ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

For Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, police violence hits close to home

By Libor Jany
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWBDr_0kEj2o2N00
Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, is mourning the loss of her distant cousin, Keenan Anderson, who died this month after a Los Angeles police traffic stop. "People are shocked. I'm shocked, and I helped start a movement to help hold police accountable," she says. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Patrisse Cullors is used to being the one consoling families of people who died at the hands of police, not the other way around.

But there she was, fielding voicemails, DMs and WhatsApp messages from well-wishers as she grappled with the sudden loss of Keenan Anderson, a distant cousin who died earlier this month after a Los Angeles police traffic stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lzit0_0kEj2o2N00
Body-camera footage of Keenan Anderson, 31, who is restrained on the ground by an LAPD officer as another officer points a Taser at him on Jan. 3 in Venice. Anderson, a teacher, was stunned multiple times and later died at a hospital. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Cullors, a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network, said she knew what it was like to share in the trauma and grief of others who’d had loved ones killed by law enforcement. But the pain of losing someone so close to her hits differently, she says.

“People are shocked. I’m shocked, and I helped start a movement to help hold police accountable,” said Cullors, who left the organization she helped start in 2021, after it had become synonymous with a worldwide movement against racial injustice. “Even though you’ve hashtagged, and you’ve protested, and you’ve called for police accountability and you’ve had conversations with your family about it, but it’s very different when it lands at your doorstep.”

Anderson, a father of one who taught high school English, had been in town visiting from his home in Virginia. His death was the latest of three in LAPD custody so far this year.

The department released body-camera video Wednesday from all three incidents: the police shootings of Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez, and Anderson's death, which came hours after he was tased during an arrest in Venice. Anderson's relation to Cullors drew attention to the case from far-flung publications such as the New York Times and the Guardian in London. And it provoked a swift backlash on social media, where it inspired the hashtag, #nocopsattrafficstops.

Two City Council members have joined growing calls to fire the officers involved in all three incidents. After the videos were released, Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement saying she had "grave concerns about the deeply disturbing tapes" and that she believed the officers involved should be placed on leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WFHr_0kEj2o2N00
Los Angeles City Council members and staff listen to Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter-L.A., not shown, speak out against the LAPD killings of Takar Smith and Keenan Anderson during a council meeting at City Hall on Friday. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

The deaths of Anderson and the others come at a politically sensitive moment for both Bass, who campaigned on the promise of reducing police violence, and Chief Michel Moore, as he seeks reappointment to a second term.

Moore briefly addressed the incidents at a meeting of the Police Commission on Tuesday. He said he'd decided to release the videos for the sake of “transparency."

Later during the meeting, several callers cited the incidents as evidence of the department's failures and a reason not to reappoint Moore, who is seeking a second five-year term. He has said that he would likely only serve two or three years if reappointed, stepping aside to make way for the next chief in time for the 2028 Olympic Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgHgz_0kEj2o2N00
Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, shown in November, this week addressed the police incidents that resulted in the January deaths of three men at a meeting with the Police Commission. He decided to release the body-cam videos of the incidents for the sake of "transparency," he says. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Moore has defended his record and rejected the characterization of his department by some critics as being the most “murderous” in the country, saying the number of deadly encounters is down from years past and the department has benefited from various new policies and training.

The commission met in closed session Tuesday to discuss Moore's future, but a previously announced vote on the matter has been delayed.

The footage has also caught the eye of lawmakers in Sacramento.

Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) plans to introduce a bill this year that would significantly expand a state law requiring the state inspector general's office to independently probe all fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against the officers involved. Under the proposed new bill, the law would cover all killings by police. Incidents such as Anderson's death are among the reasons McCarty decided to work on the bill this year, he said.

The legislation would "cover all fatalities at the hands of law enforcement, whether or not the individual was armed," he said. "The priority with my bill is accountability when officers potentially do cross the line."

Currently, state law — Assembly Bill 1506 — limits investigations only to deadly police shootings and exclude "the use of electronic control devices, stun guns, BB, pellet, air, gas-powered guns, or weapons that discharge rubber bullets or beanbags," according to the state Department of Justice.

A preliminary toxicology report by the Los Angeles Police Department determined that Anderson had cocaine and cannabis in his system. The results of a more complete autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office may not be made public for weeks, if not months. No cause of death has been disclosed.

But Cullors said the family plans to commission an independent autopsy — paid for by a program founded by former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick — after learning that the county medical examiner’s office could take several months to release its findings. Even if the results come out sooner, Cullors said she worries they could be colored by bias and be used to create a pro-police narrative that would blame Anderson for his own death.

She said she had spent hours since his death on FaceTime with relatives, keeping up with the financial and legal minutiae of burying a loved one. After having had so many of these talks with others over the years, Cullors said she thought she would know what to do and say.

“And then I just break down in tears talking about, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this for my own family, I’m so used to doing this for other families,'" she said in an interview with The Times. “It feels really scary, it feels really frightening, it feels disturbing and all I can do is just do the work that I’ve been doing for the last decade.”

After his mother died when he was 10 following a long struggle with substance abuse, Anderson moved in with his distant uncle, Michael Brignac, 59.

Even as the family knew his faults, they chose to remember positive memories about Anderson. Since his mom's death, his uncle said, Anderson always seemed to have something to prove.

There was the time growing up that Anderson was learning to ride a motorcycle, Brignac said. Eager to prove his fearlessness after only a few test rides, he suddenly took off on the bike and began “riding around with no hands and hollering, ‘Uncle Mike, I told you I could ride better than you!’”

Even as an adult, Anderson never lacked for confidence, strutting into a family cookout one year “like he was the movie star,” his uncle recalled. “He always was kind of like the life of the party and everybody ran over and hugged him,” Brignac said. “He changed the mood of the picnic.”

He was also a doting father to his 5-year-old son, Brignac said.

In a cruel twist of irony, Brignac recalled that his nephew at one time was intent on a career in law enforcement because he wanted to help people. He went as far as to double major in criminal justice and sociology at New Mexico Highland University, where he was also on the football team. He was on a partial football scholarship but also paid for some of his schooling through a combination of work-study jobs and working at his uncle’s Creole and Cajun restaurant over the summers, Brignac said.

After going from job to job for years, Anderson decided to go into teaching and graduated with a master’s degree in education, leadership and change from Antioch University in 2022.

Then about six months ago, he moved to Virginia with his fiancé, taking a job as a 10 th -grade English teacher at a high school in Southeast Washington, D.C., his family said.

He was back in Los Angeles to pick up belongings he had left behind during his somewhat abrupt move east. His relatives said they didn't want to speculate about what led up to his fatal encounter with police, saying they hoped the police video would shed some light on what went wrong — and whether it could have been prevented.

Even before the footage was released, Cullors said she worried about how Anderson's sudden death is affecting others who knew him, including his former students.

“I can only imagine what all those babies are thinking,” she said. “They were literally 5 years old when Black Lives Matter was started, and then their own teacher was killed.”

Times staff writer Hannah Wiley contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 88

Fled California
4d ago

We, the American people are tiring of this racist rhetoric rapidly! He was in a felony accident, fought with police, and was on weed and coke. It is a proven fact that cocaine causes a heart attack so his death was by his own hands, nothing to do with the police subduing a criminal. BUT the liberal agenda makes this into a policing problem, how ignorant. Coming from the 1960’s with long hair I personally have had a few negative police encounters in my life, but I learned from them and understood given the times I had some fault in the way things turned out. If I gave attitude, I got attitude back 10 fold and with authority. Just the way it was

Reply(1)
74
Ben Bingaman
4d ago

Same lady that had to resign after stealing money from the organization? Self declared Marxist that drives Mercedes, buys $5 million dollar mansions - yeah she’s a credible source.

Reply(2)
44
Westside Tim
4d ago

Spend some of that cash to educate your people on how to react during a police stop. The rest of us got it, why is it so hard for others?

Reply(1)
45
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?

A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after being tasered by police he flagged down for help

The cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being tasered by a police officer in Los Angeles following a traffic accident.Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the 3 January incident.Ms Cullors told NBC News that Anderson, a Black man, had flagged down police and was asking for help following the accident in the Venice neighbourhood of Los Angeles.LAPD released officer body-camera footage of Anderson’s arrest on Wednesday.Authorities say that an officer was flagged down after a crash took place, and the officer stated that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
New York Post

Dharmesh Patel delivered gift before allegedly purposely driving Tesla off cliff

The doctor who allegedly drove his Tesla off a California cliff on purpose was filmed delivering a Christmas gift to a neighbor just days before he hurtled his car off the highway. Dr. Dharmesh Patel, 41, remained hospitalized Wednesday as neighbors of the “idyllic” family struggle to make sense of what led to the harrowing incident. “They’re a beautiful, idyllic family, no indication of issues,” longtime Lomay Place resident Roger Newmark told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s so strange because he is a great guy. Maybe it was a moment of insanity,” he said, adding that Patel, his wife Neha, 41, and their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

First Black Woman to Run for President Dead at 92￼

Charlene Mitchell, the 1968 Communist Party presidential nominee and first Black woman to run for US president has died at a local Manhattan nursing home, her son Steven Mitchell confirmed to the New York Times. She was 92. Mitchell was a staunch advocate of the Communist Party and joined the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
506K+
Followers
78K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy