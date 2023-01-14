What time is UFC Vegas 67 today? Schedule, channel, main card start time for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Sean Strickland

The best team in the NHL is in the national spotlight this week, as the Bruins face the Islanders in the headliner of TNT's Wednesday night doubleheader. Boston enters tonight's action on Long Island with 72 points, the most in the league. While there have been multiple key contributors to the team's success, including Eastern Conference goal leader David Pastrnak, Linus Ullmark has emerged as a stud in the crease. The Vezina frontrunner leads the NHL in goals-against-average, save percentage and wins.

