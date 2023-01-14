When it comes time to replace your kitchen faucet, there are many factors to consider. As Signature Hardware points out, one aspect you'll need to decide on is the faucet style. A standard widespread design has three holes -- one for the spout and two for each of the handles. In comparison, a single-hole faucet contains one hole for the spout, which is where the handles are located. A bridge model has the water supplies visible on top of the counter while a center set features a three-hole design installed on a plate. If you're looking for upscale designs, you can also choose pot filler faucets, which are installed above the stove, or outdoor faucets that are installed, you guessed it, outside.

Once your basic style is decided, you'll need to dig a little deeper and think about the functionality of the faucet. Of course, a standard design has a spout and two handles. However, there are also pull-out and pull-down models. A spring-spout model leaves the hose exposed while a side spray comes with a separate sprayer. After you have the functions picked out, you'll need to decide on a color and finish. To do so, think about the aesthetic of your kitchen and find a color that naturally blends in. Finally, you must consider the price. If you're on a budget, here are some of the best kitchen faucets for under $50.

*Faucet prices are all current at the time of the writing of this article.

Lowe's Power Source Faucet With Sprayer

Made by Project Source, this faucet is available at Lowe's for just under $40. It has a four-hole design for the spout, two handles, and a separate sprayer. With a chrome finish, this model can fit well in both simple and luxurious themes. Based on 111 reviews, it boasts a 4.3-star overall rating.

Wayfair's Zenvida Pull Down Faucet

Over at Wayfair , they sell this brush-nickeled faucet made by Zenvida. Usually, this design can be purchased for around $34, however, on sale, it can be bought for less than $26. Zenvida's faucet features a pull-down design that is convenient for cleaning your kitchen sink . It's backed by a one-year limited warranty.

Home Depot's Glacier Bay Single-Handle Faucet

Over at Home Depot , Glacier Bay has this stainless steel faucet available for $49. Designed with a single handle, the model is made from metal construction to ensure that it's long-lasting. However, it also comes with a limited lifetime warranty. With 213 reviews, this faucet has a 4.1-star rating and a 76% recommendation rate.

Lowe's Peerless Chrome Faucet

Next, Lowe's sells this chrome faucet made by Peerless for just over $46. Designed with a three-hole application, the spout swivels 360 degrees and has a single lever. Peerless' model is resistant to rust and is backed by a limited lifetime warranty that covers both parts and texture imperfections.

Lowe's Road & Home Two-Knob Faucet

Also available at Lowe's is this two-knob faucet made by Road & Home. Costing less than $35, this model comes in a chrome finish. However, the knobs are made of a clear acrylic design. With 43 reviews accounted for, Road & Home's faucet boasts a 4.4-star rating as well as an 89% recommendation rate.

Lowe's EZ-FLO Two-Handle Faucet

Next, Lowe's has another faucet designed with a chrome finish. Made by EZ-FLOW, this design can be purchased for less than $45. With two handles and a single spout, it has obtained a 3.9-star rating along with a 75% recommendation rate based on nine reviews.

Wayfair's RULING Matte Black Faucet

Next, Wayfair has this faucet designed by RUILING on sale for less than $30 — a step down from its original price of almost $35. Designed with a matte black finish, this model is perfect for darker-themed kitchens . It's made with a single handle located on the spout and comes with a full warranty.

Lowe's Pfister Chrome Faucet

Made by Pfister, Lowe's sells this single-handle faucet for under $49. Designed with a chrome finish, this model contains a 360-degree spout swivel and comes with a lifetime warranty. Based on eight reviews, Pfister's kitchen faucet has a 71% recommendation rate along with a star rating of 3.6.

Lowe's AquaSource Single Handle Faucet

Sold exclusively at Lowe's , this stainless steel faucet is made by AquaSource. Coming with a single handle, this design also has a separate sprayer — perfect for rinsing out the sink or filling up a dish on the counter. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, AquaSource's faucet boasts a 4.7-star rating.

Wayfair's Hotis Pull-Down Faucet

This stainless steel faucet from Hotis and sold at Wayfair retails for less than $33 — when on sale. Made with a pull-down design, the design has a swivel spout while being resistant to rust. The faucet can be installed with either a one-hole installation or a three-hole, depending on preference.

Home Depot's Glacier Bay Faucet With Sprayer

Home Depot sells this faucet made by Glacier Bay. Designed with a chrome finish, this single-handle model has a separate sprayer in a white shade. This is perfect for kitchens that display a simple theme. With over 40 reviews, Glacier Bay's faucet boasts a 4.2-star rating and an 83% recommendation rate.

Wayfair's Sanheshun Stainless Steel Faucet

Wayfair has this pull-down faucet made by sanheshun, which can be purchased for almost $45. Finished in a stainless steel design, the faucet comes in a standard black color and has a 30-day limited warranty.

Wayfair's Pacific Bay Double-Handle Faucet

Available at Wayfair is a double-handle faucet from Pacific Bay. Costing just over $41, this design has a chrome finish and features a two-hole installation design. It's backed by a lifetime warranty and boasts a 3.8-star rating based on a total of 29 reviews.

Lowe's Project Source Two-Knob Faucet

Lowe's sells this two-knob faucet made by Project Source. Available for less than $25, the model is designed with a chrome finish and comes with a drip-free cartridge. This faucet is backed by a limited lifetime warranty and has an 83% recommendation rate as well as a 3.9-star rating.

Wayfair's VAPSINT Brushed Nickel Faucet

Next, sold on Wayfair is a brushed-nickel faucet from VAPSINT. Usually, the model can be purchased for a little over $40. However, when on sale, it can be bought for less than $35. It features a pull-down design as well as a single handle on the side of the spout.

Wayfair's KINGLEV Stainless Steel Faucet

Next, Wayfair sells this stainless steel faucet from KINGLEV. Usually, the product can be bought for about $45, however, when on sale, it can be purchased for less than $37. With a scratch-resistant finish, this pull-down faucet features a single-handle design. It's backed by a two-year warranty.

Lowe's Project Source

Available at Lowe's is a chrome faucet designed by Power Source. Made with a single swivel handle, this model is resistant to rust and mounts to the deck of the sink. It's backed by a limited lifetime warranty and boasts a 4.2-star rating.

Home Depot's Unbranded Two-Knob Faucet

Home Depot has a two-knob chrome faucet for sale for nearly $25. While the brand is not known, this model has a 360-degree swivel spout. Also available with the purchase is a one-year limited warranty. With 189 reviews accounted for, this faucet has a 3.7-star rating along with a recommendation rate of 59%.

Wayfair's FORIOUS Black Faucet

Sold on Wayfair , FORIOUS has this faucet available for $37 when on sale. Made with a pull-down design, the model contains a lever on the side of the spout. It has a standard black finish, which allows it to fit in with a variety of kitchen aesthetics.

Wayfair's Panarciss Single-Handle Faucet

Lastly, Wayfair has this matte black faucet made by Panarciss that retails for $45 when on sale. With a pull-down feature, Panacriss' faucet is resistant to rust, stains, and scratches. It has a 4.4-star rating and a 30-day warranty.

