hot Topic and FYE stores.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
