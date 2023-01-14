ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

thevalleyledger.com

January 15, 2023 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering needs a specialized volunteer to help with our various email communications. The volunteer should have working knowledge and experience with email clients (specifically Mail Chimp and will need to be able to work within a team setting that meets monthly via virtual meetings. Working knowledge of Excel is a plus. Contact Maria Shior, 484 602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000UtNmQEAV.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township plans to discuss the passion, the problems, of pickleball

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship. Yes, pickleball is on the agenda. The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton volunteer of the year announces he’s running for city council

A man recognized last year for his community service in Easton is now a candidate for city council. Ken Greene issued a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy. “I love Easton because our city has an energy to it that is inclusive, diverse and welcoming of everyone,” Greene said in the release. “I believe Easton can be at its best with a shared vision to make our city safe, clean and accessible.”
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley starting 2023 with month-full of winter restaurant weeks

The first month of the year feels barely underway, and yet, municipalities around the Lehigh Valley are getting their first restaurant weeks of the year underway. With two already in full-swing and two more on the near horizon later in January, local restaurant weeks are offering a perfect opportunity to chase the winter blues away by treating yourself to a nice night out — doubling, of course, as a way to kick off 2023 by supporting local businesses.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring

The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After breakfast, make sure you save room for empanadas. Jennifer Grant owns A Taste of Brooklyn food truck. She’s putting her cooking talents to use and making empanadas based on Dr. King’s favorite foods. She got the idea after she read an article where his family said that Martin […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close

One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
FOUNTAIN HILL, PA
