ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
CBS 17

Suspect arrested in deadly eastern NC stabbing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police announced early Saturday morning that the suspect in a deadly stabbing from earlier this month has been arrested. In a news release, investigators said George Wesley Tyson III was arrested by Kinston police shortly after midnight. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Tyson, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognized This Person?

SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
SELMA, NC
WNCT

New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Man crashes into Greenville apartment after deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A man on Monday crashed his car into a Greenville apartment building after he was fatally shot, according to police. After midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st St., The District at Tar River apartment complex. Police found a 2000 Nissan Maxima crashed into a first-floor...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer

SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
SMITHFIELD, NC
WITN

Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide

Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Brandon Ingram MLK Showcase brings former Vikings players who now coach back to their hometown. Walmart’s Wellness Day provides free health screenings to customers. Updated: 5 hours ago. A national company dedicated a day...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal control officers in one Eastern Carolina county made a big discovery on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn puppies in an abandoned home. The home was on Riverside Road, west of Vanceboro. Officers said...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy