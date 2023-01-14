The first month of the year feels barely underway, and yet, municipalities around the Lehigh Valley are getting their first restaurant weeks of the year underway. With two already in full-swing and two more on the near horizon later in January, local restaurant weeks are offering a perfect opportunity to chase the winter blues away by treating yourself to a nice night out — doubling, of course, as a way to kick off 2023 by supporting local businesses.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO