ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Media reacts to Jayhawks' loss at Kansas State

Buoyed by a hot shooting start — and a turnover-prone beginning for the Jayhawks — Kansas State raced out to a double-digit first-half lead that reached its peak at a 33-19 advantage. Kansas battled back to within five by halftime at 44-39, then took the lead at 58-57, with the two teams trading points back and forth from that point. The Jayhawks had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation and overtime, but lost the ball both times on turnovers.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas basketball: Jalen Wilson, KJ Adams explain final moments of OT loss at Kansas State

Kansas suffered its second loss of the season Tuesday night, an 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State. The No. 2 Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) got 38 points from Jalen Wilson, but saw key players in KJ Adams, Gradey Dick and Kevin McCullar foul out. The No. 13 Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) connected on a game-winning alley-oop to star forward Keyontae Johnson, who scored a team-high 24 points. Kansas State was able to stop its rival on the final possession by forcing a turnover.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Three observations from KU’s 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State

Kansas basketball lost to Kansas State in overtime, 83-82, on Tuesday night, the first loss for KU since its defeat against Tennessee in November. The Jayhawks trailed for a majority of the game, but came back multiple times to take the lead late in the second half and overtime. The Wildcats got a lob dunk from Keyontae Johnson with 25 seconds left in overtime to give them a one-point lead and the Jayhawks were unable to get another shot off before the end of the game.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State’s Jerome Tang never stops coaching in his one-of-a-kind style

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State knocked off Kansas on Tuesday night, 83-82, in overtime, but today's DD picks up where Tuesday night's Walk & Talk left off. This is about K-State coach Jerome Tang and the way he coaches everyone around him to be better. It's impressive, and Fitz explains he's never covered a coach even close to how Tang conducts himself.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kansas State's Ozzie Hoffler enters transfer portal

For the seventh time since the 2022 regular season finale, Kansas State has a Wildcat player exiting the program as 247Sports has confirmed Ozzie Hoffler's name now appears in the transfer database. A defensive end from Atlanta, Ga., Hoffler did not participate in any games this past season after redshirting...
MANHATTAN, KS
kmaland.com

Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State ranked in top 13 of AP poll

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa State and Kansas State are all in the top 13 of the Associated Press Top 25. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below. Find the complete top 25 linked here. Associated Press Top 25 Poll. 2. Kansas. 3. Purdue. 7. Texas. 8. Xavier.
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas Reflector

Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Alma Manor closing this Spring

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A nursing center in Alma, Kansas is closing its doors soon. 13 NEWS spoke to a manager Tuesday morning at Alma Manor who confirmed the facility would be closed by March. They gave no further information on the reason behind the decision. Alma Manor is a...
ALMA, KS
WIBW

Fork in the Road: North Topeka’s favorite Pad

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pad is one of North Topeka’s oldest eateries. “Since about 1966,” regular Jim Juffey said, when asked how long he’s been eating at The Pad. “Back in 1972, and we started coming down here on weekends,” Elmer Ent, of Holton, answered. “It’s been a popular place for me.”
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Kansas Turnpike crash near Emporia develops after driver apparently fell asleep at wheel

A Wichita man was involved in a crash northeast of Emporia on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 133.6, six miles northeast of the Emporia tollgate and a mile northeast of the Emporia service center. Troopers say 20-year-old Anders Whitfill was northbound when he fell asleep at the wheel. Whitfill’s car then left the highway, hit a fence and rolled.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Winter boundary line drawn near Emporia again

The next winter storm system to come through our area may be much like the last one – with a dividing line north of Emporia. The National Weather Service advises at least a trace of snow is expected in northern Lyon and Chase Counties between Tuesday night and Thursday morning. Cottonwood Falls and Strong City could receive a trace as well, much like last Thursday.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy