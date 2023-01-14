ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

luxury-houses.net

Spectacular European Villa in Diamond Bar, California Showcases over 13,000 SF of Resort Like Living Spaces with The Utmost Privacy Asking for $8.98 Million

1626 Derringer Lane Home in Diamond Bar, California for Sale. 1626 Derringer Lane, Diamond Bar, California is an entertainer’s dream home in a highly secure community with the utmost privacy and unique amenities including a tennis court, pool and spa, children’s playground, private well, subterranean parking for 8-10 cars and more. This Home in Diamond Bar offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 13,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1626 Derringer Lane, please contact Bob Hurwitz (Phone: 310-701-0880) & Jake Hurwitz (Phone: 310-625-7728) at Hurwitz James Company for full support and perfect service.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Vallarta Food Enterprises Pays $48.93MM for 144,000 SQFT Office Campus in Santa Clarita

After it was placed up for sale in 2021, a 144,036 square foot office campus in Santa Clarita has sold for $48.93 million, or approximately $339 per square foot. Public records show that the Valencia Corporate Plaza was purchased by Vallarta Food Enterprises Inc., and the seller in the transaction was an entity linked to True North Real Estate Fund III, a fund managed by True North Management Group.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Eater

Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right

The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Food Beast

Most Famous Sandwich Shop In Italy Coming To Los Angeles

Following their first stateside opening in New York City in 2021, famous Italian sandwich shop All'Antico Vinaio will be coming to Los Angeles. Famous is putting it lightly, as this affordable eatery is one of TripAdvisor’s most reviewed restaurants in the world. It’s also a hot spot for tourists and locals alike.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onekindesign.com

This renovated Newport Beach house has an amazing indoor-outdoor vibe

Walz Architecture in collaboration with Skout has renovated this midcentury modern house with a 1970s vibe, located at the end of a cul-de-sac in Newport Beach, California. This single-story house has a central entry point with two wings on either side and a fantastic indoor-outdoor vibe. The property was very...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
tourcounsel.com

Camarillo Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Located just 45 minutes north of Los Angeles Los Camarillo Premium Outlets offers 160 outlet stores ranging from Banana Republic, Barneys New York, Neiman Marcus and Nike. It is very easy to access the city of Hollywood, Santa Barbara and other points of interest in the area with a good shopping experience in Camarillo.
CAMARILLO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Weird Facts about LA even Angelenos May Not Know

1. The original name of Los Angeles was a mouthful. If you think Los Angeles has always been the name of the city, then you’re in for a treat! LA is as American as it can get, so it’s going to be mind-boggling to find out that the city never had an English name from the get-go.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBUR

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Get this story, and more like it, on our podcast. Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism. She received a lifetime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences

The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Baldwin Hills department store robbed

LOS ANGELES – A Baldwin Hills department was reportedly robbed Sunday evening. Users on the Citizen App reported a jewelry theft at the Macy’s located at the Baldwin Crenshaw Mall. It was also reported shots were fired. Authorities reported two suspects were last seen driving in the area...
LOS ANGELES, CA

