‘My heart is shattered’: Elvis star Austin Butler speaks out after Lisa Marie Presley’s ‘tragic’ death

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

Austin Butler has given an emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death at the age of 54.

The actor played Presley’s father, iconic rock’n’roll singer Elvis Presley, in the recent biopic Elvis .

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” said Butler, in a statement to E! News on 13 January.

“I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

A clip of Butler’s tribute to Presley at the Golden Globes, delivered just days before her death, has subsequently gone viral .

Presley and her mother Priscilla were in attendance at the event. While accepting the award for Best Actor – Drama, Butler said: “I want to thank the Presley family.

“Thank you, guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Lisa Marie Presley died after being taken to hospital for reasons that have not yet been disclosed, her mother Priscilla announced in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley’s ex-husband, the actor Nicolas Cage, was also among those to pay tribute to the singer-songwriter .

“This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin,” he said.

Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the age of 27.

