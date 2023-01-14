Read full article on original website
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas
In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State
Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
Kansas State's Brenen Hawkins and Kingsley Ugwu enter transfer portal
For the ninth time in the 2023 transfer portal period, Kansas State has a Wildcat player, two in this case, exiting the program as 247Sports confirmed Kingsley Ugwu and Brenen Hawkins both appeared in the transfer database. Ugwu, an offensive lineman in the 2021 class originally from Hutchinson Community College...
Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams explain final moments of OT loss at Kansas State
Kansas suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night, an 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State. The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) got 38 points from Jalen Wilson, but saw key players in KJ Adams, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar foul out. The No. 13 Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) connected on a game-winning alley-oop to star forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Kansas State was able to stop its rival on the final possession by forcing a turnover.
Three observations from KU’s 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State
Kansas basketball lost to Kansas State in overtime, 83-82, on Tuesday night, the first loss for KU since its defeat against Tennessee in November. The Jayhawks trailed for a majority of the game, but came back multiple times to take the lead late in the second half and overtime. The Wildcats got a lob dunk from Keyontae Johnson with 25 seconds left in overtime to give them a one-point lead and the Jayhawks were unable to get another shot off before the end of the game.
Sources: TCU expected to hire Arkansas' Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator
Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is expected to accept an offer Thursday to become TCU’s offensive coordinator, sources familiar with the situation tell 247Sports. Briles has been weighing an offer to join TCU since Saturday, the sources said. The expected departure from Arkansas comes just two weeks after he...
Jerome Tang urges Kansas State fans to remove hatred from basketball rivalry with KU
“I don’t want our fans to show up to the game because they hate the other team.”
Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s Jerome Tang never stops coaching in his one-of-a-kind style
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State knocked off Kansas on Tuesday night, 83-82, in overtime, but today's DD picks up where Tuesday night's Walk & Talk left off. This is about K-State coach Jerome Tang and the way he coaches everyone around him to be better. It's impressive, and Fitz explains he's never covered a coach even close to how Tang conducts himself.
Think fast! TCU does one thing better than anyone else
You might have to rub your eyes tonight to be sure what you think you're seeing is what you're really seeing when West Virginia takes on TCU in the 7 o'clock game at the Coliseum.
Kansas State's Ozzie Hoffler enters transfer portal
For the seventh time since the 2022 regular season finale, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Ozzie Hoffler's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler did not participate in any games this past season after redshirting...
kmaland.com
Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll
(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
Channel 3000
Details emerge in brazen California attack that killed 6; world’s oldest known person dies; Nadal out at Australian Open; and more
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 83-82 in overtime.
Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Alma Manor closing this Spring
ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
WIBW
Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
From college to prison: Kansas activist takes next steps to reopen Black technical school
*Update: The time for a rally being held at the Kansas State Capitol, highlighting efforts to reopen the “Kansas Vocational School,” a historically black college in Topeka, has been changed. The rally will take place Thursday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. TOPEKA (KSNT) – In the heart of downtown Topeka, just a […]
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel
A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
Emporia gazette.com
Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again
The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
247Sports
