Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Downtown Santa Monica Vons Getting Demolished And Replaced With 8-Story Apartment ComplexDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
luxury-houses.net
Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million
1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
theregistrysocal.com
Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita
After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
Eater
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
travelawaits.com
New Plan Will Enhance Visitors’ Experience With Famous Hollywood Sign — Here’s How
The organization that maintains the iconic Hollywood sign in the foothills of Los Angeles has announced plans to build a visitor center at the site. The Hollywood Sign Trust said the visitor center will give fans “a more enriching experience and the opportunity to learn about the fascinating history of the Hollywood sign.”
Food Beast
Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles
Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
onekindesign.com
This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe
Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
tourcounsel.com
Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
LA Council Vetoes Denial of Permit for Proposed South LA Hotel
The City Council Tuesday vetoed the denial of a permit for a 168-room Marriott Hotel in South Los Angeles, sending the matter back to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission for reconsideration and to the council's planning committee for further review.
L.A. Weekly
Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know
1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
Homes on West Knoll, shopping strip on Santa Monica Boulevard face demolition
The West Hollywood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Thursday evening over a request to demolish half the buildings on the 1.4-acre semicircle bordered by West Knoll and Santa Monica Boulevard. The six contiguous parcels of land are currently home to three two-story commercial structures, four single-family dwelling units...
WBUR
A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires
Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
Irvine Councilwoman Threatens To Pull City Out of Green Power Agency if CEO Isn’t Replaced
Orange County’s green power agency could lose its biggest member after Irvine Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to vote in favor of pulling out of the agency if the current CEO and legal counsel aren’t gone by the end of January. “In order to reform OCPA, the first steps...
Bafang Dumpling Lands on Specific LA Areas
The Tawainese dumpling depot has locked in three SoCal sectors for its ongoing expansion
palisadesnews.com
Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount: Palisades Real Estate Report – January 16th, 2023
Property, Developments, And Listings On The Westside. * David Bonderman And Christa Campbell Buy Two Westside Homes For $30m Total. * Stunning Multimillion Dollar Malibu Estate Just Sold For A Discount. * Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!. . Host – @juliet.lemar. . Sponsored by Anderson...
Bed Bug Infestation Has Gotten Much Worse In This Southern California City
These bloodthirsty pests are used to only be an issue in the Midwest and east coast but now they’re rapidly growing in SoCal.
Storms Drop Over 10 Inches Of Rain On Santa Clarita, Providing New Water Supply
Enough water to sustain over 800,000 people for a year has been collected from rain since the beginning of the year, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works announced Monday. Multiple winter rain storms that have battered Southern California in recent weeks have led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of ...
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
Macy's is Closing a Location in Los Angeles (Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza)
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources used in this article are the following: ABC7 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2urbangirls.com
Baldwin Hills department store robbed
LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
