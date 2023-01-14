Read full article on original website
Driver arrested after chase on I-587 in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson man remains in the hospital with serious injuries after a chase with state troopers. Troopers said they pulled over Kelvin Everson for doing 85 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-587, near Farmville around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. But they said the 40-year-old...
WHO AM I? Police looking for Chocowinity burglar
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town want your help in nabbing someone who broke into a business Tuesday morning. Chocowinity police released surveillance photos of the break-in at the Choco Tobacco Shop on U.S. 17 Business. The burglar took merchandise from the shop before running away.
Clinton man apprehended after joyride
A Clinton man is facing robbery and larceny offenses — and has been served with warrants in two others counties — after snatching
Suspect arrested in deadly eastern NC stabbing
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police announced early Saturday morning that the suspect in a deadly stabbing from earlier this month has been arrested. In a news release, investigators said George Wesley Tyson III was arrested by Kinston police shortly after midnight. He was placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Tyson, […]
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they are investigating a shooting where a victim showed up at the hospital. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Monday officers were called to UNC Nash Hospital about a woman with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived at the hospital they were told...
Do You Recognized This Person?
SELMA – Do you recognize this person? The individual is a person of interest in the theft of an HVAC unit stolen from a home in the 300 block of NC Highway 39 North near Selma on January 9, 2023. There were two HVAC units at the residence. After...
Eastern North Carolina man convicted on firearms and assault on federal agents charges, facing up to thirty years in prison
A federal jury convicted Ikeviaun Quamonn Johnson, 22, of Greenville, on January 10, 2023 on firearm charges and for assaulting two federal agents with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. “We stand with the brave men and...
GOLDSBORO POLICE: Child expected to recover after being shot by another child
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A child is expected to recover after an accidental shooting involving another child. Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting in Fairview Circle and found a 7-year-old that had been shot in the stomach area. WITN is told that an 8-year-old...
New Bern man arrested on drug trafficking charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man is facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Vanceboro led to a vehicle search on Jan. 13, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Robert Steven Durocher Jr, of Carolina Pines Boulevard, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking heroin, felony trafficking methamphetamine, […]
19-year-old in critical condition after Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A 19-year-old was critically injured Monday night in a shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9 p.m., police officers responded to UNC Nash Hospital, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was in critical condition and transported to Vidant Hospital in Greenville.
SBI Arrests Former Johnston Correctional Officer
SMITHFIELD – A Correctional Officer who had been on the job less than one year has been arrested by the NC State Bureau of Investigation. On January 6, 2023, the SBI was requested by Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield to investigate allegations of potential sexual contact between a female correctional officer and an inmate.
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Two arrested in connection to Rocky Mount homicide
Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One man is dead and another man injured after a car crashed into a Greenville apartment complex. Just after midnight on Monday, Greenville police officers were called to The District at Tar River apartment complex for a car crashing into a building and the report of shots fired in the area.
Halifax County Sheriff’s Office still seeking information in the death of Webb
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — It has been 61 days since the tragic death of Cierra Webb. Webb was murdered at a party where over 700+ individuals attended at the Double D Ranch outside of Enfield, North Carolina on Green Acres Road. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation...
Greenville police: Man dies after being shot, crashing vehicle into apartment building
GREENVILLE, NC — Greenville Police are investigating the death of a man after investigators said he crashed a vehicle into an apartment building. He was also found with a gunshot wound. On Monday, just after midnight, officers responded to 1806 E. 1st Street, Apt. S1, The District at Tar River, in reference to a vehicle […]
Mom & 10 newborn puppies found in abandoned Craven County home
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal control officers in one Eastern Carolina county made a big discovery on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services found a mother and her ten newborn puppies in an abandoned home. The home was on Riverside Road, west of Vanceboro. Officers said...
