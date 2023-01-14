Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley's 911 Call Before Her Cardiac Arrest Shows a Distressed Scene
The 911 call that preceded Lisa Marie Presley's death shows a distressed scene. On Tuesday, the New York Post obtained and released the emergency call from the day of Presley's death, which hears Presley's housekeeper and a man believed to be her ex-husband Danny Keough, frantically communicating with a 911 operator.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
Bobby Brown Says He Could Still Play Himself in Whitney Houston’s New Movie!
Bobby Brown was honored at the 2023 Urban One Honors put on by TV One. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. Before the legendary performer took the big stage our girl Lore’l made sure to catch him on the purple carpet for a quick interview. The star admitted that he believes he […]
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0