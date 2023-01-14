Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem mayor: 'Powerful forces' have different goals for church properties
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds provided an update to City Council Tuesday night on the city's effort to beat out a Lehigh University offer to buy three church properties. During council's meeting at city hall, the mayor said the city sent a letter Tuesday to congregants...
thevalleyledger.com
Project Silk Lehigh Valley is open at our new location as of Tuesday, January 17, 2023
ALLENTOWN, PA (1/17/23) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Project Silk Lehigh Valley (PSLV) has moved to 1101 Hamilton Street, Suite 102, Allentown, PA in the Hamilton Business Center, and we are open and serving young people. Project Silk Lehigh Valley is an LGBTQ+ inclusive drop-in...
‘Who am I?’: The question Martin Luther King Jr. asked into a now-broken mirror at a Chester church
A corner is missing from an old mirror hanging on a door in the pastor’s office at Calvary Baptist Church in Chester. It’s not just any mirror, but one into which Martin Luther King, Jr. asked key questions during a time of reflection in 1964.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is alive in Bethlehem (PHOTOS)
Monday was a day of remembrance and hope, a reminder of the debt we owe to Martin Luther King Jr. and a call to honor his legacy with work toward equality and justice for all races. The Bethlehem NAACP hosted an event at Holy Ghost Catholic Church Hall on the...
ArtsQuest sets 13th annual Souper Bowl competition for early February
As January ticks on, the world marches closer to the preeminent early February competition: Souper Bowl XIII. Yes, the Souper Bowl. Not the Super Bowl, (which is in year LVII or 57) — the Souper Bowl. ArtsQuest’s annual soup-based showdown returns for its 13th year and will once again pit soup-slingers against each other in a battle of taste.
thevalleyledger.com
January 15, 2023 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering needs a specialized volunteer to help with our various email communications. The volunteer should have working knowledge and experience with email clients (specifically Mail Chimp and will need to be able to work within a team setting that meets monthly via virtual meetings. Working knowledge of Excel is a plus. Contact Maria Shior, 484 602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000UtNmQEAV.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township OKs Traditions of America security release
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners on Monday night approved a security release involving Traditions of America at Green Pond. The applicant's successful completion of improvements was verified by the township's assistant and geotechnical engineers. The amount released was roughly $450,000. The project's remaining security amount is roughly $2.5 million.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township plans to discuss the passion, the problems, of pickleball
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township is prepared to take on an issue that invariably stokes passion, rivalry and partisanship. Yes, pickleball is on the agenda. The paddle sport started in Washington state in 1965 and now is growing across the U.S. Pickleball is a game for two or four players on a court that's about a third of the size of a tennis court. The pickleball net is a couple inches lower than a tennis net, and all serves are made underhand.
Easton volunteer of the year announces he’s running for city council
A man recognized last year for his community service in Easton is now a candidate for city council. Ken Greene issued a news release Tuesday announcing his candidacy. “I love Easton because our city has an energy to it that is inclusive, diverse and welcoming of everyone,” Greene said in the release. “I believe Easton can be at its best with a shared vision to make our city safe, clean and accessible.”
Lehigh Valley starting 2023 with month-full of winter restaurant weeks
The first month of the year feels barely underway, and yet, municipalities around the Lehigh Valley are getting their first restaurant weeks of the year underway. With two already in full-swing and two more on the near horizon later in January, local restaurant weeks are offering a perfect opportunity to chase the winter blues away by treating yourself to a nice night out — doubling, of course, as a way to kick off 2023 by supporting local businesses.
Moravian University picks Long to lead football program into new era
It was a great day to be a Moravian Greyhound the last time Jeff Long Jr. was at Rocco Calvo Field in Bethlehem. Long was a freshman on the Muhlenberg College football team at the time, and Moravian earned a 14-13 victory against its rival. “I remember that atmosphere more...
A healthy start to the year: Green Vida Co. opening juice factory in Downtown Easton
The owners of the healthy-food-focused cafe and juice bar located inside Easton’s Public Market could expand their operation as early as the end of February. Jackie and Wilson Rueda, owners of Green Vida Co., bought the building at 104-06 N. Fourth St. in Downtown Easton in December. It’s set to become their new production headquarters, they said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Township garden apartment development sold for $3M
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - An apartment complex off Farmersville Road in Bethlehem Township has been sold for $3 million, according to Northampton County records. The 15 garden-style apartments are in groups of three in five buildings on adjacent lots. The housing is on the west side of Farmersville, south of Easton Avenue and just north of the Miller Farm. The sale of the two properties -- 3171-3175 and 3211-3245 Farmersville -- was recorded by the county on Jan. 10.
New Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will ‘bring space down to Earth’ when it lands in Easton this spring
The Lehigh Valley festival universe, like space itself, is expanding. This spring, Lehigh Valley SpaceFest will land in Easton, and it comes with peaceful intentions —inspiring families to experience the wonders of astronomy from their backyards. It also has big aspirations of joining Musik, Garlic and Bacon in the ranks of the area’s big annual fests.
Empanadas sold in memory of Martin Luther King Jr.
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After breakfast, make sure you save room for empanadas. Jennifer Grant owns A Taste of Brooklyn food truck. She’s putting her cooking talents to use and making empanadas based on Dr. King’s favorite foods. She got the idea after she read an article where his family said that Martin […]
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
The City of Scranton announces Code Blue
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Gastropub, featuring sushi, hibachi and steel-making nostalgia, sets opening date in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A new restaurant will soon be serving up tuna tataki, teriyaki chicken and tributes to the Lehigh Valley's steel-making heritage in downtown Bethlehem. Steak & Steel Hibachi Inc., a full-service gastropub offering sushi, hibachi dishes, craft cocktails and more, will open to the public on Jan. 26 at 44 W. Walnut St., the restaurant announced. This will follow a soft opening from Jan. 23 to 25.
sauconsource.com
Landmark Fountain Hill Business to Close
One of the oldest family-owned businesses in Fountain Hill will soon be closing its doors, according to an announcement by the owner that was shared in the public Facebook group “You Know You’re From Fountain Hill” over the weekend. Friedman’s Service Center at 1002 Broadway is closing...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0